Residential complex MARINA CLUB

Batumi, Georgia
from
$85,000
from
$1,800/m²
;
2 1
ID: 28006
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    18

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Русский Русский

ELT Quarter is being built on 7 hectares of land on the new boulevard in Batumi. The complex was designed by world-renowned architects in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company goes beyond the concept of neighborhood and creates a new dimension in the form of a quarter that fits perfectly into the rhythm of the accelerating 21st century city and its challenges. This premium complex consists of 3 blocks, one of which has 16 floors, and the other two - 18 floors. The buildings are connected by a common podium. The year of construction is 2022, and the year of completion is 2025.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex MARINA CLUB

