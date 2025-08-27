  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Grin Kejp

Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 31.5 – 49.6
Price per m², USD 1,250 – 1,800
Apartment price, USD 40,000 – 89,280
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 62.0 – 72.1
Price per m², USD 1,000 – 1,200
Apartment price, USD 67,720 – 79,310

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Food & Drink

Back
