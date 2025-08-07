  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Apartment in a new building Lux Blue Wave

Apartment in a new building Lux Blue Wave

Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 20917
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
All news
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Oasis DL
Chakvi, Georgia
from
$57,966
Apartment building Archi Ramada Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,000
Apartment building Metropol Kavtaradze
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
Apart-hotel Orbi Bakhmaro
Bakhmaro, Georgia
from
$1,500
Residential complex Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Lux Blue Wave
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,665
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Apartment building Archi Universe
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$2,100
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 27
Archi's new premium-class complex, Archi Universe, is set to establish a distinctive presence in the esteemed Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, particularly along University Street. Boasting 26 stories, Archi Universe comprises 257 apartments, embodying a commitment to meeting the preferences o…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Apartment building Domusi Gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$105,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 21
The 21-story residential complex consists of 2 entrances, where 230 apartments are meant. 2 floors are stipulated for the underground parking, providing places for more than 200 vehicles. The project is fascinating, especially with the recreational space spread out over 4000 sq.m. with a …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Apart-hotel Apartments in the Next Collection Batumi complex.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$65,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Next Collection is a modern residential complex in the elite suburb of Batumi - Makhinjauri. This first all-in-one apartment complex on the Georgian coast offers everything for a comfortable life and a stable income. The project offers for sale studio apartments, apartments with 1 and …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications