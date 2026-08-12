Immigration programs in Georgia

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Second citizenship
Georgia Citizenship by investment
Georgia Citizenship by investment
Georgia Georgia
from
$400,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 4 months
Georgia, a country known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes and welcoming atmosphere, offers a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a second citizenship. Under a special provision, the President of Georgia has the authority to grant citizenship to individuals who have made s…
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Luxe Legal Services
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Residence permit
Residence permit by education
Residence permit by education
Georgia Georgia
from
$1,500
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
In case of admission to an educational institution that is accredited in accordance with the legislation of Georgia, the holder of a residence permit receives the following advantages: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The…
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Luxe Legal Services
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Residence permit
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Residence permit by purchase real estate
Georgia Georgia
from
$130,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
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Luxe Legal Services
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Residence permit
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Residence permit for entrepreneurs
Georgia Georgia
from
$2,000
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 1 months
The holder of a residence permit receives the following benefits: You can apply for a Schengen visa, a visa to England or the USA at embassies located in Georgia The presence of RP significantly increases your chances of obtaining a consumer loan If you have RP, you can take out he…
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
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