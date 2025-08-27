  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi

Apart hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
;
18
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 28011
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a modern apartment in a complex located in one of the most picturesque corners of Georgia - Kvariati. This is not just an apartment, but the embodiment of the dream of life by the sea, where luxury meets nature, and comfort with impeccable style.

A location that fascinates:

The complex is located in the peaceful Kvariati, where the majestic mountains of Adjara meet the crystal clear coastline of the Black Sea. Surrounded by a unique olive garden, this corner of nature will give you a feeling of complete privacy and tranquility. Each apartment offers a truly breathtaking view: on the one hand - picturesque mountain landscapes, on the other - the endless blue sea. Wake up to the singing of birds and enjoy the sunsets, coloring the sky over the sea in incredible colors.

The infrastructure of the complex in the style of a 5-star hotel:

Your new home offers not just an apartment, but a whole lifestyle filled with comfort and exclusive amenities worthy of a 5-star hotel:

- Outdoor pool and swimming pool on the roof;

- Panoramic restaurants and bars;

- Fitness center, saina;

- Lobby, parking.

Favorable conditions of acquisition:

Become the owner of this exclusive property! The complex will be commissioned in September 2027, which gives you the opportunity to plan your finances and purchase an apartment on favorable terms:

  • Initial payment: Only 20% of the cost of the apartment.
  • Interest-free installments: Convenient installment payments until December 2027, allowing you to pay the cost of the apartment without overpayments.

Contact us now to find out more!

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$280,000
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$145,172
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,000
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$124,642
Residential complex Next Address Lot P042OE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,500
You are viewing
Apart hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building White Square Kavtaradze
Apartment building White Square Kavtaradze
Apartment building White Square Kavtaradze
Apartment building White Square Kavtaradze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 17
About the project A new residential building "White Square on Kavtaradze" is being built in Tbilisi, in the center of Saburtalo, on Kavtaradze Street. The 17-storey building includes 137 apartments, various types of commercial and office spaces. It is possible to get to the territory b…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Show all Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Residential complex ZhK Downtown
Batumi, Georgia
from
$143,570
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Next Downtown is an elite residential complex located in the historic district of the city, which for centuries has been the epicenter of events, serving as a commercial, business and residential center.The project includes high-quality infrastructure in the city center. On the ground floor …
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Apartment building M2 at Mtatsminda
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$180,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
“m² at Mtatsminda Park” in Okrokana is being built on the territory next to Mtatsminda Park. The project includes 6 5-storey buildings of various planning, yards, terraces, and maisonettes. The project is intended for those who want to live in more greenery and peace, who prefer the healthy…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications