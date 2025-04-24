  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex ZhK Real Palace Blue

Residential complex ZhK Real Palace Blue

Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 17702
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

About the complex

?Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of ​​the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine.
?Here you can choose apartments with beautiful panoramic views of the city, mountains and the Black Sea.
?Real Palace Blue has modern architecture and classical forms, inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the sea and mountains.
?Instalments for 30 months.
?Down payment: 30%. 
?Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.
 

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Aleksandre Ioseliani St, 63
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
Apartment building Domus gazapkhuli
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
Apartment building Bianca Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
$2,100
Apart-hotel Optima Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$83,000
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$285,000
You are viewing
Residential complex ZhK Real Palace Blue
Batumi, Georgia
from
$32,580
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Residential complex La Batumi Familia
Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,480
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 19
The residential complex La Batumi Familia is located in the area of ​​New Boulevard, in one of the young and dynamically developing areas. Near the house there is a large park Lechi and Maria Kaczynski, the Metro City shopping center, casinos, restaurants, schools and kindergartens within wa…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Apartment building Skhva Ubani
Apartment building Skhva Ubani
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$50,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 23
petre iberi st 13
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Apartment building Barcelo Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$60,000
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 22
Spanish Quarter in Tbilisi This offer is for those seeking something unique, where a home means more than just walls! Introducing the "Spanish Quarter," a fresh residential and hotel complex located in the city's heart, boasting breathtaking views of the Mtkvari River and Old Tbilisi, just…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
15.05.2023
Renovated, ready to move in. A set of cheap apartments in Greece up to €60,000 
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
19.01.2023
Having sold my business and apartment, I took a risk and moved to Batumi. A Russian woman's experience moving to Georgia
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
18.03.2025
Affordable Prices and Sea View. 5 Modern Residential Complexes in Batumi
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
03.12.2024
Same as in Dubai, but in Georgia? An Ambitious Project Alliance Centropolis is being Built in Batumi
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
28.07.2022
Real estate in Batumi on the first line is rapidly getting cheaper
Show all publications