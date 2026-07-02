A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mountains.

The sophisticated apartments range from 33,7 to 168 square meters and offer stunning views of the sea, mountains and greenery of the botanical garden. Various layouts allow you to embody any housing preferences in an atmosphere of exquisite design and protected privacy.