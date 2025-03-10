Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

  1. Realting.com
Batumi, Georgia
from
$163,381
9
ID: 32866
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    66

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand

The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration

Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world

About the project
The tower has 66 floors and houses luxury apartments
Every detail, from architecture to interiors, reflects the spirit of Lamborghini: precision, elegance and emotionality.
The project has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield, which guarantees reliability and high investment potential.
The apartments are located on the 10th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 57th floors.

The unique infrastructure and, in particular, the Casino in the complex will ensure high occupancy and stable passive income from renting apartments, and a professional management company will ensure a high standard of service for the premium and luxury segment.

In the building you will find:
4 swimming pools – 3 outdoor and 1 indoor
Commercial area of 15,000 m2 with ceilings 15 m high
Rooms in the 5* hotel with a ceiling height of 3.65 m
Luxury apartments with a ceiling height of 3.45 m
Gourmet restaurant with Michelin-starred chef on floors 51-53
Rooftop Bar
Lamborghini branded Casino, open year-round for the first time

Investments and return on investment:

Many buyers choose this project because of its strong investment potential and brand value.
The independent and highly respected firm Cushman & Wakefield calculated the return on investment based only on the worst-case scenario. They didn't know about our partnership with Lamborghini, and even with this conservative calculation, the minimum return on investment is 14.6%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Batumi, Georgia
