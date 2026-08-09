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New buildings in Kobuleti, Georgia

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Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Show all Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,220
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–83 m²
Grand Millennium Kobuleti is the flagship luxury project on the Black Sea coast, combining branded residences and a five-star resort managed by the international network Grand Millennium Hotels & Resorts.Key advantages:- ✨Luxury-segment and international hotel brand.- 🌊The first coastline of…
Developer
KBK
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
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Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Show all Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship project on the first coastline of the Black Sea, which opens a new chapter in the development of resort real estate in Georgia.This is not just a residential complex by the sea. It is a large-scale i…
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Show all Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$43,750
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 35
Area 35–83 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious living, recovery, and biohacking on the coast of picturesque Kobuleti. The project is being developed by a reliable developer with over 11 years of experience, 3 completed premium projects, and 200,000 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.4
62,200
Apartment 2 rooms
82.6
100,000
Studio apartment
35.0
43,750
Agency
Geo Estate
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TekceTekce
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Show all Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$63,258
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 31–106 m²
28 real estate properties 28
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project in the region, located in the climatic-balneological resort of Adjara, Kobuleti, on the first coastline, 30 meters from the sea.  The complex combines A, B, and C towers with a common podium and th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 74.8
61,851 – 281,248
Apartment 2 rooms
74.5 – 106.1
186,912 – 281,248
Studio apartment
33.4 – 35.7
83,375 – 89,125
Developer
Alliance Group
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