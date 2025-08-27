Apartment in a new building Dighomi Residence X2

Information about the project House on Bokhua 10 is a new project from a prominent developer, X2 Development, which combines modern, comfortable apartments, a landscaped area and a good location in a prestigious district of Tbilisi. The location of the new complex The complex is located in the Digomi area at 10 Bokhua street, about a kilometre from the Kura River embankment. Medium-rise residential buildings dominate the neighbourhood. Here you can find all the necessary infrastructure, well-established transport links, as well as several green areas. There are no harmful industrial industries nearby, and the nearest noisy highway is more than half a kilometre away. Which facilities surround the complex? In the vicinity of the residential complex, there are infrastructure facilities on which the quality of life of every city dweller depends: Shops, chain supermarkets Stadiums, sports grounds Florato flower market Digomi food market Digomi Park Car wash, gas station, service station, car dealerships Pharmacies, dental clinics, O. Gudushauri medical centre, LTD LEADEMED hospital, central children's hospital, Chafidze emergency cardiology centre, Jo Ann clinic, children's polyclinic Beauty salons, spa, hairdresser Shopping and entertainment centre Bank branches, post office Fitness centre, sports complex Dinamo Academy Restaurants, canteens, bars, cafes, pizzerias, fast food establishments, food delivery Secondary schools No. 140, No. 147, kindergartens and other educational institutions. How to get around? Some of the main highways pass near the complex, so you can quickly get to any part of the capital from here. The bus stops are 330 metres away. Along Nodara Bahua street, there are bus routes No. 3, No. 21, No. 24, No. 26, No. 51. The minimum interval of the departure of the buses is eight minutes. The Didube railway station, bus station, bus terminal and metro station are located approximately at the same distance, about four kilometres away. Shota Rustaveli International Airport is 35 minutes away by car. What does the exterior look like? According to the plans, the new building consists of two 17-storey buildings, designed in a single modern style. The interesting architecture of the complex distinguishes it favourably against the background of the general urban development. The developer uses advanced technologies to offer the buyer a wide range of housing layouts and a high level of comfort, as well as low costs for apartment maintenance. The new building has a reinforced concrete monolithic frame, a solid monolithic foundation and a flat roof equipped with internal gutters and covered with soft roll waterproofing. The outer walls are insulated with an environmentally friendly, durable heat insulator. The buildings are equipped with: Noiseless high-speed elevators of increased comfort Intercom system Modern engineering communications Necessary technological equipment There are conditions for the barrier-free movement of citizens with disabilities. Glazed doors with insulation are installed at the entrance to the house. The halls and common areas feature high-quality finishing. Which amenities are on the territory? The buildings form a cosy courtyard with pedestrian paths and asphalt driveways near the buildings. Parking spaces for temporary parking of guest vehicles are available while there is a two-level underground parking lot available for residents. A modern playground for children of different ages is available in the courtyard, as well as comfortable recreation areas. Street lighting fixtures are installed along the paths. The landscaping of the territory includes elements of landscape design, ornamental plants, trees, and flower beds. What do the apartments look like? You can buy an apartment in the residential complex House on Bokhua 10 in Tbilisi with 1- or 2-bedroom layouts ranging from 48 to 74 square metres. The ceiling height is three metres. The apartments are equipped with enlarged metal-plastic energy-saving double-glazed windows. The glazing of the balconies is not included in the project. Interested buyers can choose between black and white frame finishing. The apartments can be bought by making a lump-sum payment, , with a mortgage from a partner bank or with an interest-free instalment plan for up to 4 years, which requires a first instalment of 10%. You can get acquainted with the technical characteristics of the complex in more detail, as well as clarify the conditions for the sale of housing, at the developer's office. Who is the developer? The construction company, X2 Development, has been active since 2014 and has already managed to realise several outstanding projects in Tbilisi. Each new building is a luxury property with exclusively original architecture and comfortable apartments for living. You can get more information about the developer and the terms of sale of apartments on the official website, as well as at the offices of the company.