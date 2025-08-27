  1. Realting.com
Residential complex SPANISH QUARTER

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$84,555
from
$2,200/m²
;
4 1
ID: 28005
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    22

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Русский Русский

In line with our mission, we are confident that partnership with 6 international high-level rents, integration of their knowledge and experience are extremely important for creating investment products in the real estate market of Georgia.

After two years of careful negotiations, ELT Group has become the exclusive partner of the prestigious Barceló Hotel Group, the second largest hotel chain in Spain and one of the thirty largest in the world, with more than 6 volumes of more than 250 hotels in 22 countries.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex SPANISH QUARTER

Residential complex SPANISH QUARTER
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$84,555
