TOP TOP
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Batumi, Georgia
from
$163,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 66
The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world A…
Agency
Satellite Estate
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 31–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Multifunctional, Hotel-type, 16-storey complex comprises three blocks Distinctive architecture Outstanding location - near the seashore (panoramic mountain and sea views) Multifunctional - equipped with commercial, entertainment, and leisure spaces Suitable for living, recreation, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
109,650
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4 – 161.9
230,910 – 404,750
Apartment
31.3
79,815
Developer
Gumbati Grupp
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
$34,600
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mounta…
Developer
Thalassa Group LLC
OneOne
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 10
Area 32–72 m²
24 real estate properties 24
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.5 – 49.6
40,000 – 89,280
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0 – 72.1
67,720 – 79,310
Developer
Green Cape
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
1 real estate property 1
Reverance is more than just a name - it’s an approach that reflects our attitude toward space, comfort, and aesthetics. This project was created with the idea that every detail should embody elegance, functional calm, and sophistication. Our vision is to create a living space where the en…
Developer
Otium Development
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
$94,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 28–58 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌊 Luxury apartments on the first line of the sea, Batumi📍 Location: Old Batumi, intersection of the embankment and Central Boulevard, 100 m to the beach, 10 minutes to Batumi Airport.🏗 Project:4 towers, 42 floors each, 4,000 apartments and apartments.The concept of a “city within a city” wit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
198,186
Apartment
27.8
94,656
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Poti, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
OTIUM POTI IS A MULTI-APARTMENT RESIDENTIAL BLOCK WITH COMMERCIAL SPACES AND RECREATIONAL AREA. THE PROJECT, WHICH ICLUDES A GREEN AREA AROUND THE BUILDING, PLAYGROUND AND PARKING ZONE, WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2026
Developer
Otium Development
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
OTIUM ON BELIASHVILI IS A MULTIFUNCTIONAL RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL AND OFFICE SPACES.  THE PROJECT IS CARRIED OUT IN TWO PHASES. THE FIRST PHASE, WHICH WILL BE COMPLETED IN DECEMBER  2025, ENTAILS CONSTRUCTION OF 2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND THE COMPLETE INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLE…
Developer
Otium Development
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Batumi, Georgia
from
$59,040
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 31
Area 29–61 m²
2 real estate properties 2
💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months🔥 Prepay is below the market🔥 Increase in cost to delivery to +48%🔥 Return on investments up to 12% per annumFor sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.To…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
122,000
Apartment
29.1
59,665
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$63,700
Number of floors 4
Area 46–600 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living and brings together the best. The complex is 20 minutes drive from the center of Tbilisi, at an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. The project offers hotel and commercial facilities, including …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 54.0
63,700 – 75,138
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 89.0
122,640 – 124,600
Villa
200.0 – 600.0
238,574 – 370,160
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
, Georgia
from
$40,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 195 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the very heart of Georgia’s winemaking region — the Alazani Valley, a land with 8,000 years of winemaking tradition. The project combines architectural aesthetics, an eco-friendly lifestyle, and sustaina…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$272,600
Number of floors 3
Area 206–310 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi. The project consists of 8 premium villas located on an area of 2379 m2 in close proximity to the city center. Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the city. Each villa has its own parking space.
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Complex "Next Address"
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Residential complex Complex “Next Address”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,734
The year of construction 2027
Batumi, Tbel Abuselidze street N11 , Complex “Next Address” ,  1 sq.m price from 1510$, Size of apartments  minimum from 31 sq,m  , 15% down payment , and installment up to 48 month , Construction process will be completed in  the middle of 2027 , Apartment will be delivered in the white fra…
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Apartment building Sakeni
Apartment building Sakeni
Apartment building Sakeni
Apartment building Sakeni
Apartment building Sakeni
Apartment building Sakeni
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$123,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 35
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$268,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch…
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
About the project A new residential complex called "White Square" is under construction in Kutaisi, situated on Lado Asatiani Street. This 15-story building will feature 307 apartments for residents, along with diverse commercial and office areas. The advantageous location makes it …
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Residential complex Tbilisi Gardens
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 29
Area 31–127 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 81.0
193,500 – 275,000
Apartment 2 rooms
127.0
432,000 – 510,000
Apartment 3 rooms
127.0
464,000
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Apartment building White Square Varketili 3
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$35,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
About the project "White Square in Varketili 3" is being built on Trialeti Street, near the Varketili metro station in Tbilisi. The infrastructure around the house is fully developed and any type of public transport is available. Metro station "Varketili" is located 850 meters away …
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Filigreen
Apartment building Filigreen
Apartment building Filigreen
Apartment building Filigreen
Apartment building Filigreen
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$125,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
About the project An exclusive residential building with 80 apartments is being built on Giorgi Danelia Street in Saburtalo. The concept behind Filigreen is to create a place in the center of the city which embodies the modern rhythm of the city and the beauty of nature all at once; a …
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Apartment building Metropol Bagebi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
"Metropol Bagebi" residential complex is scheduled for completion in December 2024. Our apartments are offered in a premium white frame condition, featuring: Black aluminum doors and windows Iron doors with intercom at the apartment entrance Stretched flooring Main vertical stands …
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$49,200
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 26
Area 33–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.7
77,600
Apartment 2 rooms
76.4
114,600
Apartment
32.8
49,200
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Archi Guramishvili
Apartment building Archi Guramishvili
Apartment building Archi Guramishvili
Apartment building Archi Guramishvili
Apartment building Archi Guramishvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,100
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 32
The residential project Archi Guramishvili is being built in the best location in Sanzona, on Guramishvili Avenue, near the metro station "Ghrmaghele". The multifunctional 32-storey building also includes commercial space. 1 500 sq.m. green yard will ideally balance the exterior of the moder…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Apartments 300 meters from the sea in the Optima Residence complex Optima Residence is the sixth project of the ELT Quarter multifunctional complex, which is being built on 7 hectares of land on Batumi New Boulevard. The complex was designed by world renowned architects and designers in par…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,050
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
The residential complex Archi Varketili is located in the 3rd massif, in an infrastructurally developed location, 10 minutes' walk from the Varketili metro station. Archi Varketili complex territory includes five residential houses, a kindergarten and 8,000 sq.m. green yard, with children's …
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Alpha Home Gldani
Apartment building Alpha Home Gldani
Apartment building Alpha Home Gldani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$45,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 26
Infrastructure: well-furnished yard with children's and sports grounds, parking lot: underground parking, above-ground apartment size: 1-room, 2-room apartment areas: 47.1-117.9 m2 District: Gldani Completion time: 2026 Nearby facilities: Fitness club Trusted Builder: Yes C…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
Area 46–112 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Trademark Collection by Wyndham 4* is a luxurious hotel-type complex in Krtsanisi, a diplomatic district of Tbilisi. During the project's development, the main attention was paid to creating a healthy living environment, so the territory surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and m…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.3 – 54.7
131,000 – 133,690
Apartment 2 rooms
56.6
128,544
Apartment 3 rooms
111.9
244,549
Studio apartment
46.3
115,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
About The Project 100 meters from Marshall Gelovani Avenue, 5A of Petre Sarajishvili, "Pala Invest" presents a high-class 14-storey residential complex under construction - “Tower Gelovani”
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,680
Number of floors 40
Area 46–94 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Twin Residence is a premium-class multifunctional residential complex located on the first line of the coastline, 100 meters from the sea. The residential complex has a fitness center, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a beauty salon, a café, a playground, a games room, outdoor and underground …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.9 – 69.1
103,680 – 105,662
Apartment 2 rooms
94.4
188,780
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$87,500
The year of construction 2027
King Tamar by Archi is a premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Tbilisi, on King Tamar Avenue — one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of the capital. The project offers breathtaking panoramic views, sophisticated architecture, and a concept of modern comfort and el…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse
Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse
Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse
Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse
Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse
Residential complex Dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v prestiznom komplekse
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to purchase a stylish one-bedroom apartment in a prestigious complex located in the center of historic Tbilisi. This is not just housing, it is immersion in the atmosphere of centuries-old history and cultural heritage, where every corner bre…
Agency
Этажи. Северный Кипр.
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards. It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure: Recepti…
Agency
Satellite Estate
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$180,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
“m² at Mtatsminda Park” in Okrokana is being built on the territory next to Mtatsminda Park. The project includes 6 5-storey buildings of various planning, yards, terraces, and maisonettes. The project is intended for those who want to live in more greenery and peace, who prefer the healthy…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 45
First Branded Residences in Central BatumiPremium service according to international standardsDeveloped domestic infrastructureIndicators of occupancy and growth of the cost of objects above the marketWyndham Hotels & Resorts is the #1 choice for investors around the world, the largest hospi…
Developer
One Development
Apartment building M2 at Mirtskhulava
Apartment building M2 at Mirtskhulava
Apartment building M2 at Mirtskhulava
Apartment building M2 at Mirtskhulava
Apartment building M2 at Mirtskhulava
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Information about the project m² at Mirtskhulava is a new project designed by a well-known developer and located by the Kura River in Tbilisi. The new project has a lot to offer, including: location by the river; many amenities and facilities; transport links; landscaped te…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 20
Description of the property: New, modern residential complex in a dynamically developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 1300 meters from the beach, landscaped embankment and seaside park. The complex has all the advantages of a modern city house: - residential area with developed infrastructu…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$24,990
Number of floors 12
Residential complex comfort class Rustaveli 27 is located in the center of Kobuleti.From the 5th floor and above there is a view of the sea.Around the residential complex well-developed infrastructure - shops, restaurants, school and kindergartens.The sea is 450 meters from the house.Benefit…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$63,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Area 31–58 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Elite Hotel Complex 5* with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services from Wyndham Grand, created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 58.2
479,091 – 622,391
Apartment
31.2
317,772
Studio apartment
32.2 – 51.1
327,957 – 536,857
Agency
Geo Estate
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers. Price:…
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,000
Finishing options Finished
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Blox Beliashvili 2
Apartment building Blox Beliashvili 2
Apartment building Blox Beliashvili 2
Apartment building Blox Beliashvili 2
Apartment building Blox Beliashvili 2
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$80,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 17
BLOX Beliashvili stands out by its location, recreation zone, proper planning of living space and high quality of used material. Our goal is to create a comfortable and affordable living space in a peaceful and green areas.
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$660,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 11
Modern architecture, remarkable appearance and interior design, one entrance, 11 floors and only 32 apartments. Facade from Spanish company Neolith; Sliding doors and windows from Belgian company Reynaers; Low emissivity glass of British manufacturer Pilkington; Kone elevator and greened courtyard
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Apartment building M2 at Chkondideli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Information about the project The residential complex on 22 Chkondideli Street is a new multi-apartment building designed in a modern style, taking into account the characteristics of the region and all international standards. Where is the complex located? The new building on 22 Ch…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,000
The year of construction 2026
Archi Kikvidze Garden is a modern residential complex located in the Nadzaladevi district of Tbilisi, on Z. Kikvidze Street — just a two-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The project is distinguished by a vast green courtyard of 15,000 m² that includes recreation spa…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Apartment building m3 Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$81,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 29
Information about the project Residential complex m3 Saburtalo is a new large-scale project from developer m2 Development. It is part of a full-fledged residential quarter that will be built on a plot of 11.5 hectares. Where is the complex located? m3 Saburtalo is located in the cen…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$143,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 46–220 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A modern residential complex in the historical center of Tbilisi, in the very heart of the prestigious Marjanishvili district, where art, comfort, nature, and the dynamics of urban life are harmoniously intertwined. This is the perfect choice for those who value comfort, security, and an ins…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.1
143,000
Apartment 2 rooms
91.2
310,000
Apartment 3 rooms
220.2
639,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,670
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Real Palace Blue apartments are available in installments until the end of 2026. Down payment from $13,100 to $53,708 You can also purchase a parking space from $17,000 to $20,000 in installments, down payment from $4,500 to $8,700 Real Palace Blue is a modern multi—storey premium reside…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 11
Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.Features:Two direct accesses to the sea.Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (op…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Apart-hotel Marina Club
Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on a new boulevard in Batumi. The complex is designed by world-famous architects and designers in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quart…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,100
Number of floors 20
Bianca Batumi by York Towers is developed on the plot of 29,445 square meters and includes two 16-storey and two 18-storey Aparthotels, one 20-storey Residential building and two branded hotels, one of which is Ibis Styles Batumi. More than 1000 apartments built according to international st…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 130–151 m²
4 real estate properties 4
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On three floors of the townhouse, there are 3 spacious bedrooms …
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri. This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income. The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and …
Agency
Smart Home
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Radisson Blu Residences Batumi. Gonio. Radisson Blu Residences Batumi - an exclusive 5* 26-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seashore, exclusive design of residences using materials, furniture and equipment according to international Radisson standar…
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Apartment building GREEN ROCK
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 11
GREEN ROCK - about the project The developer of the complex is a construction company GREEN ROCK with many years of experience and a number of successful and implemented projects in the real estate market. Green Rock is an 11-story residential complex that is in an environmentally fr…
Developer
Green Rock
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$62,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Lagoon Resort is the first elite private resort in Batumi under the Hilton international brand. The complex includes 320 limited apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment. Location: The project is located in the area of the New Boulevard: 3 minutes to the sea 5…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Apartment building Tower Gelovani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
100 meters from Marshall Gelovani Avenue, 5A of Petre Sarajishvili, "Pala Invest" presents a high-class 14-storey residential complex under construction - “Tower Gelova
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Batumi, Georgia
from
$41,942
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 34
Apartments for sale in the elite residential complex OKTO Art House, located on the New Boulevard. OKTO Art House is a unique project in the ART concept format. About the project: 2 blocks of 35 floors each Completion of construction of block B with infrastructure (in a white fra…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$156,763
The year of construction 2021
Area 35–107 m²
12 real estate properties 12
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.9 – 88.4
106,713 – 180,824
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4
251,811
Apartment
35.0 – 38.0
66,328 – 88,886
Developer
Dreamland Oasis Chakvi
Apartment building Archi Alley
Apartment building Archi Alley
Apartment building Archi Alley
Apartment building Archi Alley
Apartment building Archi Alley
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$54,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
he complex Archi Alley is located on the 14th km of Aghmashenebeli alley, near the Olympic pool, in the vicinity of the US Embassy. The complex includes 12,000 sq.m. green yard with sports and children playgrounds. The architecture of Archi Alley is aesthetic and refined, it provides the op…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$95,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 35
Akaki Bakradze St, 7
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,020
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 34–231 m²
52 real estate properties 52
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. The complex has 5 swimming pools and a private beach, 3 restaurants, a spa, and fitness centers, meeting rooms, a cafe-library, a children's recreation area, a billiard room, a mini-cinema, a tennis co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.2 – 122.7
57,888 – 306,750
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4 – 158.7
252,900 – 372,851
Apartment 3 rooms
231.4
578,575
Studio apartment
33.8 – 73.4
54,144 – 145,272
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Domus Chavchavadze
Apartment building Domus Chavchavadze
Apartment building Domus Chavchavadze
Apartment building Domus Chavchavadze
Apartment building Domus Chavchavadze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$560,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Information about the project Where is the complex located? Residential complex Domus Chavchavadze 31 is located in the Vake district in Tbilisi, at a distance of three kilometers from the center of the capital. Mziuri Park is located in the neighborhood, providing a green and natural s…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,521
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 43 m²
1 real estate property 1
We present you a new project - Compact House in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with a well-equipped infrastructure.The complex consists of 6 floors, where will be presented:Concierge service;Supermarket;Equipped terrace;Equipped courtyard;Commercial premises;Round-the-c…
Agency
Property of Georgia
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Next Address Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$63,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Next Address is a premium multifunctional complex located in the heart of Batumi An integral part of the new residential complex is its excellent location: the distance to the sea is 600 meters. Batumi International Airport is 4 km (10 minutes by car.) The complex consists of 3 blocks …
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building RiverFront Residence
Apartment building RiverFront Residence
Apartment building RiverFront Residence
Apartment building RiverFront Residence
Apartment building RiverFront Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$53,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
#29 N. Khosharauli Str. RiverFront Residence is a multifunctional residential complex that combines comfort and business-class residential blocks: ParkView, SideView, and FrontView. The project includes: - A 2500 sq.m. inner yard, of which 1900 sq.m. will be dedicated to a recreationa…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as we…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Apartment building Archi Nutsubidze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,300
Number of floors 9
Information about the project Archi Nucubidze Residential Complex is another innovative project with improved energy efficiency indicators from developer Archi. Where is Archi Nucubidze located? Archi Nucubidze is located in the Nutsubidze district, on the territory of the 4th micro-dis…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Grafic Residence Lot P038DL
Residential complex Grafic Residence Lot P038DL
Residential complex Grafic Residence Lot P038DL
Residential complex Grafic Residence Lot P038DL
Residential complex Grafic Residence Lot P038DL
Residential complex Grafic Residence Lot P038DL
Batumi, Georgia
from
$60,260
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 44
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,560
Number of floors 29
GURU Status is a premium residential complex located on a new boulevard 150 meters from the sea. Panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The lounge is on the roof. Rich infrastructure and the largest recreation park (3000 sq.m.) in Batumi! The best building quality in Batumi!- Completion o…
Agency
Gulfstream
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Residential complex Deka Lisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,150
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Saburtalo , Avto Varazi str, N36, Complex Deka Lisi, 53.6 Sq.m , 1 sq.m price is 1550$ , Total price 83,080$, 3th floor, down payment 30% , which amounts to 24,924$ , and the remaining 70% is paid after 20 month
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$3,300
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Apartment building Archi Dighomi 3
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Archi Dighomi 3 is a multifunctional residential complex in Didi Dighomi distinguished by its aesthetic appeal, refined architecture, and characteristic style. It incorporates a commercial space, 7000 sq.m. green yard, one children and two sports fields. Energy-efficient German Ytong blocks …
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Shantan
Apartment building Shantan
Apartment building Shantan
Apartment building Shantan
Apartment building Shantan
Khashuri, Georgia
from
$63,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Shantan, the third in line of Biographer Living, is an outstanding and expressive project of modern architecture. Shantan is located in the oldest and historical place of Tbilisi, opposite Mushtaidi Park. The uniqueness of Shantan is determined by its location, ecologically clean envir…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
$48,712
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 45
Area 29–63 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Calligraphy Towers is a multi-storey premium new complex that is perfect for business, leisure, investment, and permanent residence. Where is the complex located? The Calligraphy Towers in Batumi are being built near the New Boulevard along Zhiuli Shartava Street. It is only a five…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.0 – 63.3
48,345 – 107,610
Developer
Grand Maison Calligraphy Towers Batumi
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Residential complex Greenhill residance
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 23
Area 55–80 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The Greenhill Residence residential complex is located at University Street No. 5 in the ecologically clean Saburtalo district, which is located on the outskirts of Tbilisi.Near the complex is an abundance of public transport which makes it easy to quickly reach any part of the capital. Just…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
55.0 – 66.8
114,000 – 155,000
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
198,000
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$50,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. O…
Developer
LTD homex
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,307
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
Royal Residence - on the Black Sea coast, located in the area of ​​the new boulevard in Batumi, Georgia on the street. Nizharadze. The complex will be built in an environmentally friendly and noiseless place, a 2-minute walk to the sea. 100m. Prices depend on the view from the apartment, flo…
Agency
Gulfstream
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Bakuriani, Georgia
from
$22,000
Number of floors 5
Bakuriani 4Rest K. Tsakadze St. #32 Bakuriani 4Rest is a resort-type residential complex, which is located at the foot of mountain Kohta, on the edge of the coniferous forest, 500 meters away from the 25-year-old ski track, near the Kokhta - Mitarbi road. The complex includes: - 4 reside…
Agency
sisnogroup
Apartment building Blox Varketili
Apartment building Blox Varketili
Apartment building Blox Varketili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$56,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
BLOX varketili , victor kupradze st, 35
Agency
sisnogroup
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 14
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a modern apartment in a complex located in one of the most picturesque corners of Georgia - Kvariati. This is not just an apartment, but the embodiment of the dream of life by the sea, where luxury meets nature, and com…
Agency
Этажи. Северный Кипр.
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$68,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 36–83 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque areas of Batumi - Gonio. This is the most suitable place for beach vacation, which is a nominee of international awards for cleanliness and environmental friendliness. The complex has all the necessary i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.1
114,000
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
149,000
Studio apartment
35.9 – 38.1
68,000 – 76,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Apart-hotel Archi Kokhta
Bakuriani, Georgia
from
$56,000
Number of floors 5
Archi is launching a new project in Georgia’s most popular resort Bakuriani. Bakuriani ski resort is filled with tourists all year round and is a wonderful place for investment. Buying an Archi Kokhta apartment can be a safe investment for you to rent or use it as a home. In addition to the …
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Batumi, Georgia
from
$350,000
Area 320 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Batumi-unique project The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence. The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional: The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters. Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden fr…
Developer
European Village
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 35–54 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 secur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.4 – 54.0
49,812 – 75,474
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,319
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 91–179 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
91.1 – 104.9
70,319 – 81,567
Apartment 2 rooms
120.8
115,968
Apartment 3 rooms
178.8
132,392
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
Number of floors 5
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 43
Area 80–125 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 87.0
280,000 – 310,000