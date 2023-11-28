Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Commercial
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Georgia

сommercial property
353
hotels
34
offices
30
investment properties
8
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair in Saguramo, Georgia
Manufacture 2 bathrooms with surveillance security system, with parking, with with repair
Saguramo, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,10M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir