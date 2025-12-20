  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Dusheti Municipality

New buildings for sale in Dusheti Municipality

Pasanauri
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Show all Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden
Merab Kostava Street, Georgia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Wyndham Garden & Wellness is a strategically important, professionally managed asset that combines the guaranteed operational stability of the world's largest hotel network with unprecedented construction quality. Investing in this project offers stable passive income, long-term asset value …
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go