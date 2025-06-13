Residence Ramada Residences Pervye brendirovannye rezidencii v centre Batumi

First Branded Residences in Central Batumi

Premium service according to international standards

Developed domestic infrastructure

Indicators of occupancy and growth of the cost of objects above the market

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the #1 choice for investors around the world, the largest hospitality empire in the world with 25 premium hotel brands.

Become the owner of luxury real estate from the largest hotel brand in the world

45-storey hotel complex on the Alley of Heroes

Around-the-clock security and video surveillance

Views of mountains, city, Alley of Heroes and sea

Compliance with Wyndham brand quality standards at all stages

Use of high quality materials in construction and finishing

5 floors of parking: 4 ground, 1 underground

5 lifts of the premium brand: 1 freight, 4 passenger

1 floor of commercial premises

International management company

Premium lifestyle in the best tourist location of Batumi

Ramada Residences Batumi is located in the most popular and crowded area of Batumi – on the second line from the sea on the Alley of Heroes, which is rapidly turning into a mini-Dubai and attracts tourists from Europe and the Middle East with its bright and modern style.

The unique location provides proximity to many attractions, a central highway, coastal recreational infrastructure, public institutions, major shopping centers and places of business. This makes Ramada Residences the best choice for a short- to medium-term stay in Batumi.

In the future, 3-5 years Alley of Heroes will turn into a full-fledged, equipped, shining with lights city center, year-round attracting tourists, businessmen and participants of casino tours.