  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apart hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.

Apart hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,000
BTC
1.9150629
ETH
100.3766368
USDT
159 178.2054388
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 32916
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0014523
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi
Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years!
The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and terms.

Investors:

  • Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum
  • Price growth from 30% per annum
  • Guaranteed 8% income under contract
  • Management by an international company
  • Free vacations worldwide with RCI and ITC

Payment plan:

  • Down payment - 30%
  • Interest-free installments for 42 months

Completion date: Q4 2027

Grand Life Batumi is a unique complex with hotel rooms and apartments in the center of Batumi.

The complex consists of two 8-story buildings, providing everything for a comfortable stay. Hotel rooms and apartments with a variety of layouts are available: from studios to two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 30 sq m to 116 sq m. Apartments are delivered turnkey.

Rooms:

Standard
Rooms starting at 30 sq m with a double bed or two single beds.
Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe
Rooms starting at 62 sq m with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.
Each room offers sea and mountain views.

Suite

Rooms starting at 113 sq m with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.
Spacious balcony. Each room offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

In the rooms:

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Study chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)
  • Patio furniture
  • Mirrors
  • Telephones
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Stovetop
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Crockery, cutlery
  • Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Reception
  • Fitness
  • SPA center
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Children's playground
  • Landscaped courtyard
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

Location:

  • Batumi, 1st Lane Angisa, 47.
  • Distance to the sea: 1 km.
  • Distance to the center of Batumi: 3.7 km.
  • Distance to the airport: 3 km.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$119,000
Apart-hotel Subtropic City by Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$107,430
Apartment building Pala Varketili
Telavi Municipality, Georgia
from
$33,000
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Radisson Blu Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$133,000
You are viewing
Apart hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$2,100
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 27
Archi's new premium-class complex, Archi Universe, is set to establish a distinctive presence in the esteemed Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, particularly along University Street. Boasting 26 stories, Archi Universe comprises 257 apartments, embodying a commitment to meeting the preferences o…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri. This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income. The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Apartment building Blox Didi Dighomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$46,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 12
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications