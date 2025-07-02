  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Villas Batumi - Gonio

Batumi, Georgia
from
$119,000
BTC
1.4154813
ETH
74.1914272
USDT
117 653.4561939
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
20 1
ID: 32853
Last update: 10/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of the presidential suite under the brand of 5* Wyndham Grand Hotel with All-Inclusive & Ultra All-Inclusive services. On two floors of the townhouse are 3 spacious bedrooms and a terrace with panoramic mountain views. The yard area has a recreation area, a barbecue area, and a parking space. The complex is created on the principle of "city-resort" and consists of 5 locations connected by shuttles. The infrastructure of the complex exceeds 27,000 m² and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a helipad, and much more (about 90 objects in total). 

 

Villa layout (turnkey)

  • Villa with 3 bedrooms - 196 m² / Price from $737,700

  • 1/8 share (Fractional Ownership) - from $119,000

 

Under the umbrella of Ambridge Hospitality, the world's largest hotel management company, with over 1,500 hotels under its management, and 60 years of experience in the market. By becoming a residence owner in this complex, investors will have the opportunity to exchange vacation time in their residences for vacations in the most luxurious hotels around the world (4,500 hotels, in 110 countries). RCI, the world's leading vacation hotel exchange network, has been on the market since 1974.

 

Profitability options

  • Guaranteed Income: 11% ROI/Year

  • Real Income: 14-15% ROI/Year

  • Capitalization: 30%/Year

  • Buyback option 

 

Infrastructure

  • 7 swimming pools & 3 SPA (halal)

  • 12 restaurants, cafés & bars

  • 2 fitness centers & Sports Grounds

  • 7 playgrounds & Children's Park

  • Rope city with trampoline and climbing wall

  • Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Clinic

  • Conference Hall & Meeting Rooms

  • Co-working & Banquet Hall

  • Cinema Hall & Bowling

  • Mini Golf & Billiards

  • Library & Chess Tables

  • Bicycle & Electric Scooter Rental

  • Wine House & Chacha House & Tasting Room

  • Bath Complex & Sharko Shower

  • Wine & Phytotherapy Center

  • Salt rooms, Jacuzzi, and massage rooms

  • Artesian spring

  • Markets and eco-store

  • Helicopter pad

 

The complex is located in the elite area of Batumi: Gonio-Kvariati. This area is a true pearl of the Black Sea coast of Georgia. It is here that the most prestigious neighborhood of Batumi, which is the largest tourist city in the country, is formed. The resort is located in a beautiful green park zone with relic subtropical plants, and the entire complex is realized landscaped area with landscape design. This complex is a record-breaker and has the largest hotel infrastructure in Georgia, which will ensure high occupancy, regardless of the season. 

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 173.5
Price per m², USD 4,252
Apartment price, USD 737,700

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

