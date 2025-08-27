  1. Realting.com
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE

Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,000
from
$1,000/m²
ID: 28007
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

ELT Group is proud to present the STATUS HOUSE project located in New Batumi Boulevard in our prestigious ELT Quarter. This unique project is ideal for both permanent residence and long-term rental.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex STATUS HOUSE

