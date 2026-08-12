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Split level flats, apartments & lofts in Georgia

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Tbilisi
3
Batumi
3
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
11
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15 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
The X2 Home residential complex is the embodiment of modern trends in architecture and desig…
$256,725
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
$75,250
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/26
For sale 4 apartments in a single lot in the city center with high-quality repairs.The total…
$755,000
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Multilevel apartments 7 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 7 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 188 m²
Floor 6/12
A hotel-type investment project is for sale in one of the most popular locations of Batumi -…
$329,000
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
$365,900
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Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
The X2 Home residential complex is the embodiment of modern trends in architecture and desig…
$246,456
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 485 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale is a bright, spacious five or six-room apartment, on the 19th floor of the Subtropi…
$578,000
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/7
🔥 Bright Duplex for Sale in the Historic Center of Tbilisi, Round Garden District 🔥 We pr…
$82,400
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/3
Residential complex X2 Home is the embodiment of modern trends in architecture and design, c…
$294,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 734 m²
Floor 19/19
For sale is a bright, spacious five-six-room apartment with a view, on the 19th floor of the…
$629,500
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 11
Vake, Axis, Duplex, 98 sq, 2 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 11-12ed, 320k $ 4 School, Training, swi…
$348,427
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$122,640
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Multilevel apartments in Shekvetili, Georgia
Multilevel apartments
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/9
The Shekvetili Forest~Beach Project is a new development in the Black Sea region designed fo…
$107,000
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with Mountain view
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