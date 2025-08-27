Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi

King Tamar by Archi is a premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Tbilisi, on King Tamar Avenue — one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of the capital. The project offers breathtaking panoramic views, sophisticated architecture, and a concept of modern comfort and elegance.

Designed by the renowned architect Wei Yap Ooi, the complex combines refined aesthetics with energy-efficient German YTONG materials and low-emissivity glass for optimal insulation and sustainability.

King Tamar by Archi provides everything for a complete lifestyle: a fitness center, spa, café, outdoor pool, cinema, and panoramic rooftop views. It’s an ideal balance of energy and serenity, just minutes from the city’s business and cultural centers.

With starting prices from $2,500 per m² and expected rental yields of 8–10% per year, the project offers excellent investment potential. Backed by Archi’s reputation and Ibercompany Holding’s collaboration, King Tamar ensures quality, comfort, and profitability — a home and an asset that grows in value.