Apart hotel Black Sea Icon Towers

🌊 Luxury apartments on the first line of the sea, Batumi

📍 Location: Old Batumi, intersection of the embankment and Central Boulevard, 100 m to the beach, 10 minutes to Batumi Airport.

🏗 Project:

4 towers, 42 floors each, 4,000 apartments and apartments.

The concept of a “city within a city” with branded apartments, a five-star hotel, a casino and entertainment infrastructure.

🛋 Types of apartments and cost:

Studios, partial sea/city views: from $95,000

1-room (sea view, city or casino area): from $154,500

2-3 - room price on request

💼 Investment attractiveness

🚀 Capital growth up to ≈70% to delivery - a gradual increase in value, limited quotas in sales.

💰 Yields up to ≈13% per annum – high demand, casinos, hotels, tourist flow all year round.

🌍 Top location - 100 m to the sea, the heart of Old Batumi, 10 minutes to the airport.

🏨 Passive income is a professional management company Hospitality.

🏗 The last section on the first line - a unique opportunity to enter the project "city in the city" - there are no analogues in the region.

🏨 Infrastructure:

Branded hotel, casino 3,000 m2, sports and children's areas, SPA-center, swimming pools, yacht club, restaurants and shops

Indoor and outdoor pools

Professional fitness center and padel courts

Municipal park and green areas

💡 Technology and comfort:

Modern systems VRF, BMS, smart solutions, smart locks, environmentally friendly materials

📅 Date of delivery:

The first phase - December 2029

Complete project - 2032

💰 Payment plan:

Bookings: $2,500

Down payment 10%

Flexible plan:

$1,000 a month for the first 18 months

The remainder - in installments for 30 months

🚩 In the near future, prices will rise by 5-8%.

‼️ Have time to book your apartment at the start of prices

🔒 Transaction support:

Legal review and preparation of documents

Full support of the purchase "turnkey"

Help with rental and management after purchase

Individual consultation on investment strategies

