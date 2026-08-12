Apartments for sale in Georgia

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Apartments in Georgia

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Tbilisi
1789
Kutaisi
3
Rustavi
8
Batumi
527
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6 439 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/18
The studio is for sale in the OPTIMA complex under construction in a black frame with a scre…
$45,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/4
Rare Opportunity: Exclusive Designer Apartment in the Premium Tbilisi Hills Complex 📐 Total…
$455,000
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Agency
It.Is Realty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 17/19
❗️Urgent sale ❗️Unique Lot - Studio with Premium Complex - La Batumi Familia : Eliava 32EGen…
$39,900
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale apartment with a separate bedroom with sea and mountain views. The premium complex …
$53,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 15/27
For sale.Apartment with a separate bedroom overlooking the sea and mountains. The premium co…
$52,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$92,800
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$114,022
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$112,040
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 27/29
Apartment for sale in Saburtalo on Gazapkhuli Street, 89 sq m. The apartment has 2 bedroom, …
$213,600
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/4
$398,400
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/1
$145,350
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/1
$242,850
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$213,312
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$306,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
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2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$195,770
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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4 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/17
#Sold in Batumi!Pushkina Street, 1624+1165 sqm15th floorNice renovation.Four bright bedrooms…
$358,000
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Agency
Estate Batumi Jylia
Languages
Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 29/54
✨ Alliance Privilege – life at the height of the sea!Spacious studio for sale in one of the …
$100,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Club house FRIENDS HOUSE - Makhinjauri, resort suburb of BatumiFor sale stylish studio in …
$42,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/11
🔥 Urgent sale!Spacious 2-room apartment for sale in the heart of Kobuleti, on Shota Rustavel…
$65,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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Apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Area 68 m²
Floor 16
68 m² apartment in Batumi, Georgia, 20 m from the sea, floor 16, fully furnished and rental …
$250,000
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 20/25
For sale a cozy studio with direct sea views in the elite residential complex NBG Panorama.T…
$64,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/27
Mountain view.The complex is located in the area of New Boulevard, just a 5-minute walk from…
$39,500
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 9/11
OFF-MARKET PANORAMIC PENTHOUSE – URGENT OPPORTUNITY IN PRIME Vake LOCATION A truly unique…
$795,000
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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3 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 27/38
3-bedroom apartment 110 sqm in a 40-storey complex in New Batumi. 200 metres to the sea. Fro…
$217,800
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Developer
Sunrise Development
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project …
$281,248
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$215,558
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 11/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$111,843
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 30/36
Renaissance by Alliance is the region's first sports and wellness development, located in th…
$281,248
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 16/16
Clarify the actual offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability and …
$121,256
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Georgia

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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