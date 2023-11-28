Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial
  4. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Georgia

Autonomous Republic of Adjara
26
Batumi
9
Abkhazia
5
Tbilisi
5
Hotel To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
Hotel 7 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 7 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€273,767
Leave a request
Hotel 22 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 22 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 22
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,64M
Leave a request
Hotel 14 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 14 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 14
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€730,045
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Gonio, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€1,46M
Leave a request
Hotel 69 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 69 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 69
Area 2 378 m²
Number of floors 9
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€2,28M
Leave a request
Hotel 26 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 26 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 26
Area 1 580 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€5,48M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 40 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 40
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 8
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in the city ce…
€3,19M
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€730,045
Leave a request
Hotel in Georgia
Hotel
Georgia
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 4
€2,97M
Leave a request
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Merisi, Georgia
Hotel with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Merisi, Georgia
A share in a dream hotel is for sale - the most popular cottage hotel in Georgia, which is k…
€593,161
Leave a request
Hotel in Kvirike, Georgia
Hotel
Kvirike, Georgia
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Hotel 8 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 8 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
€456,278
Leave a request
Hotel 10 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 10 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
€593,161
Leave a request
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 8 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
€657,040
Leave a request
Hotel 11 rooms in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 11 rooms
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€547,534
Leave a request
Hotel 100 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 100 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 100
Area 5 200 m²
Number of floors 11
New hotel for sale in Batumi with renovation, furniture and appliances. Excellent locatio…
€10,95M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 room with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 15
€73,771
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 3 054 m²
Number of floors 5
One of the most, but no less popular hotels in Batumi is for sale, an excellent option for a…
€6,39M
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 21
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 4
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium class hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, t…
€2,83M
Leave a request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 6
Exclusive offer! For sale a newly built premium hotel in the very center of Tbilisi, Vera di…
€2,37M
Leave a request
Hotel in Georgia
Hotel
Georgia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Current hotel in Kobuleti for sale New building and repair 11 spacious numbers with the opti…
€365,022
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 350 m²
The area of the hotel is 346 m2 + land 320 m2 + all furniture, appliances, dishes, bedding, …
€209,888
Leave a request
Hotel 20 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 20 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 20
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale operating hotel, ready business for investment. The hotel is located in a picturesq…
€2,92M
Leave a request
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
A valid profitable hotel for sale in Kobuleti, near Batumi.New repair, new building.Clean sa…
€365,022
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
An important hotel in the historic Batumi district is for sale. 16 room bar in the café hous…
€912,556
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 880 m²
Number of floors 9
32 non-smoking roomsDaily cleaningRestaurant and bar / living roomRoof terraceTerrace24 hour…
€2,92M
Leave a request
Hotel in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel
Batumi, Georgia
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 3
The current hotel in Ureki near Central Park, the distance to the beach is 200 mHotel 3 - fl…
€228,139
Leave a request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Operating hostel for sale in Old Tbilisi, Sololaki, on Iveria str, 3-storied 265 sq.m. build…
€319,395
Leave a request
Hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 5 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Or considered investing !!! Only for …
€7,76M
Leave a request
Hotel in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel
Kvariati, Georgia
Area 3 000 m²
LOCATION: A 3-4 star hotel located on the fifth floor of a business center in the Old City a…
€5,02M
Leave a request

Property types in Georgia

сommercial property
offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir