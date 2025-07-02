Residential complex

Club-style premium residences in the very heart of historic Tbilisi — Avlabari. This is an intimate five-block complex where the authenticity of the old city meets five-star service. The architecture is delicately integrated into the historical environment, while inside you’ll find modern comfort standards for living, leisure, and stable investment. In this place, history becomes part of your daily routine: cobblestone streets, panoramas of old Tbilisi, and at the same time, a quiet inner world with private courtyards, green gardens, hotel-level lobbies, and a rich infrastructure. Here, tradition and innovation do not compete but enhance each other: natural materials, up-to-date planning solutions, thoughtful spatial logistics, and 24/7 service.

This is not just real estate, but a confident investment strategy in a growing center of attraction. A limited pool of units, high demand for quality housing in the historic center, and professional management turn ownership into a comfortable, transparent, and profitable asset. Here, you are buying not only square meters — you are investing in a lifestyle that will always be in demand.

Residence layouts

Studio — area from 37 m², price from $81,500, turn-key + $900/m².

1-bedroom residence — area from 44.9 m², price from $98,800, turn-key + $900/m².

2-bedroom residence — area from 92.6 m², price from $194,500, turn-key + $900/m².

3-bedroom residence — area from 97 m², price from $232,800, turn-key + $900/m².

A total of 223 premium residences — a rare offer in a location of this caliber. Every detail is calibrated: from the architectural code approved by the city council to the quality of finishes and acoustic comfort. The atmosphere of Avlabari, with its multicultural heritage and distinctive energy, gives the project special value: you live “in the shade” of historic streets — away from the rush yet minutes from all the city’s landmarks, best restaurants, and cultural venues.

Infrastructure & Amenities

Restaurant

Pool & SPA

Gym

Valet services

Lobby & Laundry

Children’s recreation areas

Property management company

Commercial premises

Monitoring and security

Business lounge & Library

24/7 reception & Concierge service

Green garden & Recreational areas

Room Service & Technical Maintenance

Historic Avlabari is the heart of authentic Tbilisi, where every morning begins with views of the domes of Sameba and walks along the cobblestone streets of the old town. From here, it’s just 5 minutes to Europe Square and Freedom Square — the city’s main hubs with museums, galleries, and cultural events. Within easy walking distance are the majestic Sameba Cathedral, a symbol of modern Tbilisi, and the futuristic Bridge of Peace leading to the riverside and Rike Park. The Avlabari metro station is literally nearby, ensuring fast, convenient travel around the city, while Tbilisi International Airport is only 15 minutes by car — especially valuable for frequent travelers and business guests.

The location offers a rare combination: the calm of intimate historic quarters and instant access to all signature destinations. Within a short stroll are the Abanotubani sulfur baths, Narikala, Metekhi, cozy wine bars, signature Georgian restaurants, stylish cafés, and green parks for outdoor relaxation. Here lives the true spirit of Tbilisi — authenticity, hospitality, and a vibrant culinary scene — which is exactly why property in Avlabari is consistently sought-after for both living and rental year-round.