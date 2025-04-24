  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV

Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV

Batumi, Georgia
from
$360,000
from
$1,800/m²
;
23
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25833
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Via Villas Batumi is a new attractive project that offers a collection of comfortable villas surrounded by nature.
Advantages:
Walking distance to the sea (10-12 minutes)
Pool and private terrace
Greenland.
Parking and playground
Noise insulation - and heat insulation
Round-the-clock video surveillance and security
Location:
The complex is located near the airport, combining nature with urban infrastructure. Nearby, New Boulevard and Lech and Maria Kaczynski Park are ideal places for walking and relaxing. Excellent transport accessibility allows easy access to the city center.
Home:
The complex consists of 11 three-storey villas (206-220 m2) with a convenient layout:
1st floor - living room, kitchen, bathroom.
2nd floor - three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two balconies.
3rd floor - a recreation area with a terrace and kitchen.

Via Villas Batumi is a modern residential complex, ideal for both living and profitable investment.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$285,000
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$45,000
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$73,400
You are viewing
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks Via Villas Batumi P039OV
Batumi, Georgia
from
$360,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
Number of floors 5
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Roof Imedashvili
Apartment building Roof Imedashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,050
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Area 46–102 m²
12 real estate objects 12
The new Roof Imedashvili project from Roof Development has a modern architecture that creates a high-quality residential complex. The project consists of 9 floors and is characterized by particularly good plans. The elevator, which is equipped with a UPS - system, offers the residents safe …
Developer
Roof Development
Leave a request
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 27
🔹NB Residence is located 5 minutes from the city’s largest boulevard and promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bellagio. The house is under const…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
03.12.2024
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
28.07.2022
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
Show all publications