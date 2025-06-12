Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of offices in Georgia

Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
115 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya str, in new building, on III …
$900
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
75 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Sololaki, on Atoneli str, I floor - 35 sq.m., b…
$800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 10
170 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, in new building, on the 10th floor, 4 …
$1,700
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
102 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya str, in new building, on the …
$1,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
145 sq.m. office space for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Shevchenko str, in new building, …
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
156 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on University str, in new building, on the sec…
$2,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
72 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Didube, on Lebanidze str, I floor, 2 rooms, new…
$1,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
135 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Petriashvili str, in new building, on I floor, 3 ro…
$1,800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Nikoladze str, in new building, on the second floo,…
$2,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
360 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Dolidze str, on the 4th floor, 9 rooms, new…
$5,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
180 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
$1,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
160 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Mtskheta str, in new building, on I floor, 4 roo…
$2,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
68 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Gamrekeli str, in buziness-center, on the 4t…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
55 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili str, on the second floor, 2 rooms, re…
$450
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Chugureti in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Chugureti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
65 sq.m. office space for rent in Chugureti, on Potskhverashvili str, I floor, 2 rooms, new …
$550
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
120 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Melikishvili ave, in new building, 5 rooms, new ren…
$1,700
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
160 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the third …
$1,700
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
100 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in office building, on the 8th…
$1,200
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
55 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, in new building, on I floor, …
$650
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
90 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Tsintsadze str, in new business-center, on t…
$1,200
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 6
97 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Kandelaki str, in new building, on the 6th f…
$850
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
125 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Saakadze str, in business-center, III floor…
$2,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
85 sq.m. office space for rent on Mtatsminda, Gabashvili str, near Rustaveli metro, on the s…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
515 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in business-center, on the thi…
$12,875
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
250 sq.m. premium class office/commercial space for rent in Saburtalo, on Shartava str, in n…
$6,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
240 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Tsagareli str, II and III floors, 6 rooms, …
$1,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Krtsanisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
85 sq.m. office space for rent in Krtsanisi, on Usakhelauri str, in new building, on the sec…
$550
per month
Building for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Building for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 756 m²
Number of floors 1
756 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Nadiradze str, 4-storied separate building,…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
252 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Amashukeli str, in new building, on the sec…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
100 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
$1,500
per month
