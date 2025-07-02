  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Tbilisi, Georgia
$81,500
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    300 Aragveli (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Avlabari (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Club-style premium residences in the very heart of historic Tbilisi — Avlabari. This is an intimate five-block complex where the authenticity of the old city meets five-star service. The architecture is delicately integrated into the historical environment, while inside you’ll find modern comfort standards for living, leisure, and stable investment. In this place, history becomes part of your daily routine: cobblestone streets, panoramas of old Tbilisi, and at the same time, a quiet inner world with private courtyards, green gardens, hotel-level lobbies, and a rich infrastructure. Here, tradition and innovation do not compete but enhance each other: natural materials, up-to-date planning solutions, thoughtful spatial logistics, and 24/7 service.

This is not just real estate, but a confident investment strategy in a growing center of attraction. A limited pool of units, high demand for quality housing in the historic center, and professional management turn ownership into a comfortable, transparent, and profitable asset. Here, you are buying not only square meters — you are investing in a lifestyle that will always be in demand.

 

Residence layouts 

  • Studio — area from 37 m², price from $81,500, turn-key + $900/m². 

  • 1-bedroom residence — area from 44.9 m², price from $98,800, turn-key + $900/m². 

  • 2-bedroom residence — area from 92.6 m², price from $194,500, turn-key + $900/m². 

  • 3-bedroom residence — area from 97 m², price from $232,800, turn-key + $900/m².

 

A total of 223 premium residences — a rare offer in a location of this caliber. Every detail is calibrated: from the architectural code approved by the city council to the quality of finishes and acoustic comfort. The atmosphere of Avlabari, with its multicultural heritage and distinctive energy, gives the project special value: you live “in the shade” of historic streets — away from the rush yet minutes from all the city’s landmarks, best restaurants, and cultural venues.

 

Infrastructure & Amenities

  • Restaurant

  • Pool & SPA 

  • Gym

  • Valet services

  • Lobby & Laundry

  • Children’s recreation areas

  • Property management company

  • Commercial premises

  • Monitoring and security

  • Business lounge & Library

  • 24/7 reception & Concierge service

  • Green garden & Recreational areas

  • Room Service & Technical Maintenance

 

Historic Avlabari is the heart of authentic Tbilisi, where every morning begins with views of the domes of Sameba and walks along the cobblestone streets of the old town. From here, it’s just 5 minutes to Europe Square and Freedom Square — the city’s main hubs with museums, galleries, and cultural events. Within easy walking distance are the majestic Sameba Cathedral, a symbol of modern Tbilisi, and the futuristic Bridge of Peace leading to the riverside and Rike Park. The Avlabari metro station is literally nearby, ensuring fast, convenient travel around the city, while Tbilisi International Airport is only 15 minutes by car — especially valuable for frequent travelers and business guests.

The location offers a rare combination: the calm of intimate historic quarters and instant access to all signature destinations. Within a short stroll are the Abanotubani sulfur baths, Narikala, Metekhi, cozy wine bars, signature Georgian restaurants, stylish cafés, and green parks for outdoor relaxation. Here lives the true spirit of Tbilisi — authenticity, hospitality, and a vibrant culinary scene — which is exactly why property in Avlabari is consistently sought-after for both living and rental year-round.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 44.9
Price per m², USD 2,200
Apartment price, USD 98,800
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 92.6
Price per m², USD 2,100
Apartment price, USD 194,500
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 97.0
Price per m², USD 2,400
Apartment price, USD 232,798
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 37.0
Price per m², USD 2,203
Apartment price, USD 81,500

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia

