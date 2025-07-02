Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala

We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of Old Tbilisi.

Concept and advantages: modern architecture harmoniously integrated into the historical setting of Old Tbilisi; an environmentally friendly and quiet location near the city center; internal infrastructure designed to meet the needs of residents — safe courtyards, sports and Playgrounds, walking areas; two phases of construction on a 13,177 m² plot, including commercial spaces and all necessary services for comfortable living.



Layouts

Studio — from 32.8 m² / from $49,200

1-bedroom — from 51.7 m² / from $77,600

2-bedroom — from 76.4 m² / from $114,600

Office spaces — from 32.8 m² / from $47,600

Commercial spaces — from 43.6 m² / price upon request

Infrastructure for living and recreation

Children’s play and entertainment areas

A football field and a padel tennis court

7,000 m² of landscaped recreational zones

Spacious relaxation areas for residents

Three-level underground parking

Office and commercial spaces

Ortachala is one of the oldest and most picturesque districts of Tbilisi, located on the right bank of the Kura River. It is distinguished by a calm and environmentally clean atmosphere compared to other areas of the city, and its proximity to the river and the presence of greenery contribute to creating a favorable living environment. This area is known for its rich history, unique architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, which make it an attractive place for living and investment.