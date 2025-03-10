Apart hotel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand

The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration

Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world

About the project

The tower has 66 floors and houses luxury apartments

Every detail, from architecture to interiors, reflects the spirit of Lamborghini: precision, elegance and emotionality.

The project has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield, which guarantees reliability and high investment potential.

The apartments are located on the 10th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 57th floors.

The unique infrastructure and, in particular, the Casino in the complex will ensure high occupancy and stable passive income from renting apartments, and a professional management company will ensure a high standard of service for the premium and luxury segment.

In the building you will find:

4 swimming pools – 3 outdoor and 1 indoor

Commercial area of 15,000 m2 with ceilings 15 m high

Rooms in the 5* hotel with a ceiling height of 3.65 m

Luxury apartments with a ceiling height of 3.45 m

Gourmet restaurant with Michelin-starred chef on floors 51-53

Rooftop Bar

Lamborghini branded Casino, open year-round for the first time

Investments and return on investment:

Many buyers choose this project because of its strong investment potential and brand value.

The independent and highly respected firm Cushman & Wakefield calculated the return on investment based only on the worst-case scenario. They didn't know about our partnership with Lamborghini, and even with this conservative calculation, the minimum return on investment is 14.6%.

