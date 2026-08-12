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Restaurants for sale in Georgia

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Autonomous Republic of Adjara
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6 properties total found
Restaurant 210 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Restaurant 210 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
$395,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant 324 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 324 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 1
Three existing cafes in the city of Akhalkalaki are for sale. Ready-made business in a busy …
$450,000
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Restaurant 70 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 70 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Vegetarian establishment for sale in the heart of old Batumi. The cafe has been open for 2 y…
$17,000
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TekceTekce
Restaurant 720 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Restaurant 720 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 25
General commercial premises are for sale in the most prestigious area of Batumi resort, with…
$1,44M
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Commercial space for sale in Bakuriani, Georgia. in Bakuriani, Georgia
Commercial space for sale in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
317 sq.m commercial space in Bakuriani, on the 0th floor of the K2 complex. The space is renovated
$143,000
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Commercial space for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for sale
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Rustaveli 40 sq.m. Renovated (with intact fixtures and furniture) price 700,000 dollars.
$700,000
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