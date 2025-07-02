  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden

Hotel Wellness by Wyndham Garden

Merab Kostava Street, Georgia
20
ID: 33063
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/12/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Merab Kostava Street, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
