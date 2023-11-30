  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
VIP
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€56,089
Area 31–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment. Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Adlia, Georgia
from
€38,925
Completion date: 2025
Developer: LTD homex
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. Our complex has been designed with a focus on creating an environment that fosters a high-quality lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a comfortable home to settle down in, a space to work from home, or just somewhere to relax and unwind, we have got you covered. We understand the importance of attention to detail, which is why we have paid great attention to the landscaping of our complex. We have created a beautiful outdoor space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the overall experience of living in our complex. Our team is committed to providing our residents with the highest level of service possible. We strive to exceed expectations in everything we do, from the design of our facilities to the level of care and attention we provide to our residents. At our unique residential complex, we believe that luxury living should be accessible to all, which is why we have created a space that is both affordable and high-quality. We invite you to join us and experience the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment.
Club house Sfero Garden
Club house Sfero Garden
Gonio, Georgia
from
€26,041
Area 23–46 m²
19 properties 19
Completion date: 2024
Start of sales from the developer! The 6-storey Club House is located 3 minutes from the main embankment in Gonio. The guarded territory of the residential complex with Parking for cars, an outdoor swimming pool with a terrace and sun loungers, a green area, a bar-restaurant with panoramic sea views on the top floor. Apartments from 23 to 46 m2 in a green frame. Gonio is a comfortable place that is chosen for a family holiday, surrounded by nature.High-quality construction according to European standards from a reliable developer. The house is already 65% built, getting the keys in 7 months! The apartments can be used for personal use all year round, or rented out with a guaranteed income! Possible installments from the developer 0% without overpayments, credit. 
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Residential complex Calligraphy Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
€47,646
Area 29–63 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
The Calligraphy Towers is a multi-storey premium new complex that is perfect for business, leisure, investment, and permanent residence. Where is the complex located? The Calligraphy Towers in Batumi are being built near the New Boulevard along Zhiuli Shartava Street. It is only a five-minute walk from the coast, Lake Ardagani, and the Dancing Fountains. The Batumi Sea Port and the lower station of the Argo cable car are 2.5 km away. What's around? Residents and guests have access to all the necessary infrastructure near the complex- bank branches, various shops, convenience stores, a Carrefour hypermarket, a business center, fast food establishments, cafes and restaurants, a bakery, and a pharmacy. Within half a kilometer from the new building, you can find the Dynamo Stadium, Referral Hospital, Republican Hospital, a dental clinic, and a medical center. One kilometer away are Batumi International University Hospital and BAU University. Within 1.5 km from the complex are the 6 May Park, the Batumi Aquarium, the dolphinarium, the summer cinema, the Shota Rustaveli Batumi State University and the Maritime School. How to get around? The nearest bus stop can be reached within two minutes. Buses No. 7 and No. 11 and several shuttle buses run near the new building. The Old Bus Station is 2.8 km while the Batumi Metro Bus Terminal is 4.6 km from the complex. The Batumi Central bus station and the Batumi-Passenger railway station are six kilometers away. Chorokh International Airport is a nine-minute drive from the complex. What are the project features? The Calligraphy Towers consist of three buildings with a height of 35 to 45 floors that are joined by a three-level platform. The new building is the embodiment of exquisite solutions in modern architecture and design. Representatives of “Grand Construction & Engineering Company”, as well as other international companies, are working on the project. High structural strength is provided by a monolithic foundation and a reinforced concrete monolithic frame. The external walls of the new building are insulated with a durable heat insulator. The ventilated facade is carried out by a company with many years of experience - SPS GROUP. All utilities are connected to the central city networks. The skyscrapers have the following installed: Silent high-speed passenger and freight elevators Fire alarm Intercom Modern engineering systems and technological equipment Lobby with reception area.  Decoration of the entrance groups and common areas  What is on the territory? On the three-story platform is everything necessary to live work and play: Piano & Lounge Bar, where you can listen to live music Calligraph Cinema Conference hall Meeting Room Co-working area Restaurants offering local, Asian and European cuisine Entertainment center for children The complex will also have a recreation area, a mini-field for football and other sports, a leisure park, a tennis court, and a SPA center. The Diamond Sky Area bar is located on the 40th floor. There are outdoor and indoor swimming pools, and a development center for children “Global International School”. There is a depot for bicycles as well as other storage facilities. Owners and guests of the Calligraphy Towers can leave their cars in the spacious underground parking. The territory is completed with wide pedestrian paths, driveways, and streetlights. CCTV cameras are installed throughout the complex and across the territory and will be monitored by the security service. What kind of apartments are available? The available apartments come in one- or two-bedroom layouts. There are also studios available with an area of ​​29 square meters. The ceiling height is 2.8 meters. The price includes white frame finish with metal-plastic window frames and energy-saving double-glazed glass. The Smart Home system allows residents to monitor and adjust all the parameters in the apartment. Apartments can be bought remotely, which allows interested buyers to save time and money. Future property owners can rent their apartments out and receive a guaranteed income of 8% by signing an agreement with the management company. On the pages of the official website or at the sales office, you can find more information regarding payment plans, the schedule of the construction work, the management contract as well as the required permits. Who is the developer? The Calligraphy Towers is a project of real estate development company Grand Maison, the largest investment and construction holding in Georgia. The organization operates in the Batumi area.
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€65,376
Area 36–44 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other. The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views. The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.
Residential complex ONE Batumi
Residential complex ONE Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€31,982
Area 28–121 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
ONE is a new outstanding residential project from X2 Group, located in the prime location of Batumi, only 400 meters from Heroes Alley, 300 meters from Batumi Arena, and 100 meters from local schools and kindergartens. This project is part of the government’s targeted renovation program, which is a guarantee of the project completion, on time and accordingly to the plan. Each apartment is perfectly designed for a high quality of living, you won’t find anywhere else. Apartments initially feature master bedrooms with wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, open-concept living and kitchen spaces, and balconies with panoramic views. The apartment sizes start from 28m2 studios to expansive 127m2 3-bedroom units. Project features: – 42,060m2 Total construction area – 410 Apartments – 35 Residential Floors – 2 Commercial Floors – 2 Floors of Above-Ground Parking – On-site Restaurant and Co-working Space As an investment opportunity, ONE is a very promising option — projected growth rates stand at 113% during construction or 32% per year, with a yield ranging from 16.6-20.2% for short-term rentals and 8.5-9.6% for long-term rentals.
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Residential quarter VILLA ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€134,304
Area 252 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Esteco
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² total area) In the upper - Villa ORTA (252 m² with a total area) We approached each type of villa with special attention and developed the most convenient plan for your future home!And also, as a good gift, we made a promotion for the first 3 buyers, BUT since the 1 house has already been sold, hurry to take advantage of a good offer while it is relevant! Because further prices will only rise. Cost of villas without interior decoration: DEX - 138 300 $ ORTA - 147 500 $ ⁇ ĽIn cost also includes its own ennobled area and parking space! At your request, we can make the interior decoration "turnkey", including equipment and equipment. In the project we use European standards, apply the latest technologies and do not forget about environmental friendliness and convenience! Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Residential quarter VILLA DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€125,927
Area 210 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Esteco
Esteco - construction of houses in Georgia! br / br / We present to you an exclusive design of the cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the coastal city of Batumi! br / br / It consists of two types of villas, which are located on a mountainside in two rows: br / In the lower - Villa DEX (210m² total area) br / In the upper - Villa ORTA (252 m² with a total area) br / br / We approached each type of villa with special attention and developed the most convenient plan for your future home!br / And also, as a good gift, we made a promotion for the first 3 buyers, BUT since the 1 house has already been sold, hurry to take advantage of a good offer while it is relevant! Because further prices will only rise. br / br / Cost of villas without interior decoration: br / DEX - 138 300 $ br / ORTA - 147 500 $ br / br /⁇ ĽIn cost also includes its own ennobled area and parking space! br / br / At your request, we can make the interior decoration "turnkey", including equipment and equipment. br / br / In the project we use European standards, apply the latest technologies and do not forget about environmental friendliness and convenience! br / br / Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!
Apart-hotel Spa Rezident
Apart-hotel Spa Rezident
Batumi, Georgia
from
€37,939
Area 32 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Комплекс SPA RESIDENCE Комплекс с аквапарком, оздоровительным спа-центром и апартаментами. Квартира в белом каркасе. 250м от моря. Проект от Accor под брендом Mercure. Дата сдачи блока А: 31 августа 2025 года. Имеется подземный паркинг на 200 машиномест. Из-за того, что местность гористая, расположение всех блоков таково, что из каждой квартиры открывается прекрасный вид на море, а здания не мешают друг другу. Вся территория закрыта. Здесь есть аквапарк, несколько бассейнов, а также горки для взрослых и бассейны с горками для детей. Детская площадка, детский центр с услугами няни и инструктора. Баскетбольная площадка. Футбольный сайт. Корт. Скалодром с соответствующим сервисом и с инструкторами. Недалеко от комплекса находится термальный источник ( в 5 минутах ) и частный пляж другого комплекса Novotel, всего в 3 минутах езды будет предоставлен транспорт и предоставлен для передвижения к термальному источнику и до пляжа. Схема оплаты: ПВ 30% Рассрочка на 36 месяцев. Великобритания 40%, владелец 60% Стоимость услуги 0,90 $ за кв.м.
Apart-hotel Novotel
Apart-hotel Novotel
Batumi, Georgia
from
€79,783
Area 34–49 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2025
Complex Pictures \ Novotel Lokation 7km from Batumi ( towards Mahinjauri ) 20m from the sea Brand Novotel 4* Start of construction of Block A: at the end of January 2022 On September 7, 2022: 6 floors built End of construction of Block A: December 2023 Commissioning of Block A June 2024 Commissioning of Block B June 2025 Installment: in block A at 18mes in block B at 24mes Hotel rooms and apartments 2 buildings A and B 13 floors Area from 33.3 m2 to 159.8 m2 Block A sells apartments only on a turnkey basis. Block B sells apartments in a white frame or on a turnkey basis. In Block B, the client will be required to purchase repairs from the developer 6 months before the completion of the project. Turnkey repair cost $ 800 per sq.m COMPREHENSIVE IN THE THIR PREPARING OF BATUMI. YOU CAN BE HELPED BY THE UNIVERSAL VIEW AT THE SEA AND THE SEA.    LOCATION OF ALL IN 20 MINUTS OF THE WALK OF THE BATUM BOTHINESTRIC GARDEN AND THE SENSE "Green MYSEL", NATIONAL MTIRAL PARK. CENTER BATUMI OF ALL IN THE 10 MINUTS OF THE EZD.   FOR YOUR COMFORT, WE WILL BE CONSIDERED TO THE GOD INFRASTRUCTURE - RESEPHN, Panoramous BASSIN, SPA, RESTAURANT AND SOUTH THESE FLYING.    YOU CAN USE INVALUE FOR OWN, AND ALSO RECEIVE THE PASSIVE INCOME, WHICH IN THE MEDIUM will STAY 12% IN THE YEAR.  INFRASTRUCTURE: reception restaurant rooftop panoramic bar private beach and sun loungers. Smart doors for a safe transition to the beach. rooftop pool spa fitness shop underground parking territory with a garden for children: playgrounds, children's center, lagushatnik pool. European brand - “ NOVOTEL Hotels ” .4zv Planned rental income up to 12% per annum Loyalty program in hotels around the world. The Criminal Code takes a commission of 40%, the owner 60%. 40% includes 1.  Payment for service 0.90 $ per sq.m ( this includes payment for electricity consumed by the building, cameras, elevators, security, etc. ... )  2.  Apartment cleaning 3.  Clean towels + bedding.  4.  Shampoos, soap lotions, etc... 5.  Advertising and attracting guests 6. Insurance ( if something breaks, the company undertakes to fix it ). 7.  Reception 8. Utilities Utilities are paid by the UK. Taxes are paid by the owner. The rooms will have kitchens. Restriction of the owner’s stay up to 3 weeks a year in both blocks. Payment options in block A: Initial fee from 50% in the studio. Installment at 18mes. Initial contribution 30% for apartments from 50m2. Installment at 18 months. 70 \ 30 - 70% PV. 30% is paid for rent for 3 years. ( check with the manager ). Payment in Block B:  30% PV. installment for 24 months. Payment with cryptocurrency is possible. The construction process is funded by a leading bank in Georgia Block A construction schedule: 02.2023 ends construction of the frame 06.2023 completion of the draft 02.2024 completion of repair \ separation 06.2024 opening of block A 06.2025 opening of block B  
Apart-hotel Boulevard Point
Apart-hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from
€19,340
Area 49–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
15-story apart-hotel on the new boulevard 300 meters from the sea. The complex includes: Isolated area, Apartments of different sizes, Underground and aboveground parking for 106 places, Infrastructure, Terrace with a fitness center and an outdoor pool, Spa, Cafe, Garden, Multifunctional reception Apartments are delivered turnkey with furniture and appliances Project Infrastructure The goal of the Gumbati Group is to create a modern infrastructure system and provide hotel-type services that will provide maximum comfort to both apartment owners and their guests. Apartment management All apartment owners will be involved in the electronic control system, according to which the owner receives detailed information about visitors, their rental period, price and income. The management company also supports and oversees the infrastructure of the complex. Entry into the rental system The management company and the owner of the apartment conclude « management agreement », according to which the management company undertakes to lease the apartments and fulfill all conditions. Price policy Cost of apartment management services: The company's tariff for apartment management services is 35% of the income received, and the owner’s income is 65%. Construction stages 90% of monolithic work completed. At the next stage, the roof and external facade will be equipped
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€141,133
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village
This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business! We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex Created on the principle of «resort city» All Inclusive. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 15,000 m ², consisting of 90 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad. The only offer, including projected income - 15% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Residential complex Luxor Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€66,833
Area 35–121 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
The residential complex Luxor Residence has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.
Villa ORTA
Villa ORTA
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€134,304
Area 157 m²
1 property 1
ТИХИЙ ПРИГОРОД С ШИКАРНЫМИ ВИДАМИ, ВСЕГО В 5 КМ ОТ БАТУМИ Необходимая инфраструктура в непосредственной близости. Продуктовые магазины, школы, спортивные секции, рестораны, общественный транспорт и красивые природные места Стремительно развивающаяся местность, влекущая за собой развитие инфраструктуры и повышение качества жизни и стоимости объекта уже в ближайшем будущем 127 МЕТРОВ НАД УРОВНЕМ МОРЯ 9 ДОМОВ 7 МИНУТ ДО РЫБНОГО РЫНКА И РЕСТОРАНОВ 10 КМ ДО НАЦИОНАЛЬНОГО ПАРКА МТИРАЛА 5 КМ ДО ГОРОДА  
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Residential complex Dreamland Oasis
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€142,738
Area 35–107 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2021
A unique resort located on 100,000 m2 area in an ecologically clean subtropical zone, on the Black Sea coastline, only 9 km from the city of Batumi. The complex combines the Dreamland Oasis hotel, private apartments and more than 50 objects of its own infrastructure. 1 bedroom apartments are ideal for a cozy and comfortable long-term vacation of a small family. There are doors in the living room and bedroom that will lead you to the terrace equipped with garden furniture and which offers excellent panoramic views of the sea, mountains or the luxurious territory of the complex. The apartments are decorated in a European style, furnished with modern furniture and equipped with the necessary equipment and accessories.
Apartment building Aziatskie sady
Apartment building Aziatskie sady
Batumi, Georgia
from
€30,958
Area 35 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Комплекс «АЗИАТ САДЫ», г. Батуми ( Грузия ), Окончание строительства в декабре 2023 года Ввод в эксплуатацию – июль 2024 года. 15-этажный многофункциональный жилой комплекс 70 метров от моря Управляющая компания: "River Rock Hotels & Resorts" Жилой комплекс ( Возможно постоянное проживание. Домашние животные могут остаться :) Газовое отопление Подземный паркинг Коммерческие площади Жилые квартиры Инфраструктура: Развлекательный центр; Молитвенная зона; 9D-кинотеатр; Меблированная терраса с бассейном; Супермаркет; Внутренний двор с концепцией «Азиатские сады». Площадь: от 29,12 м2 до 63,47 м2 Высота потолков 2.90м Количество лифтов - 4 Апартаменты-ретриты. Рассрочка до декабря 2024 года Ремонт квартиры «под ключ» 600 $/м2 включает в себя не только отделочные работы и материалы внутри квартиры, но и мебель, бытовую технику, сантехнику и т.д. бытовые аксессуары.  
Villa DEX
Villa DEX
Kapreshumi, Georgia
from
€138,300
Area 15 375 m²
1 property 1
TIGIUM PLAYER WITH SICAR VIEW, TOTAL IN 5 CM FROM BATUMI Necessary infrastructure in the immediate vicinity. Food shops, schools, sports sections, restaurants, public transport and beautiful natural places A rapidly developing area, entailing the development of infrastructure and improving the quality of life and the cost of the facility is already in the near future 127 METERS OVER SEA LEVEL 9 HOUSES 7 MINUT TO THE FISH MARKET AND RESTAURANTS 10 KM BEFORE NATIONAL MTIRAL PARK 5 CM BEFORE CITY
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Batumi, Georgia
from
€24,557
Area 31–71 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
White Line is an aesthetic residential complex in a modern architectural style. Located 300 meters from the coast, the Black Sea in the center of Batumi. The residential complex consists of two buildings in 30 floors each. The construction of the complex uses only high-quality and modern materials. The complex has two high-speed elevators, spacious parking, a space for recreation and its own territory. The apartments in the complex are presented with high ceilings, current layouts, ranging from 31 to 71 sq.m. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has an open balcony. It offers panoramic views of the sea and the city. Infrastructure is available within walking distance of the complex: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities.
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Batumi, Georgia
from
€1,177
Area 44–73 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2023
THERME & SPA RESIDENCE. SEE ON THE EYES AND ON THE SEA!   The multifunctional complex – the aprototel consists of two 15-story buildings ( blocks A and G ) and one 17-story building ( block B ), one of which will house the 5-star international hotel complex INTERCONTINENTAL. International Hotel Network ( Brand ), owned by the British company InterContinental Hotels Group. A few meters from the sea. Complex area: 15 000m2 Commissioning: End 2023 Nearby is the historical balneological resort « Mahinjauri » and the hotel spa complex.   All apartments have sea views. There is not a single building in front of the complex, so nothing will interfere with your views!   All apartments have sea views, some of them have direct, and some have side sea views.   Block A overlooking the Botanical Garden, almost open sea views. Delivery – end 2023 Infrastructure will be operating from January 2024. Block G with a view of Batumi, almost open sea view. Delivery – end 2023 Infrastructure will be working from January 2024   Block B – in the middle, between blocks A and G Delivery – March 2024   Residents of the complex will have exclusive access to the infrastructure and service of the 5-star CROWNE PLAZA hotel and balneological resort. Balneological resort 1.5km from the complex. CONDITIONS FOR SALE 1,000 $ – booking ( valid for 10 days ) 30% – down payment ( for payment in 10 days ) Interest-free installment until the end of 2025
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€57,955
Completion date: 2023
The elite residential complex Residence from the Gumbati developer, located on the seafront, 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. With its own modern infrastructure. Residence consists of a twelve-story building with two entrances. The building attracts with its modern architectural solution. The apartment can be purchased by a studio or one- or two-room layout. The price includes the repair and installation of the necessary furniture and equipment. The complex has video surveillance. The reception is open around the clock for a comfortable stay and relaxation. On the territory of the LCD there are entertainment areas and two-story underground parking. The territory is landscaped. Infrastructure: - Spa; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Outdoor pool; - Lounge bar; - Open air cinema; - Fitness center; - Shops.
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Zemo Kvariati, Georgia
from
€95,879
Area 55–203 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Seashell
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in the bathroom while admiring the sunset. According to statistics, houses with sea views are sold 20% more expensive and 30% faster. And the rental rate of such places is 30% higher on average The SeaShell cottages are designed in three levels emphasizing the landscape of the mountain, this allowed for preserving the panoramic view on the all lines. The landscape design and project of the cottage is elaborated so that you feel alone with nature. Staying away from the resort hustle and bustle, the cottages are located near the key attractions of the region. The famous waterfall and the monument to Andrew the Apostle are just 10 minutes away, and the Gonio Fortress, which is perfectly preserved since Ancient Rome is 20 minutes away. A little farther, an hour's drive away, the pearls of mountainous Adjara – the Mahuntseti and Mirveti waterfalls, the ancient arched bridges of Queen Tamara, and the Machakhela National Park are hidden. If you miss the city – Batumi, its attractions and entertainment are just 35 minutes from the cottage. The first project in Georgia with such a huge common area with Sakura Park, infinity pool, Finnish and Turkish sauna, solarium, BBQ zone on the roof terrace and kids' playground. The territory of the SeaShell complex is fenced, has 24-hour video surveillance, is protected by a private security company to ensure comprehensive security for you, your family, and your property. We construct villas using materials and components from European companies. For more details, contact our manager.
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
Residential complex ZhK s sovremennymi planirovkami
Batumi, Georgia
from
€40,127
Area 33–69 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
"The premium residential complex Royal Residence, located on New Boulevard in the center of Batumi, 100 meters from the sea. Royal Residence is a modern 20-story new building in a minimalist style. During the construction of the facility, high-quality and environmental materials with high noise and thermal insulation were used. The apartments are presented with a finished interior decoration of 1 - 2 rooms and studios of 33.9 – 69.6 m2. Ceiling Height — 3 m. The apartments have open balconies with sea and mountain views. Each apartment has functional layouts and panoramic views from the terraces. The territory of the complex is completely landscaped. The complex is located next to different infrastructure, within walking distance, such as: ( park, promenade, mosque, shops, educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons. ) Royal Residence apartment can be purchased for both investment and permanent residence.
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€70,120
Area 45–57 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2027
KUB complex alley of Heroes, 5min to the sea international brand UK Royal Tulip hotel 5 stars Completion of construction in 2027 - including infrastructure. Installment until the end of 2027 42 Floors up to 5 floors infrastructure 82 Hotel rooms (5-10th floor).  332 Investment apartments 100 Machines 5 Lifts INVESTMENT APARTMENTS — HIGHEST PROFITABILITY INVESTMENTS IN THE CITY FROM 10% Business class complex. studios, 1+1, 2+1   they are given in two variants: or with repair, with kitchen and equipped bathroom. or turnkey - a surcharge of 200 dollars\meter   reception underground parking pool lounge terrace fitness restaurant conference hall   Monolithic construction Panoramic two-chamber windows Noise-insulation Ceilings 3m to finish Seismic stability 9 points Gas boiler for central heating   PC 40%, owner 60% 40% includes a communal area. Service 2 dollars\m2 - not included in the cost of management.   Personal account for accrual of income from the UK. Contract with PC for 10 years. After 3 years you can get out of the contract.    Restriction of residence for owners when signing a contract with the UK - 2 months a year.   Transfer is possible after payment of 50% for the apartment.   Parking is not for sale.    Payment scheme: reservation 1000 dollars for 2 weeks PV 20-30% Installment until the end of 2027    It is possible to pay 20% pv,  20% upon completion of construction,  60% installments for 51mes.  
Residential complex Green Collection
Residential complex Green Collection
Batumi, Georgia
from
€44,634
Area 34–231 m²
52 properties 52
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. The complex has 5 swimming pools and a private beach, 3 restaurants, a spa, and fitness centers, meeting rooms, a cafe-library, a children's recreation area, a billiard room, a mini-cinema, a tennis court, as well as lounge areas and shops.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s chastnym plyazhem
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€41,520
Area 30–53 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
WH Kobuleti Residence is a residential complex with a bewitching architecture on the first coastline in the popular resort town of Kobuleti. With modern infrastructure. The complex is built of 8 floors. Green modern materials are used in construction and soundproofing protection was used for convenience by residents. The main advantage of the complex is the beach 20 meters away. Here you can enjoy the clean sea, mountain air, landscaped territory. All conditions for a healthy and comfortable life. The apartments are presented with modern layouts: a studio and a studio with 1 bedroom from 30 to 53 sq.m. The apartments are designed by author's design and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Shops; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Beauty salon; - Fitness center; - Bank branches. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment! Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility!
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Gonio, Georgia
from
€313,585
Area 320 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: European Village
Batumi-unique project The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence. The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional: The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters. Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden from each house. Design high-quality repairs. Open view roof terrace with a face-to-face for relaxation. Warranty for all types of work in the house. An individual plot with landscape design, fruit, coniferous and decorative stands. Environment materials - ceramic block, natural stone, marble in the interior and exterior of houses. Construction is carried out carefully to nature - we have retained the maximum number of trees on the built-up site. Wall thickness 40 cm from a ceramic block with hydro and thermal insulation. The plot is more than 400 m2. Individual pools for each villa. Planning and arrangement of the house according to the individual wishes of the buyer (with early booking). Persian marble design fireplace. Real Finnish sauna. Full service of the villa - cleaning of the house and courtyard, security, plant care (at the request of the owner). Each owner of the villa is a European Village concierge service - a personal assistant who will help pay bills, book tickets, book a hotel, apply for a residence permit, and help resolve any other issues related to issues of everyday life or your business in Georgia. Serving the villa at the request of the owner - gardening, cleaning the territory, cleaning, rental management, All inclusive service. Spacious fireplace room over 50 m2 and 4 bedrooms + separate kitchen (16 m2) or an additional fifth bedroom. https://youtu.be/WlK_HY5TXr8
Residential quarter Gumbati in Alley
Residential quarter Gumbati in Alley
Batumi, Georgia
from
€650
Completion date: 2021
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
Gumbati in Alley is located near the central stadium of Batumi in Heroes Lane. The unique architecture of the project combines 3 residential blocks and a modern business center. The energy-efficient and climate-adapted facade of the complex guarantees its durability. The complex offers panoramic views of the city, mountains, and sea from all of its four sides. The developer also offers the help of designers for optimal space planning.
Residential complex HOLIDAY INN
Residential complex HOLIDAY INN
Batumi, Georgia
from
€37,332
Area 34–42 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The HOLIDAY INN complex is conveniently located in the prestigious area of Batumi, next to the French hypermarket « Carrefour », the new stadium built according to UEFA standards, 5 minutes from the sea, House of Justice, central boulevard and singing fountains! Infrastructure: The richest, most developed infrastructure, which includes: - New shopping center with an area of 1500m2 - Casino - SPA center - Fitness center - Conference rooms - Outdoor and indoor pools - Georgian, European and Kosher restaurants - Cafe - parking - Children's entertainment venues and more What condition the apartments in block B are for rent: Building: - The facade of the building is completed in accordance with the project; - Rises and stairs will be finished; the walls will be finished; - Vertical communications will be installed in the apartments; - An input refractory door will be installed; - Doors and windows with double-glazed windows will be installed along the outer perimeter; - Counters for electricity, gas and water will be installed for each apartment; Apartment: - Stretch, plaster; - Internal partitions according to your preferences; - Decoration of pipes of hot, cold water supply, heating; - Dilution of sewerage pipes. Write to us and our campaign will help you choose real estate that suits you. We really appreciate our customers!!!
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€29,565
Area 26–798 m²
13 properties 13
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
  20-story apartment complex Construction completion — April 2024 First-line location, 120 meters to the sea Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13   INFRASTRUCTURE   Playroom Reception Private beach Beach restaurant ​Concierge service Commercial spaces Underground parking Apartment management company   TECHNICAL   Free layout 2 large elevators Fire safety system Panoramic windows The complex has gas Aluminum door/window Balconies made of aluminum All apartments with sea view   APARTMENTS CONDITION   White Walls: ​ Wiring  Floor screed  Heating troughs  Finished balcony  Entrance iron door Plastered partitions Aluminum door/window  Risers (water, gas, sewage)   The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!     DISTANCE   Sea — 120 m Botanical Garden — 1.5 km Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km Kobuleti — 20 km Turkey — 25 km Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km Tbilisi — 365 km
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
from
€32,233
Area 89 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment layouts located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure. The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. The LCD presents apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. Also in the apartment there are open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea. The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panorama and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping. The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence.
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from
€71,877
Area 28–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The residential complex Mardi Novotel is located in a beautiful suburb of Mahinjaura, next to the Botanical Garden, a 15-minute drive from the city center. It is here that the mountain air merges with the sea. The complex has a cozy homely atmosphere for a comfortable stay. The complex is built of 19 floors, on the edge of the complex there is an open terrace with an outdoor pool. The main advantage of the complex is a private beach 20 meters, where there is a bar, a relaxation area and a playground. The complex is also rich in its own internal infrastructure: a grocery store, a tourist shop, a brand clothing store, a restaurant area, a fitness center, a spa. The apartments in the complex are presented: studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms. With designer repairs and furniture. From the open balcony of each apartment a bewitching view of the sea and mountains opens. Mahinjauri is famous for its pure beaches, green areas, as well as its modernity. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Pharmacy; - Bank branches; - Educational center; - Medical facilities.
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s sovremennoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€48,507
Area 64 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium floors. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. The design design of the hall is completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic.
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€1,229
Area 66 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
The investment apartments on the first coastline "Gumbati Residence" are a series of completed "turnkey" apartments of different sizes, fully ready for living. You do not need to make repairs, everything has already been taken care of for you - the apartments have all the necessary furniture and household appliances. The territory of the complex includes a furnished beach with a comfortable seating area, on which are located: - a restaurant, - a volleyball court - an open pool. Also on site are: - an open-air theater, - a casino, - a 2000 sq.m. green garden, - a gym & spa complex, - bungalows and an outdoor pool.
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€254,949
Area 80–125 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.
Residential complex Piramida
Residential complex Piramida
Batumi, Georgia
from
€38,333
Area 35–66 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
A hotel and residential complex for permanent residence, including with animals. It is possible to surrender to the management of the Criminal Code. Wyndham Quarter Start of New Boulevard      3km from the airport 250m to the sea 100m from the Raduga complex Construction address of the complex: Batumi, Adlia Delivery of the complex in a white frame – May 2025 Delivery of the complex with repair – December 2025 Interest-free installment plan until the end of 2025 400 apartments of different sizes and with different layouts. 18 floors The complex is managed by an international management company Infrastructure: green area and playground. On the outdoor jacuzzi terrace. Multifunctional sports ground for tennis, football, basketball.  Apartment area: from 37.64m2 to 139.33m2 Ceiling Height: 2.8 Apartments can be purchased: without repair; with repair, but without furniture; with repair « turnkey ». Repair cost – 600 $ / m2. Repair of the apartment « turnkey » includes not only finishing work and materials inside the apartment, but also furniture, equipment, plumbing, etc. household accessories. The cost of using the infrastructure of the complex – 0.7 $ / m2 from the apartment area, but not more than 35 $ per month. Delivery of apartments to management When the apartment is handed over to the management company, the income received from the lease in the amount of 60% of the profit will be transferred to the owner of the apartment, 40% of the profit will remain with the UK.   Payment scheme 1 000 $ – armor ( day / two ) 30% – down payment ( includes 1,000 $ reservation ). Interest-free installment until December 2025 with monthly or quarterly payments. Types of apartments: studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Types from the apartment: at sea, airport, LCD « Rainbow », mountains. Elevators are free for cardholders. The complex is managed by an international management company: « IPM » International Property Management. You can make repairs yourself. You can rent yourself without a Criminal Code.  
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Mnatobi, Georgia
from
€264,055
Area 230–1 247 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style, located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi. The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and greened nature. A 20-minute drive from the center of Batumi and a diverse infrastructure. The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea. Infrastructure: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities.
Residential complex Twin Residence
Residential complex Twin Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€94,404
Area 46–94 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Twin Residence is a premium-class multifunctional residential complex located on the first line of the coastline, 100 meters from the sea. The residential complex has a fitness center, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a beauty salon, a café, a playground, a games room, outdoor and underground parking (250 cars), a car wash, a reception, and a private beach. 
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Gonio, Georgia
from
€74,436
Area 30–58 m²
13 properties 13
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5* hotel complex with an international management company. The complex is located on the first line of the coast, and the infrastructure includes a rooftop lounge bar, fitness, restaurant, conference rooms, an outdoor pool, a casino, and a private beach.
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€71,994
Area 36–83 m²
5 properties 5
Agency: Geo Estate
The residential complex Panorama Batumi is located at a distance of 50 meters from the sea. Complex infrastructure: private beach, infinity pool, restaurant, fitness, sauna, lounge, bar, wine tasting room, laundry, and reception. The complex has a professional management company.
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
€35,200
Area 43 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
We present to you the new project — « Compact House » in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with well-equipped infrastructure. The complex consists of 6 floors, where the following will be presented: Concierge service; Supermarket; Built terrace; Built-up yard; Commercial premises; 24 hour security. Completion of construction of the facility in April 2025 External infrastructure: Dental Clinic Restaurants, bars Supermarkets School Sea within walking distance Bazar Hoppa On sale were apartments ranging from 52 to 101 square meters on 5 and 6 floors, the rest has already been sold out or under armor. Price sq m from 750 $ Contact us for a project presentation.
Apart-hotel Morskoy klub
Apart-hotel Morskoy klub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€45,527
Area 43–70 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2025
Sea club   Apartment hotel 18-storey complex. 1 coastline. Sea across the road. In front of the complex, nothing is guaranteed! Three blocks – A, B, C. For personal residence and transfer to management.   Block B – branded hotel. International UK « River Rock Hotels & Resorts » will provide apartment and hotel management « Barcelo hotel ». 120 rooms, as hotel rooms, at the request of customers will be taken into control. In the rest of the apartments of Block B you can live like in your own apartment.   Block C – for personal residence and transfer to management.   50-70m from the sea.   December 2024 – commissioning of Block A. December 2025 – commissioning of blocks B and C.   Gas heating in all blocks.   On the first and second floors of the complex will be located the lobby of the hotel, cafes, restaurants, 9D cinema and a small shopping center.   Ceiling Height: 1st floor – 6m 2nd floor and above – 3m Block A Apartments are sold with furniture repair; with « turnkey » repair, including furniture, appliances, plumbing. Installment – 35 months.   Block B Apartments are sold with furniture repair; with « turnkey » repair, including furniture, appliances, plumbing. International UK « River Rock Hotels & Resorts » will provide management of apartments and the Barcelona hotel". Block C Apartments are sold without repair; with furniture repair; with « turnkey repair », including furniture, appliances, plumbing. Block C is located behind Block B.   Initial installment – 30%. Interest-free installment until December 2024 ( in Block A )   Initial installment – 30%. Interest-free installment until July 2025 ( in Blocks B and C )   On the roof of the Sea Club will be an outdoor pool. And also in the hotel block In the year-round heated pool.
Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom
Residential complex ZhK sovremennoy arhitekturoy i dizaynom
Batumi, Georgia
from
€44,889
Area 29–63 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
The residential elite complex Calligraphy Towers consists of three blocks: A, B, G. Located in the heart of the favorable Alley-Geroyev area". Five minutes walk to the sea coast of Lake Ardagani and dancing fountains. Batumi seaport is 2.5 km away. LCD Calligraphy Towers is the embodiment of sophisticated solutions in modern architecture and design. High structural strength is provided by a monolithic foundation and reinforced concrete monolithic frame. The outer walls of the new building are insulated by a long-lasting thermal insulator. The ventilated facade is performed by the company with many years of experience SPS GROUP. The apartment can be purchased in a one-room or two-room modern layout. Studios from 29 square meters are also presented. Ceiling height – 2.8 meters. Apartment decoration: black and clean. Infrastructure: - Tennis court; - Spa center; - Bar; - Development Center for children; - Outdoor and indoor pool; - Development Center for Children Global International School; - The zone is coworking; - Cinema; - Fitness room; - Park for relaxation. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: a medical center, an educational center, banking departments, shops, 24-hour supermarkets, Carrefour grocery hypermarket, a business center, fast food outlets, cafes and restaurants, a bakery, a pharmacy.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na Novom bulvare
Batumi, Georgia
from
€32,931
Area 37–50 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
New Boulevard Residence Block B is a modern complex in Batumi on New Boulevard with premium apartments with sea views. Located 300 meters from the Black Sea. LCD consists of three buildings. Stylish design in construction is used only by environmental modern materials. A building illuminated by stylish facade lighting in the dark. Silent high-speed elevators are installed in the house. The complex includes apartments with one or two bedrooms. Modern layouts are thought out to the smallest detail. Ceiling height - 2.85. Apartment with decoration green frame: energy-saving glazing of panoramic windows, metal front door, lining with ceramic bar tiles, cement floor screed, electrical wiring, pipe wiring, installation of meters for electricity, gas and water, installation of a heating system and radiators, ceiling decoration with drywall, wall putty. In the courtyard there is a playground and a landscaped recreation area. Underground parking is presented for residents of the complex. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Park; - Restaurants, cafes; - Metro City Shopping Center; - Bank branches; - Fitness - club; - Beauty salon; - Educational center.
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Batumi, Georgia
from
€62,936
Area 34 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
€87,077
Area 35–73 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2027
The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.
Residential complex Alliance Renaissance
Residential complex Alliance Renaissance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€51,763
Area 31–105 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2027
Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Alliance Group. This project will mark its footprint in the climatic and balneological resort of Kobuleti and will stand out with its unique location — only 30 meters away from the sea. The structure of this complex will be composed of 3 towers A, B, and C, connected by a common podium, and a stand-alone 14-story health and fitness center of an international and reputable brand. The health center is specially designed, offering a unique space for as many as 15 different types of therapeutic procedures, including: – Cardiovascular Therapy – Respiratory Therapy – Gastrointestinal Therapy – Nervous System Therapy – Musculoskeletal Therapy – Dermatological Therapy – Aesthetic Therapy – Nutritionology Therapy – Post-traumatic Therapy – Psychological Therapy Speaking of its investment value, the Alliance Renaissance is a truly outstanding project in the region, not only by its unique and innovative design but also due to a total project cost of 112 million USD, reflecting the scale, sophistication, and far-reaching impact of this development project — making it one of the perfect options to consider.
Apart-hotel Piramida
Apart-hotel Piramida
Batumi, Georgia
from
€38,242
Area 41–105 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2025
PIRAMID multi-apartment hotel and residential complex   The beginning of the New Boulevard 2km from the airport 250m to the sea 100m from the Raduga complex Construction address of the complex: Batumi, Adlia   Delivery of the complex in a white frame – August 2025 Delivery of the complex with repair – December 2025 Interest-free installment plan until the end of 2025 The complex is managed by an international management company A hotel and residential complex for permanent residence, including with animals. It is possible to surrender to the management of the Criminal Code. A huge territory, a large courtyard with a multifunctional sports complex. Gas heating Infrastructure: a courtyard with a swimming pool and attractions, a rooftop pool with a relaxation area and a bar, a terrace with a cafe-bar, hammam and spa, 9D cinema, bar, reception, underground parking, protected area with video surveillance. Apartment area: from 37.64m2 to 139.33m2 Number of elevators: 4 Apartments can be purchased in three options: without repair; with repair, but without furniture; with repair « turnkey ».   Repair cost – 600 $ / m2. Repair of the apartment « turnkey » includes not only finishing work and materials inside the apartment, but also furniture, equipment, plumbing, etc. household accessories. Installation of gas equipment and a gas meter – in the apartment at the expense of the owner of the apartment. The cost of servicing the infrastructure of the complex – 0.7 $ / m2 from the apartment area, but not more than 35 $ per month.   Delivery of apartments to management When the apartment is handed over to the management company, the income received from the lease in the amount of 60% of the profit will be transferred to the owner of the apartment, 40% of the profit will remain with the UK. Payment scheme 1 000 $ – armor ( day / two ) 30% – down payment ( includes 1,000 $ reservation ). Interest-free installment until December 2025 with monthly or quarterly payments. Machine place 9000 $
Residential complex Laguna
Residential complex Laguna
Batumi, Georgia
from
€41,702
Area 35–84 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
LAGUNA complex - a unique project at the junction of nature and the city! Our new project is located in a unique location on the 1st line of the Black Sea, surrounded by the picturesque nature of the Green Cape and the Botanical Garden. Maximum comfort, hotel services and developed infrastructure in the complex In addition to the smooth lines and forms of the building, this goal is large-scale landscaping and outdoor pools in the interior of the complex. The most comfortable access to the sea is provided, and a specially equipped beach will make your stay comfortable and unforgettable. A huge selection of infrastructure. Services 24/7. Species terraces with a width of 1.5 m and complete gasification of the complex Management company - local from the developer. It takes full responsibility for the maintenance and rental of your apartment. At the same time, there are no restrictions on the use for living and self-surrender. The average payback period of apartments – 8 years. PV is only 10 %. The proceeds from the rental of your apartments will range from 10 - 15% per annum. On the example of our previous projects, the price increase of m.Q from the start of construction before its end is 100 - 145 %. Infrastructure and services: 5 pools and a private beach. One panoramic rooftop pool, one indoor. Three pools in the inner garden. 3 restaurants in a diverse kitchen. Two lobby bars and one on the roof. One summer beach bar. SPA with a variety of wellness services and a fitness center. Meeting rooms equipped with microphones, screens and everything necessary for business meetings. Cafe library. Children's recreation area. Billiard room, mini cinema, tennis court. Premises for events. 3 lounge areas. Medical room. Pharmacy. Brand market. 11 passenger elevators and 3 service lift There are 24 round-the-clock services.   There are various layout options ! Write and we will help to profitably invest!!
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Residential complex ZhK v elitnom prigorode Mahindzhauri
Batumi, Georgia
from
€46,847
Area 35–56 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
A Sector is located in Mahinjaur, in an elite suburb of Batumi. Mahinjauri has the cleanest beaches in the picturesque nature. The complex is built from 19 floors in an exclusive minimalist style. For a comfortable stay, the residents of the complex are provided with a private beach, parking, reception, 24-hour security. Modern apartments with layouts: studio, with 1 bedroom, ranging from 35 to 56 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. The accommodation is presented with designer decoration and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with panoramic sea views. Infrastructure: - Shops and supermarkets; - Cafes, bars, restaurants; - Botanical garden; - ATMs; - Medical centers; - General educational institutions.
Villa Taunhaus so stilnoy arhitekturoy
Villa Taunhaus so stilnoy arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€154,791
Area 158 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Adlia, Georgia
from
€34,880
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Gulfstream
Royal Residence - on the Black Sea coast, located in the area of ​​the new boulevard in Batumi, Georgia on the street. Nizharadze. The complex will be built in an environmentally friendly and noiseless place, a 2-minute walk to the sea. 100m. Prices depend on the view from the apartment, floor and payment system. This project is under construction and will enter into operation in 2024. At this stage, construction is underway on the 19th out of 20 floors.   Residential complex “Royal Residence” will include: Swimming pool on the top floor with panoramic views Reception 24 hours Cafes/bars Fitness center on the 2nd floor Entertainment area Security/video surveillance 24 hours Exit of minors from the site of the facility - with parental permission Supermarket and shops Large area 3000 sq.m. with children's playground And underground parking   For all this excellent infrastructure, ltfts, etc., after purchasing the property, you will pay only from $0.05 to $1 per month per sq.m. (Maintenance Fee).   We offer apartments in the so-called white frame condition, which includes: an iron entrance door (fireproof, soundproof), metal-plastic windows and doors with a European opening option and a mosquito net, internal partitions, treated (white) walls and floors, electrical wiring, wiring " wet points, a general heating system, access to a natural gas network, fire protection. The parties agree that the net metering system (meters for gas, water and electricity) will be carried out at the expense of the buyer.   Interest-free installments for 20 months are possible (only 20% down payment!). The developer’s legal obligations to deliver the facility are the end of 2025, but the developer is ahead of the curve and plans to deliver the facility at the end of 2024. At the moment, 19 of the 20 floors have already been built. At the same time, starting from the bottom up to the 16th floor, partitions, glazing are already being built, and even apartments in a white frame are being formed. An example of the developer's high quality materials is the use of ceramic bricks for better sound insulation.   Up to the 11th floor, all apartments have already been sold, starting from the 11th there are apartments in the following layouts: studio (35 sq.m.), 1 bedroom + 1 living room (48 sq.m. on the 18th and 19th floors), 2 bedrooms + 1 living room (69 ,7 sq.m.).   Apartments from 35 m2 to 69.70 m2 Price per m2 from $1140 to $1750 (white frame)   We, the GulfStream real estate agency, cooperate with this developer and when purchasing this property through us, you will pay the same amount as you would pay to the developer, but you will receive additional service. For example, we will tell you about the disadvantages of the property (if any), and we can also try to provide you with a discount on the developer’s price! We provide free consultation.
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s udobnoy lokaciey
Batumi, Georgia
from
€71,877
Area 28–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Novotel Living — is a new hotel complex in Batumi, next to the beach and Botanical Garden, a place that allows you to enjoy fresh air from the mountains and the sea and relax in a quiet place. It is close to the lively center of Batumi with all the attractions and delicious food. The complex offers investors to purchase various types of rooms, such as studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. All apartments are rented in « turnkey », so they are completely finished and ready for use and rental. Novotel Living has common spaces for you to feel at home and enjoy your stay, including: – Private beach with places for relaxation, games and entertainment; - Game zone for children; - Roof pool with beautiful views; - SPA; - Gym; - Roof bar; - A restaurant; - Shop; - Parking.
Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more
Residential complex Kvartiry s panoramnym vidom na more
Batumi, Georgia
from
€58,839
Area 35–99 m²
3 properties 3
The modern CUBE complex on the landscaped part of the city "Alley-Heroes" in Batumi. The building is built in a modern style, combines a bewitching architecture and stunning views of the Black Sea coast. And dancing fountains. Combines elegance and style. The CUBE complex consists of 55 floors, located in the very center of Batumi, on the first coastline. The complex has an ideal location for relaxation and accommodation. Apartments with panoramic sea views. Ceilings - 3.1 meters, spacious apartments with modern layouts from 35.9 to 89.6 sq.m. Complete repairs from IVF materials and designer furniture and with Smart Home control system. Infrastructure: - Pool; - A restaurant; - Lounge - zone; - Fitness - hall; - Terrace; - Conference room. Near the CUBE complex, within walking distance are: ( shops, beauty salons, medical institutions, educational institutions, bank branches, cafes, restaurants, ) park. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility!
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€53,630
Area 31–147 m²
5 properties 5
The first-class residential complex OVAL, consisting of a 34-story building, is located in the center of the most prestigious Alley-Geroyev area". OVAL is located a few meters from the Black Sea. Within walking distance: shopping center, stadium, dancing fountains. To live here is to feel new emotions every day from modernity and diverse infrastructure. Real estate can be purchased in several ways: studio apartment, apartment with 1 bedroom. Finishing options can be either turnkey or fully renovated ( equipped kitchen and bathroom ). Infrastructure: - outdoor pool; - recreation areas; - a restaurant; - wellness center; - winery; - cinema. The first-class OVAL complex is ideal for investment. If your dream of an apartment by the sea overlooking the mountains, it can easily come true!
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Residential complex ZhK v ekologichnom chistom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
from
€57,265
Area 47–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
The new modern complex Pavlonia, located on the Black Sea coast, in the resort suburb of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. The LCD is located in an environmentally friendly clean area, next to the Batumi Botanical Garden. The windows of the apartments offer stunning views of the sea and mountains. The building has 8 floors. Apartments are presented: 1-2 rooms with an area of 44.9 to 83.2 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments in a modern layout. And wide balconies. The apartment can be purchased in full decoration and installed furniture. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions: comprehensive school, university; - Medical facilities: pharmacy, hospital; - Supermarkets; - Restaurants and cafes; - Fitness club; - Branches of VTB Bank Georgia; - Beauty salons. On the territory of the complex, a landscaped courtyard of 720 m ² for walking and outdoor activities. Landscaping. Outdoor pool. On the roof there is a public terrace with a lounge area. The first floor is for commercial premises.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na pervoy beregovoy linii
Batumi, Georgia
from
€39,600
Area 24–95 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! AL Mare Batumi is a residential complex on the first coastline in the center of Batumi. On the New Boulevard. The complex provides all premium services. It has its own modern architecture, landscaped areas, well developed tourist areas. The apartments are presented in the building of 18 floors with modern layouts: studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms, from 24 to 95 sq.m. With full design and furniture. Also in the building are commercial premises ranging from 195 to 203 sq.m. Complex infrastructure: concierge, spa, pool, fitness center, sauna. All amenities and premium services. Infrastructure: - School and kindergartens; - Bank branches; - Medical facilities. - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Casino. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€51,900
Area 34–66 m²
10 properties 10
Completion date: 2025
LCD Picturesque Novotel.   Hotel rooms   Lokation 7km from Batumi ( towards Mahinjauri ) A 20-minute walk from Batumi Botanical Garden and the famous « Green Cape », Mtirala National Park. 10min drive to the center of Batumi.   20m from the sea   End of construction: end of 2025   2 buildings A and B 13 floors   Apartments with an area of 33.3m2-159.8m2   Apartments are sold without repair and with repair « turnkey » ( Block B ).   The complex is located in a quiet suburb of Batumi. You can enjoy incredible views of the sea and mountains.   General air conditioning, as in all hotels.   Real estate can be used to obtain passive rental income, which averages 15% per year. You can live 3 weeks a year in your own apartment.   Leasing a management company. Rental income: 60% – to the owner, 40% – UK.   INFRASTRUCTURE: reception, restaurant, panoramic rooftop bar, private beach and sun loungers, rooftop pool, SPA, Fitness center, Brand shops, underground parking, garden area   Installment – 24 months. Payment with cryptocurrency is possible.   Price excluding repairs. Repair 800 $ / m2 If you take it immediately with the repair, then the installment is given. When paying for repairs at the end of the construction of the complex, there will be no installment plan for repairs. The client must pay for repairs from the company 6 months before the completion of the project, this item is specified in the contract.
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
from
€87,593
Completion date: 2025
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, being developed in the ecologically cleanest part of Batumi — a village called Gonio. This is the first-of-its-kind club-style complex in Georgia, being a part of a huge Wyndham Hotel & Resorts network. This luxurious family-friendly complex will offer 90 premium amenities for residents, tourists, and their children, making it an attractive investment opportunity with high guaranteed returns written in the contract and with a unique buyback option by the increased price after 3 years. By being a part of the Wyndham network the investors can also count on guaranteed ROI written strictly in the contract. By being a part of a branded hotel, it has an advantage over any other hotel complexes by having higher occupancy rates, which makes the investment in this kind of complex very competitive in the region. Investors can also count on a buyback option after 3 years. Contact us for more information!
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Gonio, Georgia
from
€96,649
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Gonio, Georgia
from
€267,697
Completion date: 2024
Developer: universal23
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turkey Mountain spring and bamboo grove nearby Six villas of three types Land in ownership Pool and individual indoor parking Perfect location and cozy atmosphere, located in untouched nature sea breeze and mountain air Unlimited sea and mountain views Modern aluminum facade / aluminum double-glazed windows / solarium terraces Water supply / electricity / gas / central sewage Possible sale of individual apartments COMPLETE WILL SERVE THE MANAGING COMPANY
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhizni i otdyha
Batumi, Georgia
from
€61,237
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Horizont-3 residential complex – is an ideal place for life and relaxation, also a good solution for investment. Located in Batumi on Sheriff Khimshiashvili Street on the first coastline. The complex is located on the first coastline. The building is 32 floors high. Three high-speed elevators are installed at the entrance. Apartments are presented with an area of 28 to 55 m2. Ceiling height 2.9 meters. The layout of the apartments is free, in each apartment there is an open balcony with sea views. The apartment has a double circuit of soundproofing, which provides peace and quiet. Apartment with clean decoration and furniture. Apartments are suitable for both accommodation and investment. Infrastructure: - School; - Honey. Institutions; - Shops; - Bank branches; - Pool; - Fitness - center. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free.
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Residential complex BI RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from
€47,352
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Developer: KASKO GROUP
Construction company KASKO With many years of experience in the field of construction, he presents a new project that was created according to innovative standards in accordance with the new regulations on construction quality on the Georgian market - the multifunctional complex BI RESIDENCE BI RESIDENCE - A unique premium complex, 120 meters from the sea, in the tourist center of Batumi on the new boulevard. The advantage of the complex - compliance with international quality standards; Cooperation with BI Management, a management manager in the Batumi market. Customers are offered hotel apartments through a unique IT solution that allows you to place your facility on more than 100 rental locations such as Booking.com, Expidia, Airbnb and others. This is the only project in Batumi, whose management company provides access to the personal account of the owner, where you get your rental income, the percentage of workload, can see the sources of customer attraction and payment for all utilities, without getting off the couch and making profits from the administration of the apartment. A green courtyard with space and attraction for children is provided for the residents of the complex. Infrastructure including indoor pool, sauna, whirlpool, summer cinema in the 18th. Floor and piano cafe bar with terrace. The complex has an underground car park, a green public veranda and a beautiful sea view from all apartments. From the 7th. Floor customers get a panoramic view of the mountains and the sea. High quality heat-insulated facade with heat-impermeable glass ; Seasonal free electric buses. Apartment owner income guarantee - 8% per year. BI RESIDENCE offers 3 lifts of the international brand Mitsibishi. 24 hour management, service with video surveillance and security.
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€56,089
Area 32–64 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Blue Sky Tower. Block B. The investment project is located on the Heroes Alley in the center of Batumi. The modern residential and hotel complex is built of 37 floors, consisting of two blocks - A and B. On block A on the first floors of the complex from 1 to 7 there is the Holiday Inn hotel complex and apartments from the 8th to the 37th floor. Block B has apartments with modern layouts for permanent residence and investment. The apartments are presented with complete designer repairs and furniture. From 32 to 50 sqm. Studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi. The complex is developed by its own infrastructure: shopping center, restaurant, spa center with medical treatment, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness room, casino, parking and a rooftop terrace. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Beauty salon; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Parks. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support.
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Residential complex Idealnoe mesto dlya zhilya i investiciy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€51,456
Area 31 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern residential complex Mardi aquapark wellness resort is located in the resort area of Mahinjauri, located 15 minutes from the center of Batumi and two minutes from the sea. On the territory of 7 houses, a building of 13 floors, apartments with a modern layout: a studio 29.63 - 36.44 m2., The decoration of apartments is clean and with full repair. Mardi aquapark wellness resort is the first All Inclusive hotel in Georgia to manage the ACCOR hotel group. Which offers a wide range of procedures for promoting health. Infrastructure complex: wellness center and entertainment areas, tennis court, basketball court, treadmills, water park, children's entertainment center, restaurant, bar, pool, spa, conference rooms, landscaped garden, BBQ area. Mardi aquapark wellness resort can be purchased for both investment and housing. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in Batumi for your budget and wishes!
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
€346,003
In the center of Kobuleti, within walking distance to the sea, a large new, well-built two-story house and a newly built, separate building are sold .underlying any type of commercial activity. Like a supermarket, so modern kindergarten,Currently, the owners of this house and this building are considering these two offers from tenants, the total area of the commercial building is 200 sq.m, the ceiling height is 4.5 m,the front side of the facade is completely glazed and goes out with a carriageway, there is a foot sidewalk from the road. It is possible to raise the commercial building on several more floors,the project itself is designed for only 5 floors. The main house has a total area of 570 sq.m based on two floors. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, 3 bathrooms with a bathtub, modern gas heating is carried out by the train, a two-circuit gas boiler is placed,in all rooms there is expensive high-quality furniture and household appliances-conceoners, televisions, etc. on each floor of the house there is a kitchen room,also with all the necessary furniture and household appliances. On the ground floor of the house there is also a commercial room with its own separate entrance from the street, currently a beauty salon operates in this room ,leased to the tenant. There are rooms on the beauty salon for rent to tourists .. there is also another separate kitchen in this area of the house,Entrance to the second floor to these rented rooms and kitchens. also separate,all rooms have access to a large balcony terrace. All rooms have their own bathroom. There are three such rooms on this floor. Monthly income for owners for renting the premises of the beauty salon and three separate rooms and kitchens is 2 thousand dollars. soon a contract will also be signed for the rental of a separate building of 200 sq.m. This is another income in favor of the owners of this property, the sale of these objects. which are located on the same site ,connected with the personal problems of the owners, in connection with the relocation to another place of residence. Described buildings for no more than four years, all objects of this property are in excellent condition!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€72,715
Area 36–91 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Riviera
Batumi, Georgia
from
€322,635
Area 130–151 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
The Wyndham Grand Riviera is a luxury townhouse and villa complex in the ecologically clean area of Batumi, Georgia. The complex is a perfect choice for family vacations or profitable rentals by being a part of the Wyndham Grand Aqua, both the very first all-inclusive complexes in Georgia! The Wyndham Grand Riviera is located in the heart of the tourist area, within walking distance of the beach and the city’s main attractions. The hotel has panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex is surrounded by a green area and has its own territory with a parking lot. Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising! The Wyndham Grand Riviera is an excellent choice for a comfortable and luxurious vacation or a profitable rental investment.
Residential complex Wyndham Panorama
Residential complex Wyndham Panorama
Gonio, Georgia
from
€341,043
Area 130–151 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s zavorazhivayuschey arhitekturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€68,290
Area 23–97 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mardi City Center is located in the very center of. Batumi – multifunctional complex with apartments in the center of Batumi. Amenities complex: The building was built in a prestigious area with a comfortable residential sector and a rich urban life. The infrastructure of the complex includes a shopping center, restaurant and business center. Residents have access to the outdoor terrace. Underground parking is provided for car owners. A football stadium and a playground are equipped at 20 m. On the first three floors there will be a shopping gallery. Location: All major tourist routes are within 5 minutes walk: To the sea - 650 m; To the Old Town – 200 m; To Batumi Boulevard – 1200 m. Mardi City Center – this residential building is well suited who wants to live by the sea all the time. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistrict, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi. The plot is located between the Korolistskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, offering an unforgettable view of the mountainous terrain Aria size - 250 м2; - Living space- 138 м2 + outdoor terrace 14 м2; _________________________________________ - Living room with built-in kitchen; - 3 bedrooms; - 2 SOUS - Terrace of 15m - Wardrobe - Terrace to the courtyard of 30m2 (exit from the kitchen) - Terrace of 15m2 (Country style-exit from the Living Room)
Villa Villy v kurortnom prigorode Avgia
Villa Villy v kurortnom prigorode Avgia
Batumi, Georgia
from
€227,633
Area 170–380 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Akhalsofeli - Premium villas are located in the resort suburb of Avgia, a 15-minute drive from the center of Batumi. Augia has a modern infrastructure, exclusive architecture, bewitching green landscapes, mountains and the Black Sea. The villas are represented by modern layouts of 170 and 380 sq.m. In the black finish, with the ability to make design repairs. The villas have an open balcony, a private garden and a parking space. Each villa has a closed territory, round-the-clock security and video surveillance. Infrastructure: - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions. An ideal solution for a permanent comfortable stay and investment! With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free!
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€92,478
Area 27–48 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The modern hotel and residential complex Alliance Privilege ( Alliance Privilage ) is located on the first line in the city center, on Batumi Boulevard. The building has 54 floors. The complex consists of two parts: luxury apartments and a five-star hotel « Mariott » which will be located on the first twelve floors. Residential premises have original modern layouts. The apartment can be purchased as with full equipment ( furniture and design ) you can also purchase accommodation in a clean-up state. Complex infrastructure: - Parking; - Pool; - Spa; - Fitness - center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Casino. Near the complex there is everything necessary for life and entertainment ( cafes, restaurants, walking areas, honey. institutions ). The complex is also located on the first line by the sea. What betrays uniqueness! Write or call, advise and select real estate in the very center of Batumi!
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnyy kompleks v centre Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€149,958
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! MARDI Hills is an exclusive residential complex located in the center of Batumi, next to the historic center and Batumi Coast. The elite residential complex has a bewitching architecture with a height of 9 floors. Only environmentally modern materials are used in construction. Open balconies and landscaped decorations give the building a bewitching exclusive look. And also these balconies offer stunning panoramic sea views. The complex includes apartments with modern layouts from 72 to 115 sq.m. Apartments can be purchased with repair and furniture and in the clean decoration. This is an ideal solution for both permanent residence and investment. The residential complex has its own modern and diverse infrastructure for a comfortable and permanent stay: - Underground two-story parking; - Heated outdoor pool; - Landscaping areas; - 2 elevators; - Spa; - Fitness center; - Playgrounds. Near the complex, shops, cafes, restaurants, medical facilities, educational institutions, parks are within walking distance. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€104,438
Completion date: 2025
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Oval
Batumi, Georgia
from
€58,511
Completion date: 2026
Residential complex Wyndham Laguna
Residential complex Wyndham Laguna
Gonio, Georgia
from
€108,268
Area 31–58 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Apartment building White Line
Apartment building White Line
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Area 31–98 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2021
Developer: DS GROUP
White Lines – a modern, high-tech complex, its appearance continues the aesthetic traditions of classical architecture, located only 300 meters from the sea. Two houses modern and thoughtful: with high ceilings, spacious parking, their own territory and a space for relaxation, decorate the tourist part of Batumi. We have developed a completely new living space to meet the requirements of modern life and views. You can become owners of a cozy studio apartment of 29.4 m2 with stunning views and a favorable location, shopping center, water park and a beautiful promenade. It is worth noting in the project glazing, facade, insulation from Saint Gobain In our complex you will find Apartment in the White frame : - Dry cement plaster on a new technology - The wiring and weak currents - Floor tightening - All plumbing - High quality metal doors, 3mm sheet iron are installed. Comfortable Reception: -Booking services -our company will help you rent your accommodation - Concierge service - Protection of the complex - Maintenance and care of the residential complex -Video observation - Cleaning service High quality elevator – high-speed, reliable and silent 概 The latest fire system in accordance with European standards 概 Internal 36 months - down payment 0%
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€201,563
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from
€322,635
Area 130–151 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Wyndham Grand Riviera residential complex provides the only premium townhouses located on the first line of Gonio Beach. This is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. The complex has a unique location. 15 minutes to the center of Batumi. Townhouses with an area of 130 and 151 m2. On three floors there are three spacious bedrooms, a terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Each townhouse has a modern finish, exclusive internal infrastructure. The reception area has a recreation area and a parking space. Infrastructure: - 12 restaurants, cafes, bars; - Massage rooms, mud clinic; - 2 fitness centers; - Shuttles to the sea and to the city; - Children's park; - 7 pools; - Layouts and eco-lap; - Conference room; - Dry cleaning; - Delivery of medicines and products. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s eksklyuzivnoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€80,491
Area 28–72 m²
4 properties 4
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€73,010
Area 31–101 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia! This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center. Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€70,120
Area 45–57 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2027
KUB complex   alley of Heroes, 5min to the sea   international brand UK Royal Tulip hotel 5 stars   Completion of construction in 2027 - including infrastructure. Installment until the end of 2027   42 Floors up to 5 floors infrastructure 82 Hotel rooms (5-10th floor).  332 Investment apartments 100 Machines 5 Lifts   INVESTMENT APARTMENTS — HIGHEST PROFITABILITY INVESTMENTS IN THE CITY FROM 10%   Business class complex.   studios, 1+1, 2+1   they are given in two variants: or with repair, with kitchen and equipped bathroom. or turnkey - a surcharge of 200 dollars\meter   reception underground parking pool lounge terrace fitness restaurant conference hall   Monolithic construction Panoramic two-chamber windows Noise-insulation Ceilings 3m to finish Seismic stability 9 points Gas boiler for central heating   PC 40%, owner 60% 40% includes a communal area. Service 2 dollars\m2 - not included in the cost of management.   Personal account for accrual of income from the UK. Contract with PC for 10 years. After 3 years you can get out of the contract.    Restriction of residence for owners when signing a contract with the UK - 2 months a year.   Transfer is possible after payment of 50% for the apartment.   Parking is not for sale.    Payment scheme: reservation 1000 dollars for 2 weeks PV 20-30% Installment until the end of 2027    It is possible to pay 20% pv,  20% upon completion of construction,  60% installments for 51mes.  
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from
€42,692
Area 32–58 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2021
Batumi View is the first multifunctional complex located on the territory of the Batumi boulevard, just 20 meters from the sea. The distance to the Batumi airport is 1 km. Its total construction area is 15,000 sq. meters. Batumi View offers you the most comfortable living conditions: enjoy a higher quality of life that will give you the opportunity to make your dreams come true! The project includes: 3 residential buildings, a total of 870 apartments. Buildings A and C consist of 13 floors, while Building B will have a total of 15 floors. The windows of the apartments in the residential complex offer an excellent panoramic view of the sea and mountains. All apartments have a balcony. Underground and surface parking available.
Residential complex Garden Residence
Residential complex Garden Residence
Gonio, Georgia
from
€106,811
Area 38–148 m²
28 properties 28
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v kurortnom prigorode Chakvi
Chakvi, Georgia
from
€47,676
Area 30 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Dreamside is located in the resort village of Chakvi, with landscape areas, green nature in the confluence of the sea and mountains. The main feature, next to it is the Batumi Botanical Garden and the entertainment complex Dreamland Oasis. 20 minutes drive to the center of Batumi. The complex consists of 11 floors, designed according to the standards of the landscape and resort area. Located 50 meters from the crystal clear sea. It has its own modern infrastructure: fitness center, underground parking, terrace, bar, restaurant, reception. The apartment is represented: studio 30 sq.m. with designer furniture and repairs. Also in the apartment there is a balcony with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - The largest water park; - Botanical garden; - Cafe; - Educational institutions; - Medical center. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!
Villa Elegantnye villy Blok A
Villa Elegantnye villy Blok A
Batumi, Georgia
from
€400,635
Area 200 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! iVillas Block A - elegant premium villas, on the Black Sea, in the environmentally friendly Green Cape area next to the Botanical Garden. The location of the villas carries comfort and bewitching views of the sea, mountains and green landscapes. The complex also has its own modern architecture: underground parking, swimming pool, fitness center, spa, playgrounds, 24-hour security, concierge. Three-story villas are presented in an elegant architectural solution, with modern layouts of 200 sq.m. With designer repairs, furniture and panoramic views. Each villa has its own outdoor pool, from where you can enjoy sea and mountain views. Infrastructure: - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches. Call or write, select an object for you in Georgia! Free legal support!
Residential complex Club House
Residential complex Club House
Gonio, Georgia
from
€73,753
Area 32–151 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks premium-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€104,148
Area 57–138 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mardi Stadium is a new, multi-functional premium complex located in the prestigious Batumi business center, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure, just 500 meters from the sea. Ideal for life and investment. Mardi Stadium is a 27-story building of modern architecture. Shopping center located on 1-3 floors of the complex, hotel rooms - on 4-5 floors and premium apartments - on 6-26 floors, designed in this way, to provide all the needs for a comfortable life for tenants. From the windows of their apartments they can enjoy panoramic views of the city and the sea. The complex includes 323 apartments: studios, 1, 2 bedroom apartments, with an area of 24-81 square meters. m. Infrastructure: - Lobby; - Reception; - Pool; - Fitness center; - SPA center; - A restaurant; - Parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in Georgia. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Residential complex Kompleks v tihom ozelenennom rayone
Batumi, Georgia
from
€90,624
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! River Park. Modern houses with apartments, a diverse layout and own infrastructure. LCD is located in Batumi, in a quiet landscaped area, in the 1st side of Angisa. Nearby are houses of small and medium floors. Lech and Maria Kachinsky Park are 400 meters from the complex. River Park complex – two houses 27 floors high. Houses have good strength thanks to a monolithic frame. Green modern materials are used in construction. The design design of the hall is completed. In the LCD part is the River Park Hotel. Apartments are presented from 26 square meters. m. In the format of the studio, two-room and three-room layouts, with open balconies with sea views. It is possible to combine apartments. The apartment can be purchased with complete repairs and furniture. The peculiarity of the complex is a detailed space for a comfortable life. The first floors are arranged for their own infrastructure, such as: a leisure center for friends, a lounge bar, a coworking area for business meetings and remote work, a playroom for children, a yoga studio, children's center, dance studio, climbing wall, greenmarket, coffee house, hookah, wine bar, laundry, pharmacy, ATMs. Infrastructure: - Honey. Institution; - School; - Shopping center; - Restaurants and cafes; - Dancing is fantastic. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy i gostinichnyy kompleks
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy i gostinichnyy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€63,036
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Blue Sky Tower. Block A. The investment project is located on the Heroes Alley in the center of Batumi. The modern residential and hotel complex is built of 37 floors, consisting of two blocks - A and B. On block A on the first floors of the complex from 1 to 7 there is the Holiday Inn hotel complex and apartments from the 8th to the 37th floor. The apartments are presented with complete designer repairs and furniture. From 32 to 50 sqm. Studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms. Each apartment has a balcony with stunning views of the sea, mountains and the city of Batumi. The complex is developed by its own infrastructure: shopping center, restaurant, spa center with medical treatment, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness room, casino, parking and a rooftop terrace. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Beauty salon; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Parks. Call or write, advise you absolutely for free! We guarantee full legal support.
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Residences
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Residences
Gonio, Georgia
from
€87,593
Area 37–50 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Family club Location — Gonio!!! Wyndham hotel with full infrastructure for families, Two cases are divided into three blocks: 1武 ⁇ block exclusively for living and relaxing/ 2म ⁇ block mixed, which will allow the owner to transfer his real estate to the management for the period for which he himself wishes 3 म ⁇ block hotel Apartments are sold turnkey. Down payment 30% Installment for 30 months. Payment by month / quarterly. Delivery of the first quarter of 2025 Closed private territory. Two small buildings in the architectural style of luxury modernity with landscaped area and outdoor pool All-Inclusive service. In addition to food and drinks, guests and owners will have access to 42 infrastructure facilities that meet any needs for recreation and entertainment. The only hotel residence in Georgia, which has an isolated block for permanent residence. You are buying a residence in the largest hotel complex in Western Georgia under the elite international brand — Wyndham Grand Residences. Batumi's first hotel with full infrastructure for families. Full infrastructure at 10,000 m2 Built according to the highest standards of international luxury brand and luxury housing Served by the largest manager company in the world — Aimbridge Hospitality WRITE TO ME - I RESPONSE TO ALL ISSUES AND SELECTING THE REAL ESTATE TO BE UNDERSTANDED TO YOU!
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€35,966
Area 22–43 m²
7 properties 7
Agency: Geo Estate
Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea. The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy zhiloy kompleks
Batumi, Georgia
from
€130,206
Area 41–115 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Green Cape Botanico is a residential complex of 80 apartments on the Black Sea coast, in an environmentally friendly area of Green Cape between Mahinjauri and the Botanical Garden. Ultra-modern residential complex with its own diverse infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, restaurant, parking. For a comfortable and safe stay, there is video surveillance and round-the-clock security with a concierge service. The apartments are represented by modern layouts with a smart home system. Studio, with 1 and 2 bedrooms - from 50 to 115 sq.m. Each apartment has an open balcony. Where you can enjoy magnificent sea views. Infrastructure: - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Bank branches. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable objects of Georgia!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Batumi, Georgia
from
€58,634
Area 47–59 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Dar Tower - a residential complex located near the coast of the Black Sea, in the center of Batumi. The complex owns two ultra-modern buildings with a modern variety of infrastructure. Residents of the modern complex are provided with their own kindergarten and playgrounds for games. On the outdoor terraces there are recreation areas and a swimming pool. An ideal solution for permanent residence and investment. The apartment can be purchased with a modern layout: a studio and 1 bedroom from 47 to 59 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. With panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Spa; - Fitness room; - Underground parking; - Bowling; - Shops. Call or write, answer all your questions! We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Georgia.
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
Price on request
Area 33–42 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: LTD EVROMSHENI
Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed! Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination. Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning. ✔ Completed building facade ✔ Surfaced entrance ✔ Flat’s entrance doors ✔ 4 Elevator ✔ Free Swimming pool ✔ Free underground parking ✔ Hot and cold water systems ✔ Tightened floor ✔ Internal wiring ✔ European quality plastic windows ✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles Free swimming Pool for residents
Residential quarter AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Residential quarter AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Batumi, Georgia
from
€67,076
Area 16–114 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2021
Developer: Citron Group
About PROJECT The new multifunctional residential complex in Batumi is located 100 meters from the seafront, on New Boulevard. Apartments: from 29.4 sq / m Interestless internal loan: 18 months The cost of a square meter: from 500 USD Offer: May 2021 EXPLOSIVE PROJECT In « Aquamarine and raquo residence; The main construction work has already been completed. The house is scheduled to be commissioned in 2021 in May, which means: Your investment in complete security As soon as possible, you can use the acquired real estate for your own purposes INHUMAN PLACE New Boulevard 100 meters from the sea Only 5 minutes: - Sea Beach - Shopping center - Cafeteria and restaurant - Kindergarten and school TYPES OF Panorama SALES Apartments with sea views Apartments with mountain views RIVAL INFRASTRUCTURE Pool CENTRO FITNES Underground parking Playground Protected area TYPES OF TRIMESTER Studio 1 room 2 rooms TECHNICAL DETERMINATIONS Partitions of monolithic walls and reinforced concrete structures Fans and thermal insulation facade Edge covered stairs Two-chamber metal and plastic windows Metal doors of the central entrance Electricity, gas, water, sewage, Internet brought to the apartment FIRE SECURITY Fire safety regulations are fully consistent with Georgia Government Decision No. 41. In addition, 24-hour video control and security will be carried out. Fire Safety Management Center Fire lift Fire escape Fire system Refractory building materials Sprinklers Refractory doors
Apart-hotel ZhK s unikalnoy infrastrukturoy
Apart-hotel ZhK s unikalnoy infrastrukturoy
Batumi, Georgia
from
€40,519
Area 26–97 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Boulevard Point is a modern residential complex in aparthotel format. Represents modern apartments and unique infrastructure. Point Boulevard consists of a 15-story building built using monolithic-carcass technology. Only environmentally friendly and modern materials are used. A combination of panoramic windows and glazed balconies, which adds lightness and minimalist to the building. The complex has an open terrace with an outdoor pool, cafe, bar. Studios 1, 2 bedroom apartments ranging from 24 - 92.5 sq.m are available for sale. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Housing can be purchased with a turnkey finished repair". In the courtyard there is a children's and sports ground. Underground parking is equipped for cars. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Supermarkets; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Fitness club; - Park; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. LCD Located in the central area of Batumi. The beach and seaside park are 300 meters away. Full legal support. Call or write, give a consultation for free!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks biznes-klassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
€55,998
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Prime Residence is a modern business-class residential complex. Located on the New Boulevard in the center of Batumi. Near the sea and landscape zones. The complex with an ideal location Prime Residence owns all the amenities for a comfortable stay and work. The complex includes zones of coworking, high-speed Internet and uninterrupted electricity. Own fitness room, parking for cars and electric scooters. The complex also has a storage room for bicycles, strollers and snowboards. The apartments are presented with current layouts ranging from 32 to 50 sq.m. Studio, studio with 1 bedroom. Stylish repair and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony, from where you can enjoy views of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - General educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Playgrounds; - Park; - Bank branches; - Beauty salon. - Shops and supermarkets. Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support.
Apart-hotel PANORAMA
Apart-hotel PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Area 31–60 m²
3 properties 3
Developer: Tower Group
The 40-story multifunctional complex "PANORAMA" is located in the Black Sea.   The complex includes a series of facilities for various purposes, from leisure to entertainment and professional rooms that are ideal for any occasion. 5-star hotel Apartments in a modern style The project was delivered in fully furnished, renovated and fully equipped appliances and essential items Business Hall Outdoor pool, spa and gym Restaurants and bars, including the amazing Sky Bar, a rooftop bar located on the 40th floor Underground and underground parking spaces Casinos and other entertainment centers Commercial premises The complex is connected by trails with a three-level pier with bars and restaurants. PANORAMA: start creating the future today.
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Gonio, Georgia
from
€254,949
Area 180–600 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kvariarti is a complex of apartments from private villas in the suburb of Batumi, next to the cleanest beaches of Gonio. The road to the center will take 15 minutes. The villas are located in an environmentally friendly area of Gonio with green areas, the smell of the sea and mountains. The height of the villas is 2 floors and an open terrace. The villas are represented by an area of 180 sq.m. in the black finish. Each villa provides an open balcony. Infrastructure: - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches. Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
