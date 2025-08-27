  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel Black Sea Icon Towers

Apart hotel Black Sea Icon Towers

Batumi, Georgia
from
$94,656
BTC
1.1259143
ETH
59.0139810
USDT
93 584.9205839
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 32944
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    42

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🌊 Luxury apartments on the first line of the sea, Batumi

📍 Location: Old Batumi, intersection of the embankment and Central Boulevard, 100 m to the beach, 10 minutes to Batumi Airport.

🏗 Project:

  • 4 towers, 42 floors each, 4,000 apartments and apartments.

  • The concept of a “city within a city” with branded apartments, a five-star hotel, a casino and entertainment infrastructure.

🛋 Types of apartments and cost:

  • Studios, partial sea/city views: from $95,000

  • 1-room (sea view, city or casino area): from $154,500

  • 2-3 - room price on request

💼 Investment attractiveness

🚀 Capital growth up to ≈70% to delivery - a gradual increase in value, limited quotas in sales.

💰 Yields up to ≈13% per annum – high demand, casinos, hotels, tourist flow all year round.

🌍 Top location - 100 m to the sea, the heart of Old Batumi, 10 minutes to the airport.

🏨 Passive income is a professional management company Hospitality.

🏗 The last section on the first line - a unique opportunity to enter the project "city in the city" - there are no analogues in the region.

🏨 Infrastructure:

  • Branded hotel, casino 3,000 m2, sports and children's areas, SPA-center, swimming pools, yacht club, restaurants and shops

  • Indoor and outdoor pools

  • Professional fitness center and padel courts

  • Municipal park and green areas

💡 Technology and comfort:

  • Modern systems VRF, BMS, smart solutions, smart locks, environmentally friendly materials

📅 Date of delivery:

  • The first phase - December 2029

  • Complete project - 2032

💰 Payment plan:

  • Bookings: $2,500

  • Down payment 10%

  • Flexible plan:

  • $1,000 a month for the first 18 months

  • The remainder - in installments for 30 months

🚩 In the near future, prices will rise by 5-8%.

‼️ Have time to book your apartment at the start of prices

🔒 Transaction support:

  • Legal review and preparation of documents

  • Full support of the purchase "turnkey"

  • Help with rental and management after purchase

  • Individual consultation on investment strategies

📞 Contact me to find out all the options, book an apartment and get a return calculation!

🚩 Relevance of availability and cost specify when applying

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,000
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
Apartment building Domus Paliashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$660,000
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$124,642
You are viewing
Apart hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
$94,656
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,050
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
The residential complex Archi Varketili is located in the 3rd massif, in an infrastructurally developed location, 10 minutes' walk from the Varketili metro station. Archi Varketili complex territory includes five residential houses, a kindergarten and 8,000 sq.m. green yard, with children's …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
$138,300
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 2
Area 210 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! br / br / We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! br / br / It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: br / In the l…
Developer
Esteco
Leave a request
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Show all Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as we…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications