Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Studios
Studios for Sale in Georgia
Studio apartment
Clear all
375 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
47 m²
10/18
€52,928
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chakvi, Georgia
1
1
34 m²
12
The Dream Residence is a new masterpiece project in the coastal paradise of Chakvi, Batumi. …
€25,985
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661
flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
Write us for any questions!!!
€41,454
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661
flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
29 m²
15/40
Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY HILTO…
€39,970
1
Recommend
1
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995555181594
atlasproperty.top2021@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
36 m²
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, develope…
€65,522
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661
flatikocom@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
39 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€56,213
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661
flatikocom@gmail.com
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
31 m²
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an…
€59,407
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Flatiko Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995595980661
flatikocom@gmail.com
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
120 m²
13/16
€153
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
120 m²
13/16
€153
1
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
32 m²
3
€102,749
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
32 m²
3
€102,749
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
45
€94,317
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
45
€94,317
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
32 m²
6/37
€35,042
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment
Tsalenjikha, Georgia
1
1
32 m²
7/15
€32,396
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+79852548035
Fatima310384@yandex.ru
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1
2
40 m²
4/8
€39,240
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+79852548035
Fatima310384@yandex.ru
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
3
€25,584
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
29 m²
9/12
€25,845
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
31 m²
€22,373
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
30 m²
€21,792
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
31 m²
11
€29,225
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
30 m²
10
€27,742
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
30 m²
11
€28,841
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
30 m²
10
€27,194
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
33 m²
4
€25,803
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
31 m²
4
€24,612
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
30 m²
4
€24,135
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
30 m²
4
€24,056
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
36 m²
6
€29,732
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
36 m²
6
€29,403
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
34 m²
€24,822
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
34 m²
3
€26,373
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Batumi, Georgia
1
1
35 m²
€25,333
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Portugues, Українська, 简体中文
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
