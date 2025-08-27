Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda

🏙 Business class apartments in the historical center of Batumi

Silence of the Old Town + walking distance of the center

🗝️ Apartment options from studios to three bedrooms from $37,400 to $115,072

📍 Location.

Vazha Pshavel Street, Old Town is one of the best places for a new business class residential building: a private atmosphere, developed infrastructure and walking accessibility to everything important.

Shops and restaurants – 1-2 minutes

School 4 - 3 minutes

Transport stop - 1 minute

Park May 6 - 15 minutes

Embankment - 15 minutes

The sea and the beach - 17 minutes

Payment plan

🔹 20% down payment

🔹 60% installment. Term of installments - until December 2028

🔹 Final payment at 20% - you can take a mortgage for 10 years

📌 Discounts are possible when increasing the initial contribution from 50%.

🏢 Home.

27 floors, 375 apartments

There are only 15 apartments on the floor.

3 elevators

Underground parking

Commerce on the 1st floor

Playground

Additionally.

Service cost: 50 GEL/month

Assignment: possible after payment of 30% (as agreed)

Date of delivery: 2028

Experience of the developer: 11 projects (residential houses, apartment complexes, villas) were implemented

🤝 Accompanying the transaction

✔ Selection of apartments and fixing conditions

✔ Verification of the contract of the developer

✔ Accompanyment of installments

✔ Online and offline displays

✔ Support prior to receipt of keys

📩 Write - I will send the layout, relevance of the lot and the exact payment schedule.

Apartments in the Old Town with such parameters quickly leave.