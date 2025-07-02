Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Residences Batumi. Gonio.
Wyndham Residences Batumi is a unique 25-storey hotel with a casino, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Wyndham standards.
Wyndham Branded Residences embodies the strict standards of Wyndham International, combining outstanding quality with modern design.
This investment project promises a high level of comfort and functionality, making it an excellent choice for investors seeking high returns in a prestigious environment.
The price includes turnkey finishing, which means the presence of all necessary equipment: washing machine, air conditioner, TV, iron and ironing board, refrigerator, electric stove, electric kettle, coffee maker.
No% installments until 2027!
Rental income of up to 14% per annum!
2nd room categories:
Infrastructure of the complex:
Location:
