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Industrial property for sale in Georgia

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11 properties total found
Manufacture 2 300 m² in Ozurgeti, Georgia
Manufacture 2 300 m²
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 2
🚀Finished production complex for sale in Ozurgeti📍 Location: Town Hall, Ozurgeti🚛 To the com…
$1,60M
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
English, Русский
For Sale or Rent – Newly Built, Modern Industrial/Warehouse Complex in Avchala 📍 in Tbilisi, Georgia
For Sale or Rent – Newly Built, Modern Industrial/Warehouse Complex in Avchala 📍
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 3 750 m²
For Sale or Rent – Newly Built, Modern Industrial/Warehouse Complex in Avchala 📍 Location: O…
$3,50M
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Manufacture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Manufacture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
A fully operational commercial property is for sale, ready to become a key growth point for …
$2,10M
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TekceTekce
For Sale – Operating Wine Cellar near Sighnaghi, on the Tsnori–Sighnaghi in Sighnaghi, Georgia
For Sale – Operating Wine Cellar near Sighnaghi, on the Tsnori–Sighnaghi
Sighnaghi, Georgia
For Sale – Operating Wine Cellar near Sighnaghi, on the Tsnori–Sighnaghi Pass Located in a h…
Price on request
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🍇 For Sale – Operating Winery and Vineyard in Doesi, Georgia
🍇 For Sale – Operating Winery and Vineyard
Doesi, Georgia
🍇 For Sale – Operating Winery and Vineyard 📍 Located in Doesi, Kaspi Municipality – near re…
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Listed for sale!!! Wine cellar in Khashmi. in , Georgia
Listed for sale!!! Wine cellar in Khashmi.
, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 400 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! Wine cellar in Khashmi. in the microzone of Khashmi. 9…
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Now available for sale! A new wine factory complex in Kakheti, Telavi Municipality, in the village of Napareuli in Napareuli, Georgia
Now available for sale! A new wine factory complex in Kakheti, Telavi Municipality, in the village of Napareuli
Napareuli, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Exclusive Listing! Now available for sale! A new wine factory complex in Kakheti, Telavi Mu…
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🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti in 1 st, Georgia
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti
1 st, Georgia
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti 📍 Location: Village of Gremi, next to the Gr…
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Unique family wine house with cellar, hotel rooms, vineyard and own wine brand. in , Georgia
Unique family wine house with cellar, hotel rooms, vineyard and own wine brand.
, Georgia
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! Unique family wine house with cellar, hotel rooms, vin…
Price on request
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Operating premium class winery – cellar “Zenishi”, located in Kakheti, Sagarejo municipality, in the village of Khashmi in Khashmi, Georgia
Operating premium class winery – cellar “Zenishi”, located in Kakheti, Sagarejo municipality, in the village of Khashmi
Khashmi, Georgia
Area 1 000 m²
Exclusive offer! For sale!!! Operating premium class winery – cellar “Zenishi”, located in K…
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FOR SALE OR OPEN TO ANY TYPE OF INVESTMENT – FULLY OPERATIONAL GREENHOUSE FARM IN MARNEULI MUNICIPALITY in Marneuli, Georgia
FOR SALE OR OPEN TO ANY TYPE OF INVESTMENT – FULLY OPERATIONAL GREENHOUSE FARM IN MARNEULI MUNICIPALITY
Marneuli, Georgia
Area 30 000 m²
FOR SALE OR OPEN TO ANY TYPE OF INVESTMENT – FULLY OPERATIONAL GREENHOUSE FARM IN MARNEULI M…
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Property types in Georgia

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