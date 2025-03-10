  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya

Batumi, Georgia
from
$67,830
8
ID: 19757
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

16-storey multifunctional hotel complex in Gonio-Kvariati.

The project is located in a picturesque area between the Black Sea and the mountains, providing a multifunctional infrastructure designed to meet the diverse needs of future guests, with stunning panoramic views and comfortable apartments.

It is ideal for both living and generating income from rental and tourism businesses.

The complex will consist of 3 separate blocks to ensure maximum comfort for residents. There will be a casino in the hotel block, which will ensure a constant flow of customers and a high occupancy rate of the complex.

The apartments are available in a premium frame or with renovation.

- Studio

- 1+1

- 2+1

- 2+1 with a private pool on the balcony

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for more information about the project.

Our database contains more than 1,000 selected projects. If you can't find what you're looking for, please contact us. We guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service, from finding a project to completing the transaction and verifying the seller's documents.

Sincerely, Satellite Estate team

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
All news
