Residential complex MARINA CLUB

ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on the new boulevard in Batumi. The complex was designed by world-renowned architects in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quarter that fits perfectly into the rhythm of the accelerating 21st century city and its challenges. This premium complex consists of 3 blocks, one of which has 16 floors, and the other two - 18 floors. The buildings are connected by a common podium. The year of construction is 2022, and the year of completion is 2025.