Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio.

Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel with a casino, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.

Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wyndham International, combining outstanding quality with modern design.

This investment project promises a high level of comfort and functionality, making it an excellent choice for investors seeking high returns in a prestigious environment.

The price includes turnkey finishing, which means the presence of all necessary equipment: washing machine, air conditioner, TV, iron and ironing board, refrigerator, electric stove, electric kettle, coffee maker.

No% installments until 2027!

Rental income of up to 14% per annum!

2nd room categories:

Studios

Room from 31.6 m2 with a bed or two single beds.

Rooms with one bedroom

Room from 46.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Infrastructure of the complex:

Underground parking for 73 cars

Well-equipped private beach with service

Restaurant and Cafe

Lounge area with a summer bar

Swimming pool

Fitness room

SPA center

Children's room

Conference room

Winter garden

Casino

Location:

Gonio resort village

To the sea - 50 m

To the center of Batumi - 14 km

To the airport - 8 km

