Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda

🏙 Business class apartments in the historical center of Batumi
Silence of the Old Town + walking distance of the center
🗝️ Apartment options from studios to three bedrooms from $37,400 to $115,072
📍 Location.
Vazha Pshavel Street, Old Town is one of the best places for a new business class residential building: a private atmosphere, developed infrastructure and walking accessibility to everything important.
Shops and restaurants – 1-2 minutes
School 4 - 3 minutes
Transport stop - 1 minute
Park May 6 - 15 minutes
Embankment - 15 minutes
The sea and the beach - 17 minutes
Payment plan
🔹 20% down payment
🔹 60% installment. Term of installments - until December 2028
🔹 Final payment at 20% - you can take a mortgage for 10 years
📌 Discounts are possible when increasing the initial contribution from 50%.
🏢 Home.
27 floors, 375 apartments
There are only 15 apartments on the floor.
3 elevators
Underground parking
Commerce on the 1st floor
Playground
Additionally.
Service cost: 50 GEL/month
Assignment: possible after payment of 30% (as agreed)
Date of delivery: 2028
Experience of the developer: 11 projects (residential houses, apartment complexes, villas) were implemented
🤝 Accompanying the transaction
✔ Selection of apartments and fixing conditions
✔ Verification of the contract of the developer
✔ Accompanyment of installments
✔ Online and offline displays
✔ Support prior to receipt of keys
📩 Write - I will send the layout, relevance of the lot and the exact payment schedule.
Apartments in the Old Town with such parameters quickly leave.