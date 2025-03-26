  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex

Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$110,000
BTC
1.3084281
ETH
68.5803109
USDT
108 755.2956414
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
13 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25681
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    58

About the complex

Batumi Island is a unique project representing Georgia’s first artificial island, located on the Black Sea coast in Batumi. The island covers an area of 84 hectares, 49% of which is dedicated to parks and recreational zones. The project combines modern architectural solutions, sustainable development principles, and premium infrastructure, creating a new hub for tourism and economic activity in the region.

The development is being carried out in partnership with leading global companies (including Colliers, ARUP, D73, and Yüksel Proje) and has already received Free Economic Zone status. The island will feature more than 30 towers, luxurious villas with private docks, townhouses, and 5-star hotels. This will be an autonomous city of the future — complete with its yacht club, parks, promenades, offices, schools, medical centers, and all essential infrastructure.

 

Apartment layouts:

  • Studio apartment — from 30.4 m² / Starting at $110,000
    Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen and appliances
     

  • 1-bedroom apartment — from 53.45 m² / Starting at $146,500
    Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen and appliances
     

  • 2-bedroom apartment — from 108.4 m² / Starting at $303,000
    Corner layout with panoramic terrace and 2 bathrooms
    Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen & appliances
     

 

Tower Specifications:

  • Height: 216 m

  • Elevators: 9

  • Completion date: February 2029

  • Floors: 58

  • Parking: 3-level garage for 240 vehicles

  • Type: Hotel-type residences + commercial spaces

  • Construction: Monolithic concrete, pile foundation, tunnel formwork
     

 

Island Infrastructure:

 

Lifestyle:

  • 5★ hotels, concert hall, yacht club

  • Eco-friendly beaches and beach clubs

  • Outdoor pools, water park, spa & fitness center

  • Restaurants, cafés, rooftop terraces
     

Comfort:

  • Premium-brand shops

  • Medical center

  • Pharmacies, banks, helipad

  • Reception and concierge service
     

Leisure zones:

  • 3.2 km pedestrian promenade

  • Bicycle paths, sports, and playgrounds

  • 9 hectares of parkland
     

Business & Education:

  • International college

  • Kindergartens & schools

  • Offices and coworking spaces

 

Payment Terms — 0% installment plan over 4 years

  • 20% — down payment

  • 20% — during 2025

  • 25% — in 2026

  • 25% — in 2027

  • 10% — in 2028

 

The project’s concept is based on Smart City principles and harmonious integration with the natural environment. The island’s architecture and infrastructure blend seamlessly into the Black Sea landscape, minimizing ecological impact. The sustainable mobility concept includes electric vehicles, water taxis, e-bikes, and e-buses to reduce emissions and ensure comfortable transportation. All facilities on the island will operate year-round, 24/7, offering uninterrupted access to entertainment and services for residents and guests alike. Combining functionality and elegance, the project unites residential, commercial, and leisure spaces under one roof, creating a unique living, working, and relaxing environment.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.5
Price per m², USD 2,741
Apartment price, USD 146,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 108.4
Price per m², USD 2,795
Apartment price, USD 303,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 30.4
Price per m², USD 3,618
Apartment price, USD 110,000

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Video Review of residential complex

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,000
Apartment building Archi Isani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,500
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Batumi, Georgia
from
$67,830
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,292
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
$48,712
You are viewing
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$110,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZhK Real Palace Blue
Residential complex ZhK Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
?Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine. ?Here you can choose apa…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$35,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Telavi Municipality, Georgia
from
$33,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
About the project The Pala Group construction company presents a new residential complex, Your House, in Varketili, on Tsnorisskali Street. The residential complex includes 9 residential and commercial floors as well as a parking lot, a green yard, children's playgrounds, a square and well-…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
03.12.2024
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
28.07.2022
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
Show all publications