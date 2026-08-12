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New buildings in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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Batumi
27
Kobuleti Municipality
11
Khelvachauri Municipality
5
Kobuleti
4
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Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Show all Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,220
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–83 m²
Grand Millennium Kobuleti is the flagship luxury project on the Black Sea coast, combining branded residences and a five-star resort managed by the international network Grand Millennium Hotels & Resorts.Key advantages:- ✨Luxury-segment and international hotel brand.- 🌊The first coastline of…
Developer
KBK
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
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Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 31–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Multifunctional, Hotel-type, 16-storey complex comprises three blocks Distinctive architecture Outstanding location - near the seashore (panoramic mountain and sea views) Multifunctional - equipped with commercial, entertainment, and leisure spaces Suitable for living, recreation, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
109,650
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4 – 161.9
230,910 – 404,750
Apartment
31.3
79,815
Developer
Gumbati Grupp
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Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
Number of floors 6
A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mounta…
Developer
Thalassa Group LLC
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TekceTekce
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Show all Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–72 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship project on the first coastline of the Black Sea, which opens a new chapter in the development of resort real estate in Georgia.This is not just a residential complex by the sea. It is a large-scale i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.7 – 72.3
140,220 – 391,864
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Show all Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Batumi, Georgia
from
$100,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 28–72 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Batumi, Georgia | Primorsky embankment | Kengo Kuma & Associates | Silk Development | Delivery of the first tower - 2029In Batumi, a new architectural and resort landmark is being formed - Silk Towers, a multifunctional complex at the intersection of the famous seaside promenade and the hist…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.9 – 58.0
101,983 – 251,343
Apartment 2 rooms
72.3
203,971
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Batumi, Georgia
from
$95,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Area 26–137 m²
4 real estate properties 4
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coastline of the Black Sea in the resort village of Shekvetili. The project combines modern architecture, five-star hotel service, natural environment and developed world-class infrastructure, creating a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.3 – 63.9
98,300 – 175,000
Apartment 2 rooms
136.6
332,000
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Area 109–197 m²
Commercial property in First Tower - Ambassadori Island BatumiCommercial premises in the heart of the first artificial island on the Black SeaFirst Tower commercial real estate is an opportunity to purchase premises in the project, which will become a new point of attraction for Batumi and t…
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Show all Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. O…
Developer
LTD homex
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Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Show all Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$104,449
The year of construction 2029
Area 28–113 m²
30 real estate properties 30
Alliance Centropolis is the most multifunctional project in the Caucasus, which combines the World Trade Center and its exhibition space, the Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi and 24 infrastructural components. The project is located in the prestigious part of Batumi, one of the most attractive…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0 – 77.6
85,643 – 464,436
Apartment 2 rooms
71.2 – 113.3
260,053 – 506,011
Studio apartment
30.3 – 33.4
127,151 – 144,305
Developer
Alliance Group
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Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Show all Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 130–151 m²
4 real estate properties 4
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On three floors of the townhouse, there are 3 spacious bedrooms …
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Show all Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$43,750
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 35
Area 35–83 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious living, recovery, and biohacking on the coast of picturesque Kobuleti. The project is being developed by a reliable developer with over 11 years of experience, 3 completed premium projects, and 200,000 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.4
62,200
Apartment 2 rooms
82.6
100,000
Studio apartment
35.0
43,750
Agency
Geo Estate
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Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Show all Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Batumi, Georgia
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Sale of houses in Batumi - Sunny Cottage.3-room villas in the airport area.Available in green frame or "turnkey" with high-quality finish.A comfortable courtyard, swimming pool.Monolithic-frame construction technology.Ground parking.Spacious, cozy villas with a thoughtful layout are ideal fo…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
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Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The complex is located on 13 hectares of closed, beautifully landscaped territory and is completely autonomous! Possible installments. First installment - 20% Full payment - until December 2026. Apartments with a kitchen, apartments with one and two bedrooms in an elite closed residential vi…
Agency
GulfStream
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Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Show all Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$41,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 37
A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach. Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan. The project is …
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Batumi, Georgia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on the new boulevard in Batumi. The complex was designed by world-renowned architects in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quarter that f…
Developer
ELT Building
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Developer
ELT Building
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
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Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Batumi, Georgia
from
$89,177
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Real Estate Agency GulfStream presents to your attentionApart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham in Batumi is an investment-attractive format for obtaining a stable income and increasing the value of real estate.The complex is located in the TOP location: only 300 meters to the sea and 5 minutes…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
1 real estate property 1
Reverance is more than just a name - it’s an approach that reflects our attitude toward space, comfort, and aesthetics. This project was created with the idea that every detail should embody elegance, functional calm, and sophistication. Our vision is to create a living space where the en…
Developer
Otium Development
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Developer
Otium Development
Languages
English
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Show all Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as we…
Agency
sisnogroup
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Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Show all Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 14
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a modern apartment in a complex located in one of the most picturesque corners of Georgia - Kvariati. This is not just an apartment, but the embodiment of the dream of life by the sea, where luxury meets nature, and com…
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,680
Number of floors 40
Area 46–94 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Twin Residence is a premium-class multifunctional residential complex located on the first line of the coastline, 100 meters from the sea. The residential complex has a fitness center, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a beauty salon, a café, a playground, a games room, outdoor and underground …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.9 – 69.1
103,680 – 105,662
Apartment 2 rooms
94.4
188,780
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Show all Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,500
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 16
Area 30–90 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A multifunctional residential complex located on the very first coastline, surrounded by inspiring mountain landscapes on one side and the endless sea on the other. The project’s architecture stands out with its sophisticated design, complemented by a charming olive garden. Carefully selecte…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
111,000
Apartment 2 rooms
89.6
175,000
Studio apartment
29.7
52,500
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Batumi, Georgia
from
$37,400
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 27
Area 48 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏙 Business class apartments in the historical center of BatumiSilence of the Old Town + walking distance of the center🗝️ Apartment options from studios to three bedrooms from $37,400 to $115,072📍 Location.Vazha Pshavel Street, Old Town is one of the best places for a new business class resid…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.6
59,976
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Show all Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic m…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
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Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Charnali, Georgia
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli is the nearest suburb of Batumi, 7 minutes drive to the city.The house is built on flat terrain.In 3 minutes drive the cleanest beach in Adjara.Unique microclimate thanks to eucalyptus and citrus trees.Closed protected area under video surveillance, with access to cameras online …
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Show all Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,643
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
CENTROPOLIS - BATUMIA large-scale mixed-use landmark project located in the central part of Batumi, on the first coastline - just ~50 meters from the sea, in one of the key locations of the city.✔️ All apartments have panoramic views of the sea and the city.🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX• S…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,952
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Status House is a modern residential complex in the area of New Boulevard Batumi, just 270 meters from the sea and the promenade. The complex combines stylish architecture, panoramic views, comfort and high investment attractiveness.The advantages of the complex:• 270 meters to the sea• Pano…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Show all Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 11
Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.Features:Two direct accesses to the sea.Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (op…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Show all Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$53,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years! The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Prices for a quarter room start at USD 53,100. Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available –…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Show all Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,670
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Real Palace Blue apartments are available in installments until the end of 2026. Down payment from $13,100 to $53,708 You can also purchase a parking space from $17,000 to $20,000 in installments, down payment from $4,500 to $8,700 Real Palace Blue is a modern multi—storey premium reside…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Show all Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Batumi, Georgia
from
$163,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 66
The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world A…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Show all Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2031
Number of floors 16
A unique investment project on the Black Sea coast — Wyndham Grand Batumi Gonio Sky Castle. This is the first and only luxury 5* All Inclusive resort in Georgia, featuring architecture inspired by the aesthetics of an Order castle, combining an old-world atmosphere with premium modern servic…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Show all Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,600
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 28–121 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The residential complex has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.9 – 69.4
99,735 – 225,000
Apartment 2 rooms
74.8
151,470
Apartment 3 rooms
118.3 – 121.4
450,000 – 500,000
Apartment
35.1
75,465 – 76,750
Studio apartment
28.1
57,605
Agency
Geo Estate
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Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Show all Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Batumi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 1
Batumi street Adliy No57a LCD "Serenada" 34.5 sq.m., 11 floor, sea view. Initial contribution of 10%, which is $ 6,089, for 28 months will be distributed 30%, i.e. The remaining 60% are paid in the summer of 2028.The total amount of the apartment is $ 60,892.There are many options for your taste
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Show all Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$81,360
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 19
Area 28–130 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Green Side Gonio is a premium residential complex located just 50 meters from the Black Sea coast in the picturesque village of Gonio, Batumi. This modern development combines the comfort of a five-star hotel with the freedom of unrestricted living for apartment owners. The complex consists …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.2 – 130.0
70,500 – 330,000
Apartment 2 rooms
69.7
223,040
Developer
GREEN SIDE
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Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Show all Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
$94,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 28–58 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌊 Luxury apartments on the first line of the sea, Batumi📍 Location: Old Batumi, intersection of the embankment and Central Boulevard, 100 m to the beach, 10 minutes to Batumi Airport.🏗 Project:4 towers, 42 floors each, 4,000 apartments and apartments.The concept of a “city within a city” wit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
198,186
Apartment
27.8
94,656
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Show all Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Number of floors 6
🔹Lux Blue Wave residential complex in Batumi is a unique project that occupies a central position in the resort town. This new building is the perfect combination of modern style and comfort, providing its residents with exquisite accommodation on the Black Sea coast. 🔹Advantages: prestigiou…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Show all Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Batumi, Georgia
from
$56,388
Number of floors 21
LCD Business Class Premier \ PrimeBusiness class residential complex.Club type house for business and IT class. 21st floorLocation.300m from the sea250m from the park700m from TCMountain and city viewsComplex builtSale of apartments in a white frame.Club-type house for business and IT-class,…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 26–798 m²
13 real estate properties 13
20-story apartment complex Construction completion — April 2024 First-line location, 120 meters to the sea Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13   INFRASTRUCTURE   Playroom Reception Private beach Beach restaurant ​Concierge service Commercial sp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.2 – 69.4
58,608 – 138,800
Penthouse
798.3
648,000
Studio apartment
26.4 – 39.0
36,432 – 44,850
Agency
Geo Estate
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Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
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Hotel Rotana
Batumi, Georgia
from
$142,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 27
Area 29–66 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Rotana Resort & Spa is Georgia's first five-star hotel managed by the prestigious international brand Rotana. The project offers a unique concept combining high-end service, modern engineering solutions, and premium infrastructure for leisure and business. The complex is located in the resor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.1
335,200
Apartment
29.4 – 64.7
142,300 – 298,300
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Show all Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Batumi, Georgia
from
$155,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 30 m²
Investment opportunity in Georgia’s first 5-star Rotana hotel, located on the first beachfront line in Gonio, Batumi’s fastest-growing district. Why this offer is unique: Income from the entire room inventory, not just your unit Transparent, reliable financial model — investment f…
Developer
Pontus
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Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Show all Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Apartments without a down payment in Batumi. We present to you a new premium class residential complex in one of the most developed areas of Batumi, at George Leonidze St., 4. Just 1.8 km from the sea, near all necessary infrastructure, green areas and convenient transport interchange. …
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
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Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$31,414
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Apartments in La Batumi Familia - installments until the end of 2026La Batumi Familia is a modern multi-storey residential complex in a modern architectural style.The advantages of the complex:convenient location near the sea coast;developed infrastructure and good transport accessibility;an…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Show all Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,130
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 33–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The first Hilton family resort in Batumi A unique investment project, 50/50 promotional installment terms - 50% down payment, 50% upon receipt of keys. Location: It is located in an area of low-rise buildings, which guarantees the absence of high-rise buildings around An ecological…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.4
65,132
Apartment 2 rooms
68.7
133,968
Agency
Satellite Estate
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years! The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and ter…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Show all Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
?Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine. ?Here you can choose apa…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Show all Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards. It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure: Recepti…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Show all Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,000
Finishing options Finished
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Show all Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$63,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Area 31–58 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Elite Hotel Complex 5* with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services from Wyndham Grand, created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 58.2
63,500 – 622,391
Apartment
31.2
247,000
Studio apartment
32.2 – 51.1
254,500 – 536,857
Agency
Geo Estate
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Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistrict, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi. The plot is located between the Korolistskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, offering an unforgettable view of the mountainous terrain …
Agency
Property of Georgia
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Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Show all Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$172,800
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Comfortable 3-bedroom triplexes in a quiet area of the airport - 144 m2 + private garden 46 m2.The modern residential complex is located in a quiet and cozy location, ideal for a comfortable life and rest.🏡 Style and ConceptExterior in Mediterranean styleInterior in modern Scandinavian style…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Show all Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$53,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 31–117 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Residential complex of club type built of brick and located in the center of Batumi, within walking distance from the beach, parks, and shopping centers. The project consists of 2 blocks: in one block, there is a 5-star hotel from the Best Western Group international chain, and in the second…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.6 – 65.9
288,500 – 303,800
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4 – 116.8
490,500 – 578,400
Apartment
32.4
163,300
Studio apartment
30.5
170,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 35
Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea. The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Show all Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$57,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality …
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Show all Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Batumi, Georgia
from
$174,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 54
Area 31–59 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Alliance Privilege is a completed large-scale project by Alliance, which is located in the historic and world-renowned Batumi Boulevard, on the most prestigious seaside spot in the city. The first 12 floors of the 54-storey multifunctional complex incorporates the world-famous 5-star hote…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 58.5
177,250 – 386,050
Developer
Alliance Group
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Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Show all Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 30–71 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Bringing history to life, this elite residential complex fuses the timeless charm of Batumi’s Old Town with the sophistication of modern living. At the heart of its concept is the preservation of the original 1888 façade, which has been carefully integrated into a contemporary architectural …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.6
221,000
Apartment 2 rooms
70.7
416,500
Studio apartment
30.2
161,500
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Show all Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Batumi, Georgia
from
$41,942
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 34
Apartments for sale in the elite residential complex OKTO Art House, located on the New Boulevard. OKTO Art House is a unique project in the ART concept format. About the project: 2 blocks of 35 floors each Completion of construction of block B with infrastructure (in a white fra…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$116,000
The year of construction 2028
Batumi, Vakhtang Gorgasali street #59-61, PIAZZA RESIDENCE residential complex, 14 floor, 37.9 sq.m., sea view and old town.Price for 1 sq.m. 3,050 $. The down payment is 10%, which is $11,559. 50% will be distributed for 32 months. The remaining 40% will be paid at the time of completion in…
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Show all Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,000
The year of construction 2027
Batumi street Adliy No53 LCD "Queens Residence" 32.16 sq.m., 14 floor, A block, sea view.Initial contribution 10%, which is $ 5,788, 19 months will be distributed 30%, i.e. $914 The remaining 60% is paid in December 2027. The whole amount of the apartment is $ 57, 888.There are many options …
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Close
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Show all Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$75,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 38–148 m²
28 real estate properties 28
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services, is created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations, connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27,000 m² and consists of swim…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.5 – 93.8
75,250 – 891,100
Apartment 2 rooms
62.5 – 137.4
184,530 – 703,674
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0 – 148.3
466,971 – 679,263
Studio apartment
38.0 – 40.9
117,306 – 130,045
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Show all Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt
Batumi, Georgia
from
$59,040
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 31
Area 29–61 m²
2 real estate properties 2
💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months🔥 Prepay is below the market🔥 Increase in cost to delivery to +48%🔥 Return on investments up to 12% per annumFor sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.To…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0
122,000
Apartment
29.1
59,665
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Show all Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Residential complex Batumi, Botanical garden
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,020
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
Area 34–231 m²
52 real estate properties 52
The Green Collection is a business-class complex located near the Batumi Botanical Garden. The complex has 5 swimming pools and a private beach, 3 restaurants, a spa, and fitness centers, meeting rooms, a cafe-library, a children's recreation area, a billiard room, a mini-cinema, a tennis co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.2 – 122.7
57,888 – 306,750
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4 – 158.7
252,900 – 372,851
Apartment 3 rooms
231.4
578,575
Studio apartment
33.8 – 73.4
54,144 – 145,272
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marina Club
Residential complex Marina Club
Residential complex Marina Club
Residential complex Marina Club
Residential complex Marina Club
Residential complex Marina Club
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,500
Number of floors 18
Marina Club - premium residential complexA modern project developed by leading architects and designers in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.The complex forms a new quality of the urban environment and fits perfectly into the rhythm of the modern city.🏢 Architecture and Conception- 3…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Kvariati Gruziya
Batumi, Georgia
from
$67,830
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 16
16-storey multifunctional hotel complex in Gonio-Kvariati. The project is located in a picturesque area between the Black Sea and the mountains, providing a multifunctional infrastructure designed to meet the diverse needs of future guests, with stunning panoramic views and comfortable ap…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel First Tower pervaa basna na Ambassadori Island Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$110,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Area 37–73 m²
9 real estate properties 9
First Tower at Ambassadori Island BatumiFirst Tower is the flagship residence of the Ambassadori Island Batumi project, the first artificial island on the Black Sea. This is a unique world-class project, creating a new center of life, recreation and investment in Batumi.The 216-meter-high to…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.1 – 72.6
127,198 – 286,710
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Apart-hotel Orbi Continental
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
Number of floors 55
The complex's location is one of the most elite and unique in Batumi: it is located between the famous Rustaveli Street, Lake Nurigeli, and the 6 May Park on one side, and on the other, it borders the historical part of Batumi Boulevard and directly the seashore
Agency
sisnogroup
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Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Show all Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Apart-hotel Renaissance by Alliance
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$63,258
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 31–106 m²
28 real estate properties 28
Renaissance by Alliance is Alliance Group’;s newest, innovative sports and wellness project in the region, located in the climatic-balneological resort of Adjara, Kobuleti, on the first coastline, 30 meters from the sea.  The complex combines A, B, and C towers with a common podium and th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 74.8
61,851 – 281,248
Apartment 2 rooms
74.5 – 106.1
186,912 – 281,248
Studio apartment
33.4 – 35.7
83,375 – 89,125
Developer
Alliance Group
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Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Show all Residential complex Lagoon resort
Residential complex Lagoon resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$62,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Lagoon Resort is the first elite private resort in Batumi under the Hilton international brand. The complex includes 320 limited apartments, of which only 100 are intended for investment. Location: The project is located in the area of the New Boulevard: 3 minutes to the sea 5…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Show all Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,613
Number of floors 21
Area 32 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏙 Apartment - business class at the seaside Clubniy zhiloy domThe complex was built and built in the village.📍 Location🌊 300 m to sea🌳 250 meters to park.🛍 700 m to TC Metro City✈ 10 minutes to AYROPORT🚶 5 minutes to Central bulwaraPanoramnye speciesы na gorы and gorod🏢 O domeClubny format, …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Show all Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 8,205 USD per year - guaranteed!
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,000
Finishing options Finished
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Kvariati
Residential complex Kvariati
Residential complex Kvariati
Residential complex Kvariati
Residential complex Kvariati
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Residential complex Kvariati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
Area 36–83 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The residential complex is located 50 meters from the sea in one of the most picturesque areas of Batumi - Gonio. This is the most suitable place for beach vacation, which is a nominee of international awards for cleanliness and environmental friendliness. The complex has all the necessary i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.1
123,600
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0
157,700
Studio apartment
35.9 – 38.1
80,000
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
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Residential complex OXY Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,580
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 14
Real Estate Agency GULFSTREAM presents a new investment and residential project OXY Residence - a modern residential complex with high investment potential from Barceló Hotels Group, located just 150 meters from the coastline of the sea.The lower floors of the complex are occupied by a 4★ ho…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Grin Kejp
Residential complex Grin Kejp
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 10
Area 32–72 m²
24 real estate properties 24
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.5 – 49.6
40,000 – 89,280
Apartment 2 rooms
62.0 – 72.1
67,720 – 79,310
Developer
Green Cape
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Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Apart-hotel Avenue by Orbi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 34
AVENUE by ORBI - is located in the tourist center of Batumi, in the beautiful Alley of Heroes. All apartments have panoramic views of the sea, the alley and the city The Alley of Heroes, as one of Batumi's business cards, is the largest avenue of the city - with modern architectural buildin…
Agency
sisnogroup
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Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,000
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 17
ELT Group is proud to present the STATUS HOUSE project located in New Batumi Boulevard in our prestigious ELT Quarter. This unique project is ideal for both permanent residence and long-term rental
Developer
ELT Building
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Developer
ELT Building
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Show all Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Residential complex Residence Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$141,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 32–151 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Luxury residence for families with panoramic sea views, created according to the principle of "resort city", which consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa center…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.9 – 77.8
141,000 – 218,000
Apartment 2 rooms
86.9 – 93.9
185,650 – 205,800
Apartment 3 rooms
143.9 – 151.4
291,000 – 344,500
Studio apartment
31.8
81,000
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Residential complex Luxe Living
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,100
Number of floors 18
The residential complex "MTZ Luxe Living" in Batumi, 27 Shartava Street, which was completed in 2024! This complex is ideal for both comfortable living and successful investments. The residential complex "MTZ Luxe Living“ is located in the heart of Batumi, in one of the most attractive areas…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Residential complex Complex “Petra Sea Resort”
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,622
The year of construction 2026
Batumi Cixisdziri, In the first strip of the sea, Complex “Petra Sea Resort”,  price 1 sq.m. from1,413 $ to 2,676$ , size of the apartments starts from 27 sq.m , 10% down payment, And the installment is divided the into the next 30 month, Construction will be  completed 2026 years
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
Residential complex NB Residence HO
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Residential complex NB Residence HO
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 27
🔹NB Residence is located 5 minutes from the city’s largest boulevard and promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bellagio. The house is under const…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
$38,521
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 43 m²
1 real estate property 1
We present you a new project - Compact House in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with a well-equipped infrastructure.The complex consists of 6 floors, where will be presented:Concierge service;Supermarket;Equipped terrace;Equipped courtyard;Commercial premises;Round-the-c…
Agency
Property of Georgia
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Residential complex ZhK Sea Side HO
Residential complex ZhK Sea Side HO
Residential complex ZhK Sea Side HO
Residential complex ZhK Sea Side HO
Residential complex ZhK Sea Side HO
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Residential complex ZhK Sea Side HO
Batumi, Georgia
from
$22,700
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 27
🔹Sea Side complex is located 5 minutes from the largest boulevard of the city and the promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bellagio. The house i…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel PANORAMA
Apart-hotel PANORAMA
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The 40-story multifunctional complex "PANORAMA" is located in the Black Sea.   The complex includes a series of facilities for various purposes, from leisure to entertainment and professional rooms that are ideal for any occasion. 5-star hotel Apartments in a modern style The…
Developer
Tower Group
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Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Cottage village Seashell Cottage
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Cottage village Seashell Cottage
Sarpi, Georgia
from
$105,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
The SeaShell complex is located on upland and each cottage offers panoramic sea views. Start your day with a look at the restful water surface or dynamic waves, enjoy communion with family and friends while having dinner on the terrace or in the living room with beautiful views or relax in t…
Developer
Seashell
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Residential complex Georgian Wings
Residential complex Georgian Wings
Residential complex Georgian Wings
Residential complex Georgian Wings
Residential complex Georgian Wings
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Residential complex Georgian Wings
Batumi, Georgia
from
$30,000
Number of floors 27
🔹Premium complex "Georgian Wings" is located 5 minutes from the largest boulevard of the city and the promenade. Nearby are public transport stops, the largest French supermarket Carrefour in the Metro shopping center. Also in this location there are 2 largest casinos Eclipse and Grand Bella…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
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Residential complex ZhK Capital City Group Lot P033OE
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$24,990
Number of floors 12
Residential complex comfort class Rustaveli 27 is located in the center of Kobuleti.From the 5th floor and above there is a view of the sea.Around the residential complex well-developed infrastructure - shops, restaurants, school and kindergartens.The sea is 450 meters from the house.Benefit…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
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Apart-hotel Novotel Zhivopisnyy
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Scenic Novotel LCD.Hotel roomsLocation 7 km from Batumi (towards Mahinjauri)A 20-minute walk from Batumi Botanical Garden and the famous "Cape Green", Mtirala National Park.It's a 10-minute drive to downtown Batumi.20m from the seaEnd of construction: end of 20252 hulls A and B13 floorsApart…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
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Villa VistaMarevillas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$294,000
The year of construction 2024
1 real estate property 1
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turk…
Developer
universal23
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Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 43
Area 80–125 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 87.0
280,000 – 310,000
Apartment 3 rooms
125.0
460,000 – 546,000
Agency
Geo Estate
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Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
Business center Kobuleti
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Business center Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$380,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
In the center of Kobuleti, within walking distance to the sea, a large new, capitally built two-storey house and a newly built, detached building are sold .suitable for any kind of commercial activity.as a supermarket, so a modern kindergarten, currently the owners of this house and this bui…
Agency
Property of Georgia
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Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Show all Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Residential complex Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$268,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT! We accrue income from the first day after purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch…
Agency
Smart Home
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Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Show all Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$107,430
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
We present you with a unique opportunity to purchase this beautiful apartment in the heart of the city, just a few minutes' walk from the sea coast, in "Gumbati Apartments". The apartment is fully equipped with modern renovation, stylish furniture and high-quality appliances to ensure your c…
Developer
Gumbati Grupp
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Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Residential quarter Batumi View apartments
Batumi, Georgia
from
$47,000
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 13
Area 32–58 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Batumi View is the first multifunctional complex located on the territory of the Batumi boulevard, just 20 meters from the sea. The distance to the Batumi airport is 1 km. Its total construction area is 15,000 sq. meters. Batumi View offers you the most comfortable living conditions: enjoy a…
Developer
BATUMI VIEW APARTMENTS
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Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
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Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 14
Area 33–42 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours se…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.4 – 41.5
25,050 – 49,800
Developer
LTD EVROMSHENI
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Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
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Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
The residential complex La Batumi Familia is located in the area of New Boulevard, in one of the young and dynamically developing areas. Near the house is a large park of Lehi and Maria Kaczyński, shopping center Metro City, casinos, restaurants, schools and kindergartens within walking dist…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
Residential complex Horizont Residence
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Residential complex Horizont Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$36,852
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 27
"Horizont Grand Residence"It is a modern multifunctional complex with a diverse commercial and service infrastructure. It is unique in that it has a green roof, a rarity for the new city centre. Located 400 meters from the Black Sea, the house allows residents to enjoy the sea breeze and stu…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Orbi City
Apart-hotel Orbi City
Apart-hotel Orbi City
Apart-hotel Orbi City
Apart-hotel Orbi City
Apart-hotel Orbi City
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,300
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 45
Nestled in the New Boulevard district of Batumi, the 5-star Orbi City Central Aparthotel is 2.6 km from culture-oriented attractions like Fountain Of Neptun. Located not very far from Dolphinarium Theme Park, this Batumi aparthotel features 75 rooms with views of the sea
Agency
sisnogroup
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Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
Residential complex Guru Status
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Residential complex Guru Status
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,560
Number of floors 29
GURU Status is a premium residential complex located on a new boulevard 150 meters from the sea. Panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The lounge is on the roof. Rich infrastructure and the largest recreation park (3000 sq.m.) in Batumi! The best building quality in Batumi!- Completion o…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Show all Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Residential complex Lux Residence Sity Lot P034DL
Batumi, Georgia
from
$23,460
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 20
Description of the site: New, modern residential complex in a dynamically developing area of Batumi, 1300 meters from the beach, landscaped embankment and seaside park. The complex has all the advantages of a modern city house: - residential area with developed infrastructureModern architect…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
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Apart-hotel Terme SPA Rezidens
Batumi, Georgia
from
$1,292
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
THERME & SPA RESIDENCE. SEE ON THE EYES AND ON THE SEA!   The multifunctional complex – the aprototel consists of two 15-story buildings ( blocks A and G ) and one 17-story building ( block B ), one of which will house the 5-star international hotel complex INTERCONTINENTAL. International…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
Apartment building Surmanidze project
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Apartment building Surmanidze project
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,000
Number of floors 26
Your Space is a stylish, high-rise new building with a large landscaped courtyard and modern apartments with an efficient layout, from which panoramic views of the sea and the resort Batumi open up. The new building is located in the Airport area, at 24 Grigola Lortkipanidze street, a five-m…
Agency
sisnogroup
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Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Apartment building The Parallel
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 35
A brand new project “The Parallel” will be located in the heart of Batumi, on one of the main streets of the city and right in front of the stadium. This location offers convenient access to public transportation and is close to shopping malls, schools, medical services, and the beach. Build…
Agency
sisnogroup
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