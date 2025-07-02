Cottage village Cottage village Lisi

An exclusive new-type suburban quarter, created for those who strive for a quiet and quality life away from city noise, without losing access to modern infrastructure. The project is located in an ecologically clean district of Tbilisi, near Lisi Lake, and offers a unique format of "community for its own." The project concept is built on creating a modern residential settlement that perfectly combines the privacy of a private estate with the highest level of service and amenities of a premium residential complex. On a total area of 7,000 m², there are 70 land plots intended for individual construction and the formation of a unified architectural appearance of the quarter. A special advantage is an exclusive offer for buyers: upon purchasing a plot, you receive a ready-made professional architectural project as a gift, with house options ranging from 180 to 258 m² available to choose from.

Architectural project options:

3-bedroom villa, area: 180 m²

4-bedroom villa, area: 257 m²

4-bedroom villa, area: 258 m²

6-bedroom villa, area: 236 m²

The project is designed in such a way that everything necessary for an active lifestyle and quality relaxation always remains at hand. The sports infrastructure includes a professional padel tennis court, multi-purpose fields for football and basketball, a modern outdoor workout gym, and a network of scenic bicycle paths. For quiet pastime, an outdoor cinema, a cozy relaxation pavilion, and aesthetic landscape design are provided, while a safe and modern playground has been created for children. Special attention is paid to everyday comfort: drinking fountains are installed throughout the landscaped territory and well-thought-out pedestrian routes are laid out, uniting the entire space into a single harmonious environment.

Infrastructure

Padel court

Bicycle paths

Football field

Children's playground

Outdoor cinema

Basketball court

Decorative landscaping

Relaxation area with a pavilion

Training space

Charging station for electric vehicles

The project location combines exceptional ecology and strategic benefit: the Lisi district is famous for its unique microclimate and the complete absence of city smog, providing residents with clean air and a healthy environment. Just a few minutes away is Lisi Lake — the main center of attraction for enthusiasts of morning jogs, walks, and quality family recreation in nature. In addition to natural comfort, this territory possesses high investment potential, as the district is actively developing, which guarantees stable growth in real estate value in the coming years.