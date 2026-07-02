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Residential complex Thalassa

Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
10/08/2026
$45,000
02/07/2024
$34,600
02/07/2024
$1,000
;
4
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ID: 20081
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Kviparosi Street, 9

About the complex

A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mountains.

The sophisticated apartments range from 33,7 to 168 square meters and offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and greenery of the botanical garden. Various layouts allow you to embody any housing preferences in an atmosphere of exquisite design and protected privacy.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
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Residential complex Thalassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
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