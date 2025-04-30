Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
💡 The Perfect Space for Living and Working!
🏠 Moma Liv is a modern development company offering premium-class residential properties where every detail is meticulously thought out. We combine unique architecture with cutting-edge construction technologies to make your home not only a…
6
1
Recommend
1
Developer
Moma liv
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The new apartments are being built on Shartava Street, in Saburtalo district, Tbilisi. The project has a convenient location and will be especially interesting for those who follow an active lifestyle, as well as for those who aim to buy an apartment for investment or rental.
• Constructi…
Step into the elegance of "Krtsanisi Margaliti by Apart", a true architectural jewel by the esteemed APART GROUP.
Located in the heart of Georgia's capital, within the Krtsanisi district, this sanctuary stands where the government once resided. Amidst its quaint avenues, "Krtsanisi Margali…
The new Roof Imedashvili project from Roof Development has a modern architecture that creates a high-quality residential complex. The project consists of 9 floors and is characterized by particularly good plans. The elevator, which is equipped with a UPS - system, offers the residents safe …
Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden is located in Nadzaladevi district, in an ideal location, on Z. Kikvidze Street, a 2-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The complex stands out with a green courtyard of 15,000 sq.m. which includes a recreation areas, sports an…
he complex Archi Alley is located on the 14th km of Aghmashenebeli alley, near the Olympic pool, in the vicinity of the US Embassy. The complex includes 12,000 sq.m. green yard with sports and children playgrounds. The architecture of Archi Alley is aesthetic and refined, it provides the op…
Information about the project
m² at Mirtskhulava is a new project designed by a well-known developer and located by the Kura River in Tbilisi.
The new project has a lot to offer, including:
location by the river;
many amenities and facilities;
transport links;
landscaped te…
Saburtalo Residence is a 13th-floor complex, located near Lisi Lake. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket. The complex has recreation green areas, underground parking, and panoramic city views.
Information about the project
Archi Nucubidze Residential Complex is another innovative project with improved energy efficiency indicators from developer Archi.
Where is Archi Nucubidze located?
Archi Nucubidze is located in the Nutsubidze district, on the territory of the 4th micro-dis…
The complex is located in the diplomatic district of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex, there are exquisite recreation areas with landscape design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, a well-maintained and planted courtyard, 24/7 secur…
Information about the project
House on Bokhua 10 is a new project from a prominent developer, X2 Development, which combines modern, comfortable apartments, a landscaped area and a good location in a prestigious district of Tbilisi.
The location of the new complex
The complex is located…
Located at 22 Kavtaradze St., is inspired by a lively urban atmosphere and creates a modern residential and business environment in the city center.
This architecturally eye-catching project includes two residential blocks, commercial and office spaces, a restaurant, and a large courtyar…
Information about the project
The residential complex on 22 Chkondideli Street is a new multi-apartment building designed in a modern style, taking into account the characteristics of the region and all international standards.
Where is the complex located?
The new building on 22 Ch…
Tsereteli Deluxe is a multifunctional business-class residential complex,
which includes:
- 2 level Indoor garage
- 4 commercial and office floors
- 20 residential floors with the best planning apartments.
Penthouses with panoramic views of the entire city will be located on t…
The new residential complex, "Archi Nutsubidze 2," is situated on Saburtalo, specifically on IV Plateau, offering a convenient 10-minute proximity to Lisi Lake. This complex stands out among other buildings in the area with its distinctive exterior design. The facades are finished using vent…
The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles. First floor of complex is a conversion area and 20 –residential area. The project is fascinating, especi…
Lisi Perspective is a new residential complex located on the outskirts of Tbilisi. The project offers a wide range of new villas with a fantastic view of Tbilisi. All villas in Lisi Perspective include terraces, so you can enjoy the fantastic views from your home day and night.
The p…
BLOX has signed memorandum with the brand Hilton for building Hampton by Hilton in Georgia, Tbilisi. This trademark is one of Hilton Worldwide’;s ten market-leading brands. This is the first Hampton by Hilton that will start operating in the Caucasus region and it will be one of the first H…
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment blocks built on up to 23 000 m2 of land that meets all the modern lifestyle low-density development requirements and is located near the shores of Lisi Lake. The complex has a swimming pool, 24/7 secur…
5 STAR HOTEL COMPLEX IN TBILISI
Central Park Towers is situated on Alexander Kazbegi Avenue adjacent to the Central Park in Tbilisi. It embodies a multifunctional 5-star hotel complex. The total investment cost of the project is 300 million US dollars. 'Central Park Towers' comprises two 42…
Luxury residential complex located in the historical heart of Old Tbilisi, on one of the oldest streets of the city, near where the legend says the city of Tbilisi was founded in the mid-5th century by King Vakhtang Gorgasali. The development is immediately adjacent to the National Botanical…
About the project
"White Square Jikia" is being built in Tbilisi, in the center of Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya (formerly Jikia) street.
The project is conveniently located and is especially appealing for those who have an active lifestyle. It also has great investment/rental potential.…
„White Square on Gamrekeli“ A recently constructed residential property is underway in Tbilisi, situated in the heart of Saburtalo on Gamrekeli Street. The eight-story structure encompasses 41 living spaces and includes commercial areas. Access to the premises is available from Gamrekeli Str…
The new, modern Archi project is located on Brotseuli Street, in a quiet and green area of Vashlijvari. The 13-storey residential building features a refined exterior and offers panoramic views from its apartments. Archi Vashlijvari includes 208 apartments, a closed parking lot, a generator,…
About the project
Introducing the latest endeavor by White Square - "White Square Varketili 2," a project situated in the most prime location in Varketili.
The area surrounding the residence boasts comprehensive infrastructure, with various public transportation options easily accessib…
Archi Dighomi 3 is a multifunctional residential complex in Didi Dighomi distinguished by its aesthetic appeal, refined architecture, and characteristic style. It incorporates a commercial space, 7000 sq.m. green yard, one children and two sports fields. Energy-efficient German Ytong blocks …
About the project
The new large-scale project of the white square "Filigreen2" - a residential area is being built at 61 Danelia St.
The concept behind this project is to provide a serene escape in the heart of the bustling city, allowing residents to escape the urban hustle and fin…
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi. The project consists of 8 premium villas located on an area of 2379 m2 in close proximity to the city center. Each villa offers stunning panoramic views of the city. Each villa has its own parking space.
About the project
Isani Park from White Square – a new, multifunctional residential complex, adapted to modern life, equipped with all the necessary infrastructure, in Isani, on Navtlughi Steet.
All the details here are designed for those who want to create a perfect living environm…
About the project
"White Square in Varketili 3" is being built on Trialeti Street, near the Varketili metro station in Tbilisi. The infrastructure around the house is fully developed and any type of public transport is available.
Metro station "Varketili" is located 850 meters away
…
Information about the project
Archi Pinetrees Tamarashvili Residential Complex is a new premium real estate project that will soon appear on the map of Tbilisi.
Where is Archi Pinetrees Tamarashvili located?
The building is situated in the Saburtalo area on Tamarashvili Street No 13…
A modern residential complex characterized by quality infrastructure and environment. The concept of the complex is aimed at creating a calm and comfortable living environment for residents. The territory, in addition to residential development, will also accommodate various entertainment an…
Trademark Collection by Wyndham 4* is a luxurious hotel-type complex in Krtsanisi, a diplomatic district of Tbilisi. During the project's development, the main attention was paid to creating a healthy living environment, so the territory surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and m…
The premium-class residential complex consists of two stages: the construction process of the first stage is slowly coming to an end. Preparation of the site for the construction of the second stage and earthworks have begun. The advantage of the complex lies in the materials used and their …
The complex organically combines many necessary objects with the living environment and creates a unified system, which is a great advantage in our everyday life.
Continuing the principle of the 15-minute city concept, Matiani is another new and innovative project from Biograph Living, fe…
Metropol Kavtaradze is an exciting new residential project currently under construction in the city center. What sets it apart is its expansive recreational area. The development comprises two 25-story buildings, offering a diverse range of apartments, from cozy 1-bedroom studios to luxuriou…
The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles.
The project is fascinating, especially with the recreational space spread out over 4000 sq.m. with a …
GREEN ROCK - about the project
The developer of the complex is a construction company GREEN ROCK with many years of experience and a number of successful and implemented projects in the real estate market.
Green Rock is an 11-story residential complex that is in an environmentally fr…
Blox Krtsanisi project is located on the territory of the former Swiss Embassy. Krtsanisi is a diplomatic district, with number of embassies and other diplomatic institutions in the surrounding area, which allows us to create a safe, quiet and secure settlement.
50 million GEL has been inve…
BLOX Beliashvili stands out by its location, recreation zone, proper planning of living space and high quality of used material. Our goal is to create a comfortable and affordable living space in a peaceful and green areas.
The new premium-class residential complex Archi Rivertown is located on Agmashenebeli alley, next to the prestigious Digomi 8 district and Tbilisi Mall shopping center. The multifunctional complex consists of 5-storey residential buildings and includes 5,000 sq.m. green courtyard, swimming p…
The residential complex Archi Lilacs is located in the best place in Mukhian, on R. Gabashvili Street, where the infrastructure is fully developed. The 15,000 sq.m. green yard makes Archi Lilacs especially unique, which combines a lilac garden, a fountain, children's, and 2 sports fields. Th…
#29 N. Khosharauli Str.
RiverFront Residence is a multifunctional residential complex that combines comfort and business-class residential blocks: ParkView, SideView, and FrontView.
The project includes:
- A 2500 sq.m. inner yard, of which 1900 sq.m. will be dedicated to a recreationa…
Information about the project
Where is the complex located?
Residential complex Domus Chavchavadze 31 is located in the Vake district in Tbilisi, at a distance of three kilometers from the center of the capital.
Mziuri Park is located in the neighborhood, providing a green and natural s…
About the project
An exclusive residential building with 80 apartments is being built on Giorgi Danelia Street in Saburtalo.
The concept behind Filigreen is to create a place in the center of the city which embodies the modern rhythm of the city and the beauty of nature all at once; a …
Information about the project
Residential complex m3 Saburtalo is a new large-scale project from developer m2 Development. It is part of a full-fledged residential quarter that will be built on a plot of 11.5 hectares.
Where is the complex located?
m3 Saburtalo is located in the cen…
The South Valley is the first premium class complex in New Fonichala.
It's an exclusive gated community designed with your daily comfort in mind.
The 10,000 square meter green, secure inner area is divided into 5 zones for your relaxation and sports activities. To ensure your comf…
Archi's new premium-class complex, Archi Universe, is set to establish a distinctive presence in the esteemed Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, particularly along University Street. Boasting 26 stories, Archi Universe comprises 257 apartments, embodying a commitment to meeting the preferences o…
Tbilisi Gardens in Tbilisi is a unique project from developer Quadrum Global.The new building is located in the Saburtalo district, in the center of the quarter. The complex is located near Sergo Zakariadze and Mikhail Asatin streets, Vazha Pshavela Avenue, as well as 1st Vazha Pshavela Lane…
The residential project Archi Guramishvili is being built in the best location in Sanzona, on Guramishvili Avenue, near the metro station "Ghrmaghele". The multifunctional 32-storey building also includes commercial space. 1 500 sq.m. green yard will ideally balance the exterior of the moder…
The main advantage of Tbilisi Terrace is its prime location in the center of Tbilisi, situated at R. Agladze Street #1. Being centrally located, residents of Tbilisi Terrace enjoy easy access to the city's main attractions, amenities, and public transportation, making it a highly desirable p…
The Greenhill Residence residential complex is located at University Street No. 5 in the ecologically clean Saburtalo district, which is located on the outskirts of Tbilisi.Near the complex is an abundance of public transport which makes it easy to quickly reach any part of the capital. Just…
Archi Isani 2 is located in a green and quiet place, on Beri Gabriel Salosi Street. The 17-storey residential building includes commercial space, open and closed parking lots and a green yard. High-quality HPL panels are used to cover the facade of the building. The residential house is bein…
13 Floor residential complex of Bloks Nutsubidze is located near Lisi Lake, at Datuashvili st. N 7. On the first floor of the residential complex will be located various shopping facilities, including an international brand hypermarket.
At the expense of optimal planning, it is possible to …
Outside its favorable location, the main superiority of "Park Home Saburtalo" is the surrounding park and commercial space, where you can visit restaurants, cafes, buy household or other items, unwind and recover in the fitness center or pool, etc. - do everything that is part of your modern…
Information about the project
Alpha Eristavi is a new residential complex in Tbilisi located right in front of Kikvidze Park in an area away from the hustle and bustle of the downtown.
The new project has a lot to offer, including:
excellent location;
metro station within walking dis…
Archi Varketili 2 is a residential house, which is being built in Varketili III massif, 5 minutes' walk from Varketili metro station. 2,600 sq.m. green yard is provided for the 18-storey project, where a children's playground will be located. High quality Alucobond material is used for facad…
Spanish Quarter in Tbilisi
This offer is for those seeking something unique, where a home means more than just walls!
Introducing the "Spanish Quarter," a fresh residential and hotel complex located in the city's heart, boasting breathtaking views of the Mtkvari River and Old Tbilisi, just…
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over the city. The complex consists of 3 blocks, has parking for 343 cars, 2600 m2 of recreational area, 9900 m2 of commercial area, aluminum panoramic doors & windows, and Kone elevators.
About the project
A new residential building "White Square on Kavtaradze" is being built in Tbilisi, in the center of Saburtalo, on Kavtaradze Street. The 17-storey building includes 137 apartments, various types of commercial and office spaces.
It is possible to get to the territory b…
The residential complex Archi Varketili is located in the 3rd massif, in an infrastructurally developed location, 10 minutes' walk from the Varketili metro station. Archi Varketili complex territory includes five residential houses, a kindergarten and 8,000 sq.m. green yard, with children's …
The "Taghi" project is located in Old Tbilisi and, taking into account the existing restrictions, there are low-floor, individually designed apartments. The residents of the complex will benefit from the full service provided by the multifunctional project of the Old City Panorama located ne…
Information about the project
York Town is an ideal space for living and recreation that meets the modern standards of style and quality.
Where is the complex located?
The building plot is located in the Tabakhmela area, in close proximity to a popular tourist area at the foot of th…
“m² at Mtatsminda Park” in Okrokana is being built on the territory next to Mtatsminda Park. The project includes 6 5-storey buildings of various planning, yards, terraces, and maisonettes.
The project is intended for those who want to live in more greenery and peace, who prefer the healthy…
Archi Akhmeteli complex is located in a central location in Gldani, 5 minutes' walk from the "Akhmeteli" metro station. The project has a commercial space and 5000 sq.m. green yard, where sports and children's playground will be located. Archi Akhmeteli complex is tailored to the comfort of …
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living and brings together the best. The complex is 20 minutes drive from the center of Tbilisi, at an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. The project offers hotel and commercial facilities, including …
ZenX Dighomi
#6 Petre Iberi Str.
ZenX Dighomi is a comfort-class residential complex of X2 Development, which includes 3 multi-apartment residential blocks, 6000 sq.m. inner yard, of which 2500 sq.m. will be dedicated to the recreational area. Also, open and closed parking lots and sports …
The upscale mixed-use complex offers a variety of experiences and a unique environment to both Georgian and foreign clients.
One of the main criteria of the project is an environmentally friendly and healthy environment. The area is surrounded by forest, mountains and green landscapes.
Its…
Roof Development's new project Roof Gagarini features a modern architecture that creates a premium quality residential complex. The project consists of 12 floors and is distinguished by particularly good plans. The elevator, equipped with a UPS system, provides safe movement for the resident…
Information about the project
Green District in Gldani is a relatively modest project, ready to offer housing with the most thoughtful level of comfort and quality.
Where is the complex located?
Green District in Gldani is located on the territory in the 1st quarter of the Gldani distri…
Moedani is a multifunctional complex located on an area of 1.3 hectares and combining residential apartments, a hotel, commercial and workrooms and, most importantly, 5100 m2 of free public space. Moedani consists of 4 residential blocks, on the first floors of which restaurants, bars, cafes…
Modern architecture, remarkable appearance and interior design, one entrance, 11 floors and only 32 apartments. Facade from Spanish company Neolith; Sliding doors and windows from Belgian company
Reynaers; Low emissivity glass of British manufacturer Pilkington; Kone elevator and greened courtyard