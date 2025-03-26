Residential complex

Batumi Island is a unique project representing Georgia’s first artificial island, located on the Black Sea coast in Batumi. The island covers an area of 84 hectares, 49% of which is dedicated to parks and recreational zones. The project combines modern architectural solutions, sustainable development principles, and premium infrastructure, creating a new hub for tourism and economic activity in the region.
The development is being carried out in partnership with leading global companies (including Colliers, ARUP, D73, and Yüksel Proje) and has already received Free Economic Zone status. The island will feature more than 30 towers, luxurious villas with private docks, townhouses, and 5-star hotels. This will be an autonomous city of the future — complete with its yacht club, parks, promenades, offices, schools, medical centers, and all essential infrastructure.
Apartment layouts:
Studio apartment — from 30.4 m² / Starting at $110,000
Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen and appliances
1-bedroom apartment — from 53.45 m² / Starting at $146,500
Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen and appliances
2-bedroom apartment — from 108.4 m² / Starting at $303,000
Corner layout with panoramic terrace and 2 bathrooms
Ceiling height: 3.2 m / Delivered fully renovated with built-in kitchen & appliances
Tower Specifications:
Height: 216 m
Elevators: 9
Completion date: February 2029
Floors: 58
Parking: 3-level garage for 240 vehicles
Type: Hotel-type residences + commercial spaces
Construction: Monolithic concrete, pile foundation, tunnel formwork
Island Infrastructure:
Lifestyle:
5★ hotels, concert hall, yacht club
Eco-friendly beaches and beach clubs
Outdoor pools, water park, spa & fitness center
Restaurants, cafés, rooftop terraces
Comfort:
Premium-brand shops
Medical center
Pharmacies, banks, helipad
Reception and concierge service
Leisure zones:
3.2 km pedestrian promenade
Bicycle paths, sports, and playgrounds
9 hectares of parkland
Business & Education:
International college
Kindergartens & schools
Offices and coworking spaces
Payment Terms — 0% installment plan over 4 years
20% — down payment
20% — during 2025
25% — in 2026
25% — in 2027
10% — in 2028
The project’s concept is based on Smart City principles and harmonious integration with the natural environment. The island’s architecture and infrastructure blend seamlessly into the Black Sea landscape, minimizing ecological impact. The sustainable mobility concept includes electric vehicles, water taxis, e-bikes, and e-buses to reduce emissions and ensure comfortable transportation. All facilities on the island will operate year-round, 24/7, offering uninterrupted access to entertainment and services for residents and guests alike. Combining functionality and elegance, the project unites residential, commercial, and leisure spaces under one roof, creating a unique living, working, and relaxing environment.