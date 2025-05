The commercial space consists of 6,000 square meters and covers all the needs of the residents.

A hypermarket and a pharmacy will be located on the territory of the complex. Our residents will benefit from a gym, beauty and aesthetic medicine centers.

The complex is located on Kavtaradze street, a 2 minute walk from City Mall and a 5 minute walk from Vazha-pshavela metro station. This project’s central location provides proximity to all strategic facilities.