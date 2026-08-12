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27
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Residential complex OMNIA
Residential complex OMNIA
Residential complex OMNIA
Residential complex OMNIA
Residential complex OMNIA
Residential complex OMNIA
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Isani , Beri Gabriel Salosi Ave. N118, Complex OMNIA, 59.85  sq.m, 1 sq.m 1243$, Total price is 74,394 $, 8th floor, 20% down payment , which amount 14,878$, The remaining 80% will be paid 1 month before the completion of construction. The building will be completed in June 2027
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
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Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Show all Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Hotel Grand millennium Kobuleti
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,220
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–83 m²
Grand Millennium Kobuleti is the flagship luxury project on the Black Sea coast, combining branded residences and a five-star resort managed by the international network Grand Millennium Hotels & Resorts.Key advantages:- ✨Luxury-segment and international hotel brand.- 🌊The first coastline of…
Developer
KBK
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Developer
KBK
Languages
English, Русский
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Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Show all Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Residential complex GWG KRTSANISI V TBILISI
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$68,400
The year of construction 2027
Apartments in the new premium complex GWG KRTSANISI in TbilisiWe offer apartments from the developer in the new family residential complex GWG Krtsanisi, located in the green historical district of Krtsanisi - near Old Tbilisi, the diplomatic quarter and the main transport routes of the city…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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TekceTekce
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Apart-hotel Montemar By Gumbati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Area 31–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Multifunctional, Hotel-type, 16-storey complex comprises three blocks Distinctive architecture Outstanding location - near the seashore (panoramic mountain and sea views) Multifunctional - equipped with commercial, entertainment, and leisure spaces Suitable for living, recreation, a…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
109,650
Apartment 2 rooms
107.4 – 161.9
230,910 – 404,750
Apartment
31.3
79,815
Developer
Gumbati Grupp
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Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
$45,000
Number of floors 6
A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mounta…
Developer
Thalassa Group LLC
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Residential complex Trussardi Residences, Mira Verde
Residential complex Trussardi Residences, Mira Verde
Residential complex Trussardi Residences, Mira Verde
Tabakhmela-Shavnabada Road, Georgia
from
$195,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 5
Area 38 m²
1 real estate property 1
A New Standard of Italian-Branded Living in Georgia A refined residential address bringing contemporary Milanese lifestyle to Georgia’s first branded, master-planned community. Trussardi Residences, Mira Verde offers fully furnished studios and 1–2-bedroom apartments, featuring Italian-ma…
Agency
It.Is Realty
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Agency
It.Is Realty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Show all Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Apart-hotel Grand Millennium Kobuleti start prodaz
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$140,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 32
Area 47–72 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Grand Millennium Kobuleti Premium ComplexGrand Millennium Kobuleti is a new premium flagship project on the first coastline of the Black Sea, which opens a new chapter in the development of resort real estate in Georgia.This is not just a residential complex by the sea. It is a large-scale i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.7 – 72.3
140,220 – 391,864
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Apart-hotel VR Shekvetili Forest Beach premialnyj kurortnyj kompleks na pervoj beregovoj
Batumi, Georgia
from
$95,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 12
Area 26–137 m²
4 real estate properties 4
VR Shekvetili Forest Beach is a large-scale premium resort complex located on the first coastline of the Black Sea in the resort village of Shekvetili. The project combines modern architecture, five-star hotel service, natural environment and developed world-class infrastructure, creating a …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.3 – 63.9
98,300 – 175,000
Apartment 2 rooms
136.6
332,000
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Apart-hotel Kommerceskaa nedvizimost v First Tower Ambassadori Island Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Area 109–197 m²
Commercial property in First Tower - Ambassadori Island BatumiCommercial premises in the heart of the first artificial island on the Black SeaFirst Tower commercial real estate is an opportunity to purchase premises in the project, which will become a new point of attraction for Batumi and t…
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Show all Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Apart-hotel SILK TOWERS BATUMI NOVAA IKONA PRIMORSKOGO BATUMI
Batumi, Georgia
from
$100,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 28–72 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Batumi, Georgia | Primorsky embankment | Kengo Kuma & Associates | Silk Development | Delivery of the first tower - 2029In Batumi, a new architectural and resort landmark is being formed - Silk Towers, a multifunctional complex at the intersection of the famous seaside promenade and the hist…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
27.9 – 58.0
101,983 – 251,343
Apartment 2 rooms
72.3
203,971
Agency
Ambassador Realty Group
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Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Show all Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$70,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. O…
Developer
LTD homex
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Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Apartment building Krtsanisi Margaliti
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$57,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Step into the elegance of "Krtsanisi Margaliti by Apart", a true architectural jewel by the esteemed APART GROUP. Located in the heart of Georgia's capital, within the Krtsanisi district, this sanctuary stands where the government once resided. Amidst its quaint avenues, "Krtsanisi Margali…
Agency
sisnogroup
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Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Show all Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Apart-hotel Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$104,449
The year of construction 2029
Area 28–113 m²
30 real estate properties 30
Alliance Centropolis is the most multifunctional project in the Caucasus, which combines the World Trade Center and its exhibition space, the Hyatt Centric Boulevard Batumi and 24 infrastructural components. The project is located in the prestigious part of Batumi, one of the most attractive…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0 – 77.6
85,643 – 464,436
Apartment 2 rooms
71.2 – 113.3
260,053 – 506,011
Studio apartment
30.3 – 33.4
127,151 – 144,305
Developer
Alliance Group
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Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Show all Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 130–151 m²
4 real estate properties 4
We present to your attention three-story hotel townhouses on the mountain slope, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On three floors of the townhouse, there are 3 spacious bedrooms …
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Sarajishvili
Residential complex Sarajishvili
Residential complex Sarajishvili
Residential complex Sarajishvili
Residential complex Sarajishvili
Show all Residential complex Sarajishvili
Residential complex Sarajishvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$42,500
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 27
Area 37–321 m²
5 real estate properties 5
A modern residential complex characterized by quality infrastructure and environment. The concept of the complex is aimed at creating a calm and comfortable living environment for residents. The territory, in addition to residential development, will also accommodate various entertainment an…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
43.6
52,300
Apartment 2 rooms
75.3
90,000
Apartment 3 rooms
107.1
109,900
Studio apartment
36.9 – 43.6
42,500 – 44,280
Commercial property
215.2 – 321.0
344,320 – 545,870
Agency
Geo Estate
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Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Apartment building OTIUM POTI
Poti, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
OTIUM POTI IS A MULTI-APARTMENT RESIDENTIAL BLOCK WITH COMMERCIAL SPACES AND RECREATIONAL AREA. THE PROJECT, WHICH ICLUDES A GREEN AREA AROUND THE BUILDING, PLAYGROUND AND PARKING ZONE, WILL BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2026
Developer
Otium Development
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Developer
Otium Development
Languages
English
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Show all Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Residential complex Kobuleti Resort
Kobuleti, Georgia
from
$43,750
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 35
Area 35–83 m²
3 real estate properties 3
This is more than just a classic residential complex; it is a unique space for harmonious living, recovery, and biohacking on the coast of picturesque Kobuleti. The project is being developed by a reliable developer with over 11 years of experience, 3 completed premium projects, and 200,000 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.4
62,200
Apartment 2 rooms
82.6
100,000
Studio apartment
35.0
43,750
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Gudauri, Georgia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex. The Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, near the Gudauri ski resort and close to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital. The unique combination of nature, ther…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Show all Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Residential complex The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 7
The largest project in Tbilisi on the banks of the Kura River is Eaglehills Waterfront BY EMAAR GROUP A unique format with the preservation of the natural landscape design of the area. Tbilisi The Tbilisi Waterfront project, implemented by the international development company Eagle Hi…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Show all Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Cottage village Sunny Cottage Batumi Lot P040OV
Batumi, Georgia
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Sale of houses in Batumi - Sunny Cottage.3-room villas in the airport area.Available in green frame or "turnkey" with high-quality finish.A comfortable courtyard, swimming pool.Monolithic-frame construction technology.Ground parking.Spacious, cozy villas with a thoughtful layout are ideal fo…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Show all Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Residential complex Saburtalo Kavtaradze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$83,500
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 48–101 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing a new ambitious project — a premium-class residential complex created for those who value comfort, safety, and modern urban infrastructure. The complex is located on a landscaped territory with an area of 16,490 m² and consists of two buildings with a height of 24 and 28 floors. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.2
83,500
Apartment 2 rooms
100.5
148,700
Apartment 3 rooms
100.5
188,600
Agency
Geo Estate
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Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Show all Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The complex is located on 13 hectares of closed, beautifully landscaped territory and is completely autonomous! Possible installments. First installment - 20% Full payment - until December 2026. Apartments with a kitchen, apartments with one and two bedrooms in an elite closed residential vi…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Show all Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Residential complex Villa Alazani Valley
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 209 m²
1 real estate property 1
A premium wine and tourism project founded in 2008 by a German entrepreneur in the heart of Georgia’s winemaking region – Kakheti. S. Wines Chateau, Villas & SPA offers a unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with private vineyards. Each 208 m² villa includes two bedrooms and a spaci…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Show all Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Residential complex Townhouse Alazani Valley
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$330,000
Number of floors 3
Area 286 m²
1 real estate property 1
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profitable investment opportunity. The project features three-story townhouses with mountain views, private gardens (300 m²), swimming pools, parking, and spacious basements that can be transformed into wi…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Arki Univers
Residential complex Arki Univers
Residential complex Arki Univers
Residential complex Arki Univers
Residential complex Arki Univers
Show all Residential complex Arki Univers
Residential complex Arki Univers
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$116,107
The year of construction 2027
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Show all Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$41,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 37
A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach. Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan. The project is …
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Apartment building Avlabari Residence.
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$2,800
Avlabari Residence — это современный жилой комплекс, расположенный в историческом районе Авлабари на левом берегу реки Куры в Тбилиси. Комплекс сочетает в себе элегантную архитектуру и высококачественные строительные материалы, обеспечивая комфортное проживание в центре города. Авлабари, ул.…
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Residential complex MARINA CLUB
Batumi, Georgia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on the new boulevard in Batumi. The complex was designed by world-renowned architects in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quarter that f…
Developer
ELT Building
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Developer
ELT Building
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Show all Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Residential complex Ramada Encore by Wyndham
Batumi, Georgia
from
$89,177
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Real Estate Agency GulfStream presents to your attentionApart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham in Batumi is an investment-attractive format for obtaining a stable income and increasing the value of real estate.The complex is located in the TOP location: only 300 meters to the sea and 5 minutes…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Residential complex Reverance by otium
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
1 real estate property 1
Reverance is more than just a name - it’s an approach that reflects our attitude toward space, comfort, and aesthetics. This project was created with the idea that every detail should embody elegance, functional calm, and sophistication. Our vision is to create a living space where the en…
Developer
Otium Development
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Developer
Otium Development
Languages
English
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Show all Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Shalva Inasaridze St, 25 Archi Ramada Batumi is a multi-functional aparthotel of European standard, the partner of which is Ramada Encore by Wyndham, the world's leading hotel chain Wyndham brand. Archi Ramada Batumi is distinguished by its construction materials and infrastructure, as we…
Agency
sisnogroup
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Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Show all Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Apart-hotel Stilnaa dvuhkomnatnaa kvartira evroformata v zivopisnom Kvariati Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 14
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of a modern apartment in a complex located in one of the most picturesque corners of Georgia - Kvariati. This is not just an apartment, but the embodiment of the dream of life by the sea, where luxury meets nature, and com…
Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Show all Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Merab Kostava Street, Georgia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Wyndham Garden & Wellness is a strategically important, professionally managed asset that combines the guaranteed operational stability of the world's largest hotel network with unprecedented construction quality. Investing in this project offers stable passive income, long-term asset value …
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Show all Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Residential quarter poselok Okrakana ul Nidikvari 34
Samtredo, Georgia
from
$141,900
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
Beautiful apartments with decoration and without in the suburbs of Tbilisi on high floors 11-12 with mountain views.Heating, gas.The developer offers a Euroremeont, it is possible to buy without repair.The apartment is fully equipped with appliances and furniture, materials from European man…
Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Residential complex Otium Beliashvili
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
OTIUM ON BELIASHVILI IS A MULTIFUNCTIONAL RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL AND OFFICE SPACES.  THE PROJECT IS CARRIED OUT IN TWO PHASES. THE FIRST PHASE, WHICH WILL BE COMPLETED IN DECEMBER  2025, ENTAILS CONSTRUCTION OF 2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCKS AND THE COMPLETE INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLE…
Developer
Otium Development
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Otium Development
Languages
English
Residential complex Well House
Residential complex Well House
Residential complex Well House
Residential complex Well House
Residential complex Well House
Show all Residential complex Well House
Residential complex Well House
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,550
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 22
Ul. Saburtalo Kavtaradze, N22d, Complex Wellhouse, 65.2 sq.m., 8 floor, price 1 sq.m. - $1,583, total cost 103,211 $, initial payment of 30%, which is $30,963, the remaining 70% will be paid after the construction of the building, commissioning of the building - 2027
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Residential complex Outlook Forest
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 28
Area 40–112 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Luxurious hotel-type complex in Krtsanisi, a diplomatic district of Tbilisi. During the project's development, the main attention was paid to creating a healthy living environment, so the territory surrounded by picturesque forests, pine forests, and mountains was chosen. The total area of t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.3 – 54.7
131,000 – 133,690
Apartment 2 rooms
56.6
300,000
Apartment 3 rooms
111.9
400,000
Studio apartment
40.3
110,000
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
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Residential complex Kompleks La Quinta by Wyndham gorod Batumi Gruzia
Mghvimevi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,680
Number of floors 40
Area 46–94 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Twin Residence is a premium-class multifunctional residential complex located on the first line of the coastline, 100 meters from the sea. The residential complex has a fitness center, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a beauty salon, a café, a playground, a games room, outdoor and underground …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.9 – 69.1
103,680 – 105,662
Apartment 2 rooms
94.4
188,780
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
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Residential complex Gonio - Kvariati
Batumi, Georgia
from
$52,500
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 16
Area 30–90 m²
3 real estate properties 3
A multifunctional residential complex located on the very first coastline, surrounded by inspiring mountain landscapes on one side and the endless sea on the other. The project’s architecture stands out with its sophisticated design, complemented by a charming olive garden. Carefully selecte…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
111,000
Apartment 2 rooms
89.6
175,000
Studio apartment
29.7
52,500
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Residential complex Novyj dom v serdce goroda
Batumi, Georgia
from
$37,400
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 27
Area 48 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏙 Business class apartments in the historical center of BatumiSilence of the Old Town + walking distance of the center🗝️ Apartment options from studios to three bedrooms from $37,400 to $115,072📍 Location.Vazha Pshavel Street, Old Town is one of the best places for a new business class resid…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.6
59,976
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
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Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 174 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic m…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Show all Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Cottage village Diamond Star Group
Charnali, Georgia
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Akhalsopeli is the nearest suburb of Batumi, 7 minutes drive to the city.The house is built on flat terrain.In 3 minutes drive the cleanest beach in Adjara.Unique microclimate thanks to eucalyptus and citrus trees.Closed protected area under video surveillance, with access to cameras online …
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
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Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,643
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
CENTROPOLIS - BATUMIA large-scale mixed-use landmark project located in the central part of Batumi, on the first coastline - just ~50 meters from the sea, in one of the key locations of the city.✔️ All apartments have panoramic views of the sea and the city.🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX• S…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Residential complex STATUS HOUSE
Batumi, Georgia
from
$35,952
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Status House is a modern residential complex in the area of New Boulevard Batumi, just 270 meters from the sea and the promenade. The complex combines stylish architecture, panoramic views, comfort and high investment attractiveness.The advantages of the complex:• 270 meters to the sea• Pano…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Show all Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley
, Georgia
from
$40,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 195 m²
1 real estate property 1
Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the very heart of Georgia’s winemaking region — the Alazani Valley, a land with 8,000 years of winemaking tradition. The project combines architectural aesthetics, an eco-friendly lifestyle, and sustaina…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Residential complex Residential complex Lisi Sunrise
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$80,000
The year of construction 2026
Lisi Sunrise is a new residential complex located in the green district of Saburtalo, just a 15-minute walk from the beautiful Lisi Lake. The project consists of 6 low-rise residential buildings surrounding a landscaped courtyard of 15,000 m², with a children’s play area and underground park…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
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Residential complex Project Del Mar Lot P035OV
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$23,375
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 11
Modern residential complex of two blocks, located 80 m from the sea, 800 m from the Botanical Garden and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Apartments with sea and mountain views in the picturesque area of Green Cape.Features:Two direct accesses to the sea.Spa, fitness club, shops, parking (op…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Show all Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Residential complex Avlabari Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$81,500
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Area 37–97 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Club-style premium residences in the very heart of historic Tbilisi — Avlabari. This is an intimate five-block complex where the authenticity of the old city meets five-star service. The architecture is delicately integrated into the historical environment, while inside you’ll find modern co…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.9
98,800
Apartment 2 rooms
92.6
194,500
Apartment 3 rooms
97.0
232,798
Studio apartment
37.0
81,500
Agency
Geo Estate
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Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Apartment building Bakuriani 4Rest
Bakuriani, Georgia
from
$22,000
Number of floors 5
Bakuriani 4Rest K. Tsakadze St. #32 Bakuriani 4Rest is a resort-type residential complex, which is located at the foot of mountain Kohta, on the edge of the coniferous forest, 500 meters away from the 25-year-old ski track, near the Kokhta - Mitarbi road. The complex includes: - 4 reside…
Agency
sisnogroup
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Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Show all Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Apart-hotel Alliance Highline (Wyndham Grand Residences Tbilisi)
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$201,150
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 26
Area 35–40 m²
13 real estate properties 13
Alliance Highline is an architectural, investment landmark complex of Tbilisi, which resides in the most dynamic part of the capital, at the intersection of Vake-Saburtalo. The complex consists of three towers - the fully realized Towers A and B are dedicated to premium investment apartme…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.7 – 40.2
199,525 – 231,150
Developer
Alliance Group
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Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Show all Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Cottage village Cottage village Lisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 2
An exclusive new-type suburban quarter, created for those who strive for a quiet and quality life away from city noise, without losing access to modern infrastructure. The project is located in an ecologically clean district of Tbilisi, near Lisi Lake, and offers a unique format of "communit…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Residential complex Residential complex King Tamar by Archi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$87,500
The year of construction 2027
King Tamar by Archi is a premium-class residential complex located in the heart of Tbilisi, on King Tamar Avenue — one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of the capital. The project offers breathtaking panoramic views, sophisticated architecture, and a concept of modern comfort and el…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Show all Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Apart-hotel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$53,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years! The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Prices for a quarter room start at USD 53,100. Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available –…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
Residential complex RP Blue
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Residential complex RP Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$43,670
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
Real Palace Blue apartments are available in installments until the end of 2026. Down payment from $13,100 to $53,708 You can also purchase a parking space from $17,000 to $20,000 in installments, down payment from $4,500 to $8,700 Real Palace Blue is a modern multi—storey premium reside…
Agency
GulfStream
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Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Show all Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Apart-hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture
Batumi, Georgia
from
$163,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 66
The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world A…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
Residential complex Sky Castle
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Residential complex Sky Castle
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2031
Number of floors 16
A unique investment project on the Black Sea coast — Wyndham Grand Batumi Gonio Sky Castle. This is the first and only luxury 5* All Inclusive resort in Georgia, featuring architecture inspired by the aesthetics of an Order castle, combining an old-world atmosphere with premium modern servic…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Show all Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Residential complex Trussardi Residences Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$175,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 5
Area 38–108 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The project is located on the picturesque hills of Tbilisi and embodies the "Milanese style" concept, combining sophisticated architecture with the pristine nature of Georgia. A key feature of the complex is the partnership with the Trussardi Casa brand, which guarantees interiors executed i…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
295,100
Apartment 2 rooms
108.0
415,000 – 555,970
Apartment
38.0
190,000
Studio apartment
38.0
175,000
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Show all Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Residential complex Bianca Batumi (White sails)
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,600
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 28–121 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The residential complex has a recreation area of 13 000 m2, a 27-meter outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, casino, SPA, fitness, beauty salon, supermarket 24/7, pharmacy, restaurants, cafés, fast food outlets, sports grounds, entertainment & pleasure zones, and free parking.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.9 – 69.4
99,735 – 225,000
Apartment 2 rooms
74.8
151,470
Apartment 3 rooms
118.3 – 121.4
450,000 – 500,000
Apartment
35.1
75,465 – 76,750
Studio apartment
28.1
57,605
Agency
Geo Estate
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Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Show all Apart-hotel Serenade
Apart-hotel Serenade
Batumi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 1
Batumi street Adliy No57a LCD "Serenada" 34.5 sq.m., 11 floor, sea view. Initial contribution of 10%, which is $ 6,089, for 28 months will be distributed 30%, i.e. The remaining 60% are paid in the summer of 2028.The total amount of the apartment is $ 60,892.There are many options for your taste
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Show all Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Apart-hotel Green Side Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$81,360
VAT
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 19
Area 28–130 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Green Side Gonio is a premium residential complex located just 50 meters from the Black Sea coast in the picturesque village of Gonio, Batumi. This modern development combines the comfort of a five-star hotel with the freedom of unrestricted living for apartment owners. The complex consists …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.2 – 130.0
70,500 – 330,000
Apartment 2 rooms
69.7
223,040
Developer
GREEN SIDE
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Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Show all Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$49,200
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 26
Area 33–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.7
77,600
Apartment 2 rooms
76.4
114,600
Apartment
32.8
49,200
Agency
Geo Estate
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Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
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Apart-hotel Black Sea Icon Towers
Batumi, Georgia
from
$94,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 28–58 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌊 Luxury apartments on the first line of the sea, Batumi📍 Location: Old Batumi, intersection of the embankment and Central Boulevard, 100 m to the beach, 10 minutes to Batumi Airport.🏗 Project:4 towers, 42 floors each, 4,000 apartments and apartments.The concept of a “city within a city” wit…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
198,186
Apartment
27.8
94,656
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Show all Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Apartment building Lux Blue Wave
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Number of floors 6
🔹Lux Blue Wave residential complex in Batumi is a unique project that occupies a central position in the resort town. This new building is the perfect combination of modern style and comfort, providing its residents with exquisite accommodation on the Black Sea coast. 🔹Advantages: prestigiou…
Agency
GulfStream
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Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Show all Residential complex Studia 325 m
Residential complex Studia 325 m
Batumi, Georgia
from
$56,388
Number of floors 21
LCD Business Class Premier \ PrimeBusiness class residential complex.Club type house for business and IT class. 21st floorLocation.300m from the sea250m from the park700m from TCMountain and city viewsComplex builtSale of apartments in a white frame.Club-type house for business and IT-class,…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Show all Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Residential complex Residential complex Archi Kikvidze Garden
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,000
The year of construction 2026
Archi Kikvidze Garden is a modern residential complex located in the Nadzaladevi district of Tbilisi, on Z. Kikvidze Street — just a two-minute walk from the Gotsiridze and Didube metro stations. The project is distinguished by a vast green courtyard of 15,000 m² that includes recreation spa…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Residential complex A Sector
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 26–798 m²
13 real estate properties 13
20-story apartment complex Construction completion — April 2024 First-line location, 120 meters to the sea Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13   INFRASTRUCTURE   Playroom Reception Private beach Beach restaurant ​Concierge service Commercial sp…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.2 – 69.4
58,608 – 138,800
Penthouse
798.3
648,000
Studio apartment
26.4 – 39.0
36,432 – 44,850
Agency
Geo Estate
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Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Show all Hotel Rotana
Hotel Rotana
Batumi, Georgia
from
$142,300
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 27
Area 29–66 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Rotana Resort & Spa is Georgia's first five-star hotel managed by the prestigious international brand Rotana. The project offers a unique concept combining high-end service, modern engineering solutions, and premium infrastructure for leisure and business. The complex is located in the resor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
66.1
335,200
Apartment
29.4 – 64.7
142,300 – 298,300
Agency
Geo Estate
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Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Show all Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Hotel Investment in Georgia’s first 5★ Rotana
Batumi, Georgia
from
$155,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 30 m²
Investment opportunity in Georgia’s first 5-star Rotana hotel, located on the first beachfront line in Gonio, Batumi’s fastest-growing district. Why this offer is unique: Income from the entire room inventory, not just your unit Transparent, reliable financial model — investment f…
Developer
Pontus
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Apartment building South Valley
Apartment building South Valley
Apartment building South Valley
Apartment building South Valley
Apartment building South Valley
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Apartment building South Valley
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$45,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 11
The South Valley is the first premium class complex in New Fonichala. It's an exclusive gated community designed with your daily comfort in mind. ​ The 10,000 square meter green, secure inner area is divided into 5 zones for your relaxation and sports activities. To ensure your comf…
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sisnogroup
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Residential complex Ortachala
Residential complex Ortachala
Residential complex Ortachala
Residential complex Ortachala
Residential complex Ortachala
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Residential complex Ortachala
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$103,800
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 28
Area 53–123 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex is a modern project in the very center of Tbilisi, aiming to create a healthy and safe living environment according to the highest standards. The project includes two towers with heights of 24 and 28 floors, with a total number of 704 apartment units. The total area o…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
53.3
103,800
Apartment 2 rooms
101.2
177,400
Apartment 3 rooms
123.3
200,600
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Geo Estate
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Residential complex Mira Verde
Residential complex Mira Verde
Residential complex Mira Verde
Residential complex Mira Verde
Residential complex Mira Verde
Residential complex Mira Verde
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$173,000
Amidst pristine nature, where tranquility becomes luxury, a unique development project is being born—a space in which every detail reflects a high standard of living. Elegant apartments, private townhouses, and exclusive villas harmoniously coexist here, offering freedom of choice without co…
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
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Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Karatakla, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 2
Area 215–277 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the tranquility of untouched nature while remaining connected to the convenience of modern urban living. The breathtaking scenery in the preserved floodplain forest creates an ideal backd…
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Geo Estate
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Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Show all Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 30
Apartments without a down payment in Batumi. We present to you a new premium class residential complex in one of the most developed areas of Batumi, at George Leonidze St., 4. Just 1.8 km from the sea, near all necessary infrastructure, green areas and convenient transport interchange. …
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Satellite Estate
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Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
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Residential quarter ZK LBF complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$31,414
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Apartments in La Batumi Familia - installments until the end of 2026La Batumi Familia is a modern multi-storey residential complex in a modern architectural style.The advantages of the complex:convenient location near the sea coast;developed infrastructure and good transport accessibility;an…
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GulfStream
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Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
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Apart-hotel Hilton Resort
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,130
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 33–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The first Hilton family resort in Batumi A unique investment project, 50/50 promotional installment terms - 50% down payment, 50% upon receipt of keys. Location: It is located in an area of low-rise buildings, which guarantees the absence of high-rise buildings around An ecological…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.4
65,132
Apartment 2 rooms
68.7
133,968
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Apartment building Dighomi Residence X2
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$45,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Information about the project House on Bokhua 10 is a new project from a prominent developer, X2 Development, which combines modern, comfortable apartments, a landscaped area and a good location in a prestigious district of Tbilisi. The location of the new complex The complex is located…
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sisnogroup
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Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Show all Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Apart-hotel Inwestycja w pokoje hotelowe w kompleksie Grand Life Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years! The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and ter…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
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Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 29
?Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine. ?Here you can choose apa…
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GulfStream
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Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Show all Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,374
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards. It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure: Recepti…
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Satellite Estate
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Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
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Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 21
The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles. First floor of complex is a conversion area and 20 –residential area. The project is fascinating, especi…
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sisnogroup
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Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Show all Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Residential complex Share in a Wyndham Grand hotel room with income of 5,132 USD per year - guaranteed!
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,000
Finishing options Finished
Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. You can purchase 1/2, 1/4, 1/8 of a room - ask our managers for the price and conditions. Buyback guarantee! Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years! Price: 1/8 of a room from 51,324 USD income - from 5,132 USD per …
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Smart Home
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$63,700
Number of floors 4
Area 46–600 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living and brings together the best. The complex is 20 minutes drive from the center of Tbilisi, at an altitude of 1200 meters above sea level. The project offers hotel and commercial facilities, including …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
46.0 – 54.0
63,700 – 75,138
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0 – 89.0
122,640 – 124,600
Villa
200.0 – 600.0
238,574 – 370,160
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Show all Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Residential complex WG Batumi, Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$63,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Area 31–58 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Elite Hotel Complex 5* with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services from Wyndham Grand, created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The complex's infrastructure exceeds 27,000 m² and includes swimming pools, restaurants…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.8 – 58.2
63,500 – 622,391
Apartment
31.2
247,000
Studio apartment
32.2 – 51.1
254,500 – 536,857
Agency
Geo Estate
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Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Cottage village Belvedere Batumi Villas
Ortabatumi, Georgia
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Belvedere Batumi Villas are located on a plot of 1.05 hectares in the Ortabatumi microdistrict, 9.5 km east of the center of Batumi. The plot is located between the Korolistskali River and a mountain stream with crystal clear water, offering an unforgettable view of the mountainous terrain …
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Property of Georgia
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Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Show all Residential complex Batumi Villas
Residential complex Batumi Villas
Batumi, Georgia
from
$172,800
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Comfortable 3-bedroom triplexes in a quiet area of the airport - 144 m2 + private garden 46 m2.The modern residential complex is located in a quiet and cozy location, ideal for a comfortable life and rest.🏡 Style and ConceptExterior in Mediterranean styleInterior in modern Scandinavian style…
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GulfStream
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Residential complex Krtsanisi
Residential complex Krtsanisi
Residential complex Krtsanisi
Residential complex Krtsanisi
Residential complex Krtsanisi
Residential complex Krtsanisi
Residential complex Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$133,540
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 61–287 m²
16 real estate properties 16
The complex is located in the diplomatic area of Krtsanisi. On the territory of the complex there are exquisite recreation areas with landscaped design, as well as a children's playground. The complex has panoramic views of old Tbilisi, well-maintained and landscaped courtyard, 24-hour secur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.4 – 88.2
124,642 – 170,040
Apartment 2 rooms
104.1 – 141.3
249,840 – 339,120
Apartment 3 rooms
164.3 – 286.6
336,840 – 562,320
Apartment 4 rooms
206.2
494,880
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Residential complex Best Western Batumi
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Residential complex Best Western Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$53,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 31–117 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Residential complex of club type built of brick and located in the center of Batumi, within walking distance from the beach, parks, and shopping centers. The project consists of 2 blocks: in one block, there is a 5-star hotel from the Best Western Group international chain, and in the second…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.6 – 65.9
288,500 – 303,800
Apartment 2 rooms
112.4 – 116.8
490,500 – 578,400
Apartment
32.4
163,300
Studio apartment
30.5
170,000
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex VR Vake Sky Tower
Residential complex VR Vake Sky Tower
Residential complex VR Vake Sky Tower
Residential complex VR Vake Sky Tower
Residential complex VR Vake Sky Tower
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$100,000
The year of construction 2031
Number of floors 69
Vake,  Ilia Chavchavadze str , N49, Complex VR Vake Sky Tower, 72,4 sq.m, 11th floor,1 sq.m price is 4,000$  , Total price 289,600$ , down payment 30% ,which amount 86,880$ ,  The remaining 70% payment will be spread over  till December 2031. View of the Vake park
Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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Residential complex Orbi Residence
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Number of floors 35
Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea. The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
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Geo Estate
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Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Show all Villa ECO Hotels
Villa ECO Hotels
Grigoleti, Georgia
from
$310,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Villas for sale in Grigoleti in the complex ECO Hotels. The project of the Armoniya resort is distinguished by a unique design of villas and luxurious rooms on the Black Sea coast.Each of the 34 villas has its own cadastral code, as all villas are secluded and private.The initial payment is …
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GulfStream
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Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Show all Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Residential complex SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
from
$57,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality …
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Satellite Estate
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Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
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Apart-hotel Alliance Privilege
Batumi, Georgia
from
$174,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 54
Area 31–59 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Alliance Privilege is a completed large-scale project by Alliance, which is located in the historic and world-renowned Batumi Boulevard, on the most prestigious seaside spot in the city. The first 12 floors of the 54-storey multifunctional complex incorporates the world-famous 5-star hote…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 58.5
177,250 – 386,050
Developer
Alliance Group
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Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Show all Residential complex Old Batumi
Residential complex Old Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$161,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 30–71 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Bringing history to life, this elite residential complex fuses the timeless charm of Batumi’s Old Town with the sophistication of modern living. At the heart of its concept is the preservation of the original 1888 façade, which has been carefully integrated into a contemporary architectural …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.6
221,000
Apartment 2 rooms
70.7
416,500
Studio apartment
30.2
161,500
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Show all Residential complex OKTO Art house
Residential complex OKTO Art house
Batumi, Georgia
from
$41,942
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 34
Apartments for sale in the elite residential complex OKTO Art House, located on the New Boulevard. OKTO Art House is a unique project in the ART concept format. About the project: 2 blocks of 35 floors each Completion of construction of block B with infrastructure (in a white fra…
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GulfStream
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Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Apartment building Piazza Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$116,000
The year of construction 2028
Batumi, Vakhtang Gorgasali street #59-61, PIAZZA RESIDENCE residential complex, 14 floor, 37.9 sq.m., sea view and old town.Price for 1 sq.m. 3,050 $. The down payment is 10%, which is $11,559. 50% will be distributed for 32 months. The remaining 40% will be paid at the time of completion in…
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Residential complex Villas, Lisi Lake, Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$272,600
Number of floors 3
Area 206–310 m²
5 real estate properties 5
A residential complex of club type, located in a quiet location near Lake Lisi. The project consists of 8 premium villas located on an area of 2379 m2 near the city center. The villas have rooftop terraces with stunning panoramic views of the city. Each villa has a parking space under a carp…
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Geo Estate
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Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
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Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,000
The year of construction 2027
Batumi street Adliy No53 LCD "Queens Residence" 32.16 sq.m., 14 floor, A block, sea view.Initial contribution 10%, which is $ 5,788, 19 months will be distributed 30%, i.e. $914 The remaining 60% is paid in December 2027. The whole amount of the apartment is $ 57, 888.There are many options …
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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Integrated Real Estate Services
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Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
Show all Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 5
Area 61–150 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the tranquility of untouched nature while remaining connected to the convenience of modern urban living. The breathtaking scenery in the preserved floodplain forest creates an ideal backd…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.3
1
Apartment 2 rooms
93.8
1
Apartment 3 rooms
149.8
1
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Show all Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Residential complex WGR2 Gonio Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$75,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 38–148 m²
28 real estate properties 28
Wyndham Grand 5*, a luxury 5-story club-type complex with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services, is created on the principle of "resort-city" and consists of 5 locations, connected by shuttles and infrastructure. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27,000 m² and consists of swim…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.5 – 93.8
75,250 – 891,100
Apartment 2 rooms
62.5 – 137.4
184,530 – 703,674
Apartment 3 rooms
128.0 – 148.3
466,971 – 679,263
Studio apartment
38.0 – 40.9
117,306 – 130,045
Agency
Geo Estate
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Georgia is a country with a unique flavor, the climate here is very heterogeneous, from the city to the seaside. Which only strengthens the country's position as a priority tourist destination. However, new buildings in Georgia attract not only seasonal visitors, but also those who want to settle here for a longer period.

Features of new home construction in Georgia

Features of the local climate and relief impose their own restrictions on real estate under construction in Georgia. Thus, in regions with a humid climate (like Adjara), frequent rains raise the level of groundwater, washing away the foundation, which leads to the collapse of the building. Therefore, developers pay special attention to strengthening the foundation and draining water. The same applies to the protection of new housing in Georgia from earthquakes, which sometimes occur in the Black Sea region.

The hot climate is leveled by the presence of air conditioning and a decrease in the thickness of non-load-bearing walls, due to which, with the sunset, the house quickly loses the accumulated heat, cooling the apartment. 

Prices for new housing in Georgia

Prices for new construction projects in Georgia fluctuate as much as the country's landscape. There are many factors that influence prices: will it be a view of the sea or mountains, or maybe the property is located near a ski resort or in a picturesque gorge valley. Therefore, it is easier to imagine the cost of new Georgian housing in the main cities:

  • Tbilisi - from $900 to $2000 per sq. m.
  • Batumi - from $800 to $1500 per sq. m.
  • Kutaisi - from $600 to $1000 per sq. m.
  • Gudauri (ski resorts) - from $1200 per sq. m.

Nuances of buying real estate in a Georgian new building

From a legal point of view, buying real estate in Georgia from a developer is quite simple: you need to conclude a purchase and sale agreement and register the ownership at the House of Justice. The process itself takes on average from 1 to 4 business days. Moreover, you can make a purchase remotely: it is enough to send a notarized power of attorney to the person who will act on behalf of the buyer.

It is also worth considering that the purchase is made through a notary and is cheaper at an early stage of construction. However, you need to choose real estate developers in Georgia carefully, because sometimes projects do not receive enough funding and become long-term construction projects or even go bankrupt. It is better to choose those who already have successful construction experience.

Popular cities in Georgia for purchasing real estate from a developer

One of the interesting and popular cities among tourists is Kobuleti, but the construction of new housing is prohibited there, so the main construction site for them is Tbilisi.

The population of Tbilisi is more than 1.5 million people, and there are not as many tourists here as in seaside cities. The capital is more suitable for study, permanent residence or work.

Where there are plenty of tourists, it is in Batumi: the city is located on the very shore of the Black Sea, and there you can find new buildings on the first, second and third coastlines. The city is modern and aimed at tourists, due to which the corresponding infrastructure is developed. However, it practically freezes when the season ends, which, nevertheless, makes those who live here permanently happy.

Other popular cities:

  • Gudauri. Gudauri is a popular ski resort on the southern slopes of the Greater Caucasus. The main contingent is tourists and winter sports enthusiasts.
  • Kutaisi. The second largest city in Georgia with a rich cultural and historical heritage, suitable for permanent residence.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Georgia

Georgian Real Estate Market: Current Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgian Real Estate Market: Current Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia’s Real Estate Investment Boom: First All-Inclusive Resort, Man-Made Island, and Rising Prices
Georgia’s Real Estate Investment Boom: First All-Inclusive Resort, Man-Made Island, and Rising Prices
Georgian Citizenship in 2025: Birth, Marriage, Naturalization, Investment Programs
Georgian Citizenship in 2025: Birth, Marriage, Naturalization, Investment Programs
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Expert Market Review
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Expert Market Review

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Georgia

How much is an average square meter of new residential projects in Georgia?

The cost of a square meter in new buildings in Georgia depends on the location of the property. In the popular resorts of Batumi and Gonio they ask for about 1500-2000 euros per square meter. A square meter in Kapremushi and Kvariati is estimated much cheaper - in the range of 500-700 euros.

What are the advantages of buying an apartment in a new building in Georgia?

Availability of housing in Georgia allows you to live in a country with beautiful nature, mild climate and good ecology. If you invest in a property with a value of $300,000 or more you can get a Georgian residence permit.

In what cities do most people buy real estate?

The biggest demand for apartments for sale in Georgia is observed in Batumi and Gonio. Here people buy apartments for holidays. Apartments in Tbilisi also have a high liquidity. They are more often bought by foreigners, who come to the country for work purposes.

What documents and permits are necessary to buy a new Georgian home and what taxes are applicable?

To buy an apartment in a new construction project in Georgia, foreigners need only a passport. There is no tax on the purchase, but it must be paid to own the property (no more than 1% of the value of the property).
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