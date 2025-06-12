Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Georgia

Tbilisi
545
Batumi
11
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
56
Apartment Delete
Clear all
604 properties total found
1 room apartment in Batumi, Georgia
UP UP
1 room apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
apartment, freshly renovated, first cover, long -term tenant The newly renovated apartment…
$340
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 14/21
Newly renovated apartment for rent on Saburtalo, university st, Greenhill Residence . It is …
$1,100
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/12
Newly renovated apartment for rent on Saburtalo, besarion zghenti st. 6, new building. It is…
$700
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 17/22
1 master bedroom apartment for rent in green hill residense! teh apartment is fully furnishe…
$950
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/18
Apartment with 2 bedrooms next to the park on May 6.There is central heating.Completely equi…
$700
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 24/31
Apartment 1 + 1 is rented in an elite residential complex Horizon 2.The apartment has gas fo…
$450
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
For rent an apartment with 2 bedrooms in Old Batumi.A fenced yard.Central heating.Completely…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/12
Newly renovated apartment for rent in bagebi, tskneti highway, new building. 32 sqm fl…
$400
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/17
2 bedroom apartment for rent in m2 tamarashvili in Tbilisi!! the apartment is fully furnishe…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 24/31
Apartment 1 + 1 is rented in an elite residential complex Horizon 2.The apartment has gas fo…
$450
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/14
One bedroom apartment for rent on Gagarini, Cherkezishvili street! 1 bedroom, fully furnishe…
$550
per month
Leave a request
1 Bedroom Apartmet for Rent in Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 Bedroom Apartmet for Rent in Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 11/21
Apartment For Rent Saburtalo At Home 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 55 m 11…
$900
per month
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/5
4-roomed 140 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Lvovi str, in new building, on the 3r…
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 7/8
For rent 1 + 1 for a year cozy and comfortable apartment with high-quality repairs. There's …
$400
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 14/40
2-roomed 46 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new premium class comp…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
2 Bedrooms Apartment For Rent in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Bedrooms Apartment For Rent
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/8
Apartment For Rent SABURTALO YOUR HOUSE IN JIKIA/ 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly …
$600
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 20/21
1 bedroom Rent in Tbilisi university street. 107632. Contact us for more information, our ag…
Price on request
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 10/10
2-roomed 70 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Kvernadze str, in new building, on the…
$700
per month
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
2-roomed 60 sq.m. apartment for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Ritsi str, I floor, new reno…
$400
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/5
3-roomed 80 sq.m. apartment for rent on Vera, Melikishvili ave, on the third floor, renovate…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Didi Dighomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
00995557100075 for rent DIDI DIGHOMI ASMATI STR. 14 75 m² 2 bedrooms 5/5 floor 600 $ 65102
$600
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/22
00995557100075 for rent saburtalo kartozia str. 10 m2 55 m² 1 bedroom 10/22 floor 650 …
$650
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/22
0099557100075 for rent SABURTALO KARTOZIA STR.10 M2 90 m² 2 bedrooms 9/22 floor 1200 $ 65956
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/8
3-roomed 105 sq.m. apartment for rent in Vake, on Shrosha str, in new building, on high I fl…
$800
per month
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Saburtalo, Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Saburtalo, Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 11/29
2-roomed 81 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Asatiani str, in new complex Tbilisi G…
$1,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Isani in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Isani
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 11/20
00995557100075 for rent isani navtlughi str 10 archi 50 m² 1 bedroom 11/20 floor 500 $ 74111
$500
per month
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Isani in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Isani
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 10/26
2-roomed 53 sq.m. apartment for rent in Isani, on Nadirashvili str, in new complex Dirsi, on…
$450
per month
Leave a request
Apartment for rent in Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment for rent in Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/9
00995557100075 for rent VAKE TABIDZE STR. 74 70 m² 1 bedroom 3/9 floor 1100 $  68988
$1,100
per month
Leave a request
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Flat for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/16
2-roomed 76 sq.m. apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Kapaneli str, in new building, on the …
$800
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/3
2-roomed 55 sq.m. apartment for rent in Gldani, on Gmiri Kursantebi str, in new building, on…
$500
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Georgia

studios