Residential complex SPANISH QUARTER

In line with our mission, we are confident that partnership with 6 international high-level rents, integration of their knowledge and experience are extremely important for creating investment products in the real estate market of Georgia.

After two years of careful negotiations, ELT Group has become the exclusive partner of the prestigious Barceló Hotel Group, the second largest hotel chain in Spain and one of the thirty largest in the world, with more than 6 volumes of more than 250 hotels in 22 countries.