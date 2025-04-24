Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV

Via Villas Batumi is a new attractive project that offers a collection of comfortable villas surrounded by nature.

Advantages:

Walking distance to the sea (10-12 minutes)

Pool and private terrace

Greenland.

Parking and playground

Noise insulation - and heat insulation

Round-the-clock video surveillance and security

Location:

The complex is located near the airport, combining nature with urban infrastructure. Nearby, New Boulevard and Lech and Maria Kaczynski Park are ideal places for walking and relaxing. Excellent transport accessibility allows easy access to the city center.

Home:

The complex consists of 11 three-storey villas (206-220 m2) with a convenient layout:

1st floor - living room, kitchen, bathroom.

2nd floor - three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two balconies.

3rd floor - a recreation area with a terrace and kitchen.

Via Villas Batumi is a modern residential complex, ideal for both living and profitable investment.