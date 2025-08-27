Apart hotel Black Sea Icon Towers

🌊 Luxury apartments on the first line of the sea, Batumi
📍 Location: Old Batumi, intersection of the embankment and Central Boulevard, 100 m to the beach, 10 minutes to Batumi Airport.
🏗 Project:
4 towers, 42 floors each, 4,000 apartments and apartments.
The concept of a “city within a city” with branded apartments, a five-star hotel, a casino and entertainment infrastructure.
🛋 Types of apartments and cost:
Studios, partial sea/city views: from $95,000
1-room (sea view, city or casino area): from $154,500
2-3 - room price on request
💼 Investment attractiveness
🚀 Capital growth up to ≈70% to delivery - a gradual increase in value, limited quotas in sales.
💰 Yields up to ≈13% per annum – high demand, casinos, hotels, tourist flow all year round.
🌍 Top location - 100 m to the sea, the heart of Old Batumi, 10 minutes to the airport.
🏨 Passive income is a professional management company Hospitality.
🏗 The last section on the first line - a unique opportunity to enter the project "city in the city" - there are no analogues in the region.
🏨 Infrastructure:
Branded hotel, casino 3,000 m2, sports and children's areas, SPA-center, swimming pools, yacht club, restaurants and shops
Indoor and outdoor pools
Professional fitness center and padel courts
Municipal park and green areas
💡 Technology and comfort:
Modern systems VRF, BMS, smart solutions, smart locks, environmentally friendly materials
📅 Date of delivery:
The first phase - December 2029
Complete project - 2032
💰 Payment plan:
Bookings: $2,500
Down payment 10%
Flexible plan:
$1,000 a month for the first 18 months
The remainder - in installments for 30 months
🚩 In the near future, prices will rise by 5-8%.
‼️ Have time to book your apartment at the start of prices
🔒 Transaction support:
Legal review and preparation of documents
Full support of the purchase "turnkey"
Help with rental and management after purchase
Individual consultation on investment strategies
📞 Contact me to find out all the options, book an apartment and get a return calculation!
🚩 Relevance of availability and cost specify when applying