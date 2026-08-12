Georgia is a country with a unique flavor, the climate here is very heterogeneous, from the city to the seaside. Which only strengthens the country's position as a priority tourist destination. However, new buildings in Georgia attract not only seasonal visitors, but also those who want to settle here for a longer period.

Features of new home construction in Georgia

Features of the local climate and relief impose their own restrictions on real estate under construction in Georgia. Thus, in regions with a humid climate (like Adjara), frequent rains raise the level of groundwater, washing away the foundation, which leads to the collapse of the building. Therefore, developers pay special attention to strengthening the foundation and draining water. The same applies to the protection of new housing in Georgia from earthquakes, which sometimes occur in the Black Sea region.

The hot climate is leveled by the presence of air conditioning and a decrease in the thickness of non-load-bearing walls, due to which, with the sunset, the house quickly loses the accumulated heat, cooling the apartment.

Prices for new housing in Georgia

Prices for new construction projects in Georgia fluctuate as much as the country's landscape. There are many factors that influence prices: will it be a view of the sea or mountains, or maybe the property is located near a ski resort or in a picturesque gorge valley. Therefore, it is easier to imagine the cost of new Georgian housing in the main cities:

Tbilisi - from $900 to $2000 per sq. m.

Batumi - from $800 to $1500 per sq. m.

Kutaisi - from $600 to $1000 per sq. m.

Gudauri (ski resorts) - from $1200 per sq. m.

Nuances of buying real estate in a Georgian new building

From a legal point of view, buying real estate in Georgia from a developer is quite simple: you need to conclude a purchase and sale agreement and register the ownership at the House of Justice. The process itself takes on average from 1 to 4 business days. Moreover, you can make a purchase remotely: it is enough to send a notarized power of attorney to the person who will act on behalf of the buyer.

It is also worth considering that the purchase is made through a notary and is cheaper at an early stage of construction. However, you need to choose real estate developers in Georgia carefully, because sometimes projects do not receive enough funding and become long-term construction projects or even go bankrupt. It is better to choose those who already have successful construction experience.

Popular cities in Georgia for purchasing real estate from a developer

One of the interesting and popular cities among tourists is Kobuleti, but the construction of new housing is prohibited there, so the main construction site for them is Tbilisi.

The population of Tbilisi is more than 1.5 million people, and there are not as many tourists here as in seaside cities. The capital is more suitable for study, permanent residence or work.

Where there are plenty of tourists, it is in Batumi: the city is located on the very shore of the Black Sea, and there you can find new buildings on the first, second and third coastlines. The city is modern and aimed at tourists, due to which the corresponding infrastructure is developed. However, it practically freezes when the season ends, which, nevertheless, makes those who live here permanently happy.

Other popular cities:

Gudauri. Gudauri is a popular ski resort on the southern slopes of the Greater Caucasus. The main contingent is tourists and winter sports enthusiasts.

Gudauri is a popular ski resort on the southern slopes of the Greater Caucasus. The main contingent is tourists and winter sports enthusiasts. Kutaisi. The second largest city in Georgia with a rich cultural and historical heritage, suitable for permanent residence.