Residential complex

Batumi Island is a unique project representing Georgia’s first artificial island, located on the Black Sea coast in Batumi. The island covers an area of 84 hectares, 49% of which is dedicated to parks and recreational zones. The project combines modern architectural solutions, sustainable development principles, and premium infrastructure, creating a new hub for tourism and economic activity in the region.

The development is being carried out in partnership with leading global companies (including Colliers, ARUP, D73, and Yüksel Proje) and has already received Free Economic Zone status. The island will feature more than 30 towers, luxurious villas with private docks, townhouses, and 5-star hotels. This will be an autonomous city of the future — complete with its yacht club, parks, promenades, offices, schools, medical centers, and all essential infrastructure.

Apartment layouts:

Studio apartment — from 30.4 m² / Starting at $110,000

Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen and appliances



1-bedroom apartment — from 53.45 m² / Starting at $146,500

Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen and appliances



2-bedroom apartment — from 108.4 m² / Starting at $303,000

Corner layout with panoramic terrace and 2 bathrooms

Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen & appliances



Tower Specifications:

Height: 216 m

Elevators: 9

Completion date: February 2029

Floors: 58

Parking: 3-level garage for 240 vehicles

Type: Hotel-type residences + commercial spaces

Construction: Monolithic concrete, pile foundation, tunnel formwork



Island Infrastructure:

Lifestyle:

5★ hotels, concert hall, yacht club

Eco-friendly beaches and beach clubs

Outdoor pools, water park, spa & fitness center

Restaurants, cafés, rooftop terraces



Comfort:

Premium-brand shops

Medical center

Pharmacies, banks, helipad

Reception and concierge service



Leisure zones:

3.2 km pedestrian promenade

Bicycle paths, sports, and playgrounds

9 hectares of parkland



Business & Education:

International college

Kindergartens & schools

Offices and coworking spaces

Payment Terms — 0% installment plan over 4 years

20% — down payment

20% — during 2025

25% — in 2026

25% — in 2027

10% — in 2028

The project’s concept is based on Smart City principles and harmonious integration with the natural environment. The island’s architecture and infrastructure blend seamlessly into the Black Sea landscape, minimizing ecological impact. The sustainable mobility concept includes electric vehicles, water taxis, e-bikes, and e-buses to reduce emissions and ensure comfortable transportation. All facilities on the island will operate year-round, 24/7, offering uninterrupted access to entertainment and services for residents and guests alike. Combining functionality and elegance, the project unites residential, commercial, and leisure spaces under one roof, creating a unique living, working, and relaxing environment.