Residential complex ZhK Real Palace Blue

?Real Palace Blue – a new, multi-storey premium-class residential building, located in the most developing area of the city of Batumi, 180 meters from the sea. The complex is located by the sea, on a new boulevard where tourism, business and everyday life combine.
?Here you can choose apartments with beautiful panoramic views of the city, mountains and the Black Sea.
?Real Palace Blue has modern architecture and classical forms, inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the sea and mountains.
?Instalments for 30 months.
?Down payment: 30%.
?Completion date: 4th quarter of 2026.