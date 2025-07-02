  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Tbilisi, Ortachala

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$49,200
11
ID: 32728
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    26

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of Old Tbilisi.

Concept and advantages: modern architecture harmoniously integrated into the historical setting of Old Tbilisi; an environmentally friendly and quiet location near the city center; internal infrastructure designed to meet the needs of residents — safe courtyards, sports and Playgrounds, walking areas; two phases of construction on a 13,177 m² plot, including commercial spaces and all necessary services for comfortable living.
 

Layouts

  • Studio — from 32.8 m² / from $49,200
  • 1-bedroom — from 51.7 m² / from $77,600
  • 2-bedroom — from 76.4 m² / from $114,600
  • Office spaces — from 32.8 m² / from $47,600
  • Commercial spaces — from 43.6 m² / price upon request

 

Infrastructure for living and recreation

  • Children’s play and entertainment areas
  •  A football field and a padel tennis court
  •  7,000 m² of landscaped recreational zones
  • Spacious relaxation areas for residents
  • Three-level underground parking
  • Office and commercial spaces

 

Ortachala is one of the oldest and most picturesque districts of Tbilisi, located on the right bank of the Kura River. It is distinguished by a calm and environmentally clean atmosphere compared to other areas of the city, and its proximity to the river and the presence of greenery contribute to creating a favorable living environment. This area is known for its rich history, unique architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, which make it an attractive place for living and investment.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 32.8
Price per m², USD 1,500
Apartment price, USD 49,200

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

