Residential complex Reverance by otium

Reverance is more than just a name - it’s an approach that reflects our attitude toward space, comfort, and aesthetics. This project was created with the idea that every detail should embody elegance, functional calm, and sophistication.

Our vision is to create a living space where the energy of the city and the demands of modern life blend harmoniously with inner tranquility and a connection to nature.

Reverance sets a new standard for contemporary living - combining refined architecture, comfort, and human-centered design.

Reverance is a joint development by Otium and MN Group - a residential complex that brings together modern architecture, resident-focused design, and a high standard of living.

The project is located in one of Batumi’s fastest-growing districts, in the area of Black Sea coastline. Cnstruction includes two 16-storey buildings with a total of 360 apartments - each thoughtfully designed to achieve a perfect balance of light, calm, and functionality.



Reverance is more than just a home — it is a space where architecture inspired by movement, minimalist elegance, and life-adapted layouts come together to define a new standard for contemporary living.

Estimated completion: July 2028