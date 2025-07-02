  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Georgian Wings

Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
from
$850/m²
;
26
ID: 26997
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Class
    Premium class
    27
    27

About the complex

Русский Русский

🔹Premium complex "Georgian Wings" is located 5 minutes from the largest boulevard of the city and the promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bellagio. The house is under construction, in the second half of 2025 it will be possible to begin repairs.

Excellent investment option. It is ideal for subsequent resale, renting or own living on the Black Sea coast.

🔹Here, you can choose apartments with beautiful panoramic views of the city, mountains and the Black Sea.

🔹No installments. Full payment.

🔹Term of delivery of the object: 4 quarter of 2025.

Lot P023HO

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

