Apartments for sale in Georgia

penthouses
23
studios
375
1 BHK
1370
2 BHK
733
3 BHK
224
4 BHK
45
2 960 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ONE is a new outstanding residential project from X2 Group, located in the prime location of…
€36,673
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/18
€52,928
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€97,826
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/6
€52,289
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5/6
€26,099
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/6
€30,662
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/6
€37,415
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 9
Next Address is a new project from Next Group, located in the heart of Batumi at the Heroes’…
€34,035
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chakvi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,985
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 15/17
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 91 m2 in a new business class building …
€164,260
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/11
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60 m2 in a premium new building in the Sa…
€141,446
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agaraki, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 8/9
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 42 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
€91,256
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 15/40
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY HILTO…
€39,970
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995555181594 atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
€57,194
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,454
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€75,888
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,522
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€56,213
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,407
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661 flatikocom@gmail.com
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 9/16
Exclusive offer! For sale a four-bedroom apartment of 165 m2 in a new business class buildin…
€431,639
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/6
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 54m2 in a premium new building. Mtatsmind…
€109,507
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Floor 6/8
Exclusive offer!  For sale a 201 m2 penthouse in a business class house Green Hilltop Tbi…
€351,334
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 9/15
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60m2 in a premium new building in the imm…
€182,511
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 16/17
Exclusive offer! For sale a two-bedroom apartment of 73 m2 in a new building in the immediat…
€134,146
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 13/16
€153
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/12
Urgently! For sale: 62 sq.m. 3-room, bright, sunny apartment in Bugebi, with 2 bright bedroo…
€73,004
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
€125,403
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3
€102,749
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 45
€94,317
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Batumi, Georgia
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/28
€68,442
Properties features in Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
