  Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi

Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26502
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    45

About the complex

Русский Русский

First Branded Residences in Central Batumi

  • Premium service according to international standards
  • Developed domestic infrastructure
  • Indicators of occupancy and growth of the cost of objects above the market

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the #1 choice for investors around the world, the largest hospitality empire in the world with 25 premium hotel brands.

Become the owner of luxury real estate from the largest hotel brand in the world

  • 45-storey hotel complex on the Alley of Heroes
  • Around-the-clock security and video surveillance
  • Views of mountains, city, Alley of Heroes and sea
  • Compliance with Wyndham brand quality standards at all stages
  • Use of high quality materials in construction and finishing
  • 5 floors of parking: 4 ground, 1 underground
  • 5 lifts of the premium brand: 1 freight, 4 passenger
  • 1 floor of commercial premises
  • International management company

Premium lifestyle in the best tourist location of Batumi

Ramada Residences Batumi is located in the most popular and crowded area of Batumi – on the second line from the sea on the Alley of Heroes, which is rapidly turning into a mini-Dubai and attracts tourists from Europe and the Middle East with its bright and modern style.

The unique location provides proximity to many attractions, a central highway, coastal recreational infrastructure, public institutions, major shopping centers and places of business. This makes Ramada Residences the best choice for a short- to medium-term stay in Batumi.

In the future, 3-5 years Alley of Heroes will turn into a full-fledged, equipped, shining with lights city center, year-round attracting tourists, businessmen and participants of casino tours.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Back
