Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda

Batumi, Georgia
from
$37,400
BTC
0.4448656
ETH
23.3173057
USDT
36 976.8005181
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 33071
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    27

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

🏙 Business class apartments in the historical center of Batumi

Silence of the Old Town + walking distance of the center

🗝️ Apartment options from studios to three bedrooms from $37,400 to $115,072

📍 Location.

Vazha Pshavel Street, Old Town is one of the best places for a new business class residential building: a private atmosphere, developed infrastructure and walking accessibility to everything important.

  • Shops and restaurants – 1-2 minutes

  • School 4 - 3 minutes

  • Transport stop - 1 minute

  • Park May 6 - 15 minutes

  • Embankment - 15 minutes

  • The sea and the beach - 17 minutes

Payment plan

🔹 20% down payment

🔹 60% installment. Term of installments - until December 2028

🔹 Final payment at 20% - you can take a mortgage for 10 years

📌 Discounts are possible when increasing the initial contribution from 50%.

🏢 Home.

  • 27 floors, 375 apartments

  • There are only 15 apartments on the floor.

  • 3 elevators

  • Underground parking

  • Commerce on the 1st floor

  • Playground

Additionally.

  • Service cost: 50 GEL/month

  • Assignment: possible after payment of 30% (as agreed)

  • Date of delivery: 2028

  • Experience of the developer: 11 projects (residential houses, apartment complexes, villas) were implemented

🤝 Accompanying the transaction

✔ Selection of apartments and fixing conditions

✔ Verification of the contract of the developer

✔ Accompanyment of installments

✔ Online and offline displays

✔ Support prior to receipt of keys

📩 Write - I will send the layout, relevance of the lot and the exact payment schedule.

Apartments in the Old Town with such parameters quickly leave.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.6
Price per m², USD 1,260
Apartment price, USD 59,976

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
