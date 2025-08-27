Apart hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi

We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a modern apartment in a complex located in one of the most picturesque corners of Georgia - Kvariati. This is not just an apartment, but the embodiment of the dream of life by the sea, where luxury meets nature, and comfort with impeccable style.

A location that fascinates:

The complex is located in the peaceful Kvariati, where the majestic mountains of Adjara meet the crystal clear coastline of the Black Sea. Surrounded by a unique olive garden, this corner of nature will give you a feeling of complete privacy and tranquility. Each apartment offers a truly breathtaking view: on the one hand - picturesque mountain landscapes, on the other - the endless blue sea. Wake up to the singing of birds and enjoy the sunsets, coloring the sky over the sea in incredible colors.

The infrastructure of the complex in the style of a 5-star hotel:

Your new home offers not just an apartment, but a whole lifestyle filled with comfort and exclusive amenities worthy of a 5-star hotel:

- Outdoor pool and swimming pool on the roof;

- Panoramic restaurants and bars;

- Fitness center, saina;

- Lobby, parking.

Favorable conditions of acquisition:

Become the owner of this exclusive property! The complex will be commissioned in September 2027, which gives you the opportunity to plan your finances and purchase an apartment on favorable terms:

Initial payment: Only 20% of the cost of the apartment.

Interest-free installments: Convenient installment payments until December 2027, allowing you to pay the cost of the apartment without overpayments.

Contact us now to find out more!