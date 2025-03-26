  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Batumi, Georgia
from
$142,000
BTC
1.6890617
ETH
88.5309468
USDT
140 393.1998280
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
ID: 25309
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Georgia
  State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Monolithic brick
    2027
    Finished
    8

About the complex

Residential complex of club type built of brick and located in the center of Batumi, within walking distance from the beach, parks and shopping centers. The project consists of 2 blocks: in one block there is a 5-star hotel from the Best Western Group international chain, and in the second block there are residences for long-term stay. Management is carried out by an international management company - it provides professionalism and guaranteed profitability for investors. The complex consists of two 8-storey buildings, has high-class residences with private terraces and fireplaces, as well as a secluded area, providing services for both quiet and energetic family vacation. 
 

Amenities include a Georgian restaurant, fitness & wellness, wine therapy centers, and other modern amenities. Residents will have access to RCI's global vacation exchange program, offering hotel and apartment accommodations worldwide, as well as access to the luxurious infrastructure of the ultra-all-inclusive resort in Batumi, located on an area of 27,000 m² under the Wyndham Grand brand. The developer also offers an option to buy back the property, with fixation in the contract and the Ministry of Justice.
 

Residences

  •  Studio - from 30.5 m² / Price from $142,000.
  •  With 1 bedroom - from 65.91 m² / Price from $283,500.
  •  With 2 bedrooms - from 112.4 m² / Price from $475,000.

 

Hotel rooms

  •  Studio - from 32.4 m² / Price from $149,500.
  •  With 1 bedroom - from 62.35 m² / Price from $269,000.
  •  With 2 bedrooms - from 116.8 m² / Price from $490,500.

 

Infrastructure

  •  Outdoor swimming pool.
  •  Fitness center.
  •  Wellness center.
  •  Children's center.
  •  Restaurant & Sommelier.
  •  Children's playground
  •  Coworking.
  •  Winter garden.

 

Special privileges

  •  Personal assistant 24/7.
  •  VIP tours by car & helicopter.
  •  Chef to organize personalized dinners.
  •  Premium car rentals & shuttle service. 

 

Building technologies

  •  Insulation and waterproofing of facade, foundation and roof.
  •  Gas heating in the residences.
  •  Autonomous generator.
  •  Warranty on renovation.
  •  Reinforced concrete construction guaranteed for 150 years.
  •  Ceramic block walls of 30 cm.
  •  Particularly durable double-glazed windows REHAU.
  •  Improved noise insulation.
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 62.4 – 65.9
Price per m², USD 4,301 – 4,314
Apartment price, USD 269,000 – 283,500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 112.4 – 116.8
Price per m², USD 4,199 – 4,226
Apartment price, USD 475,000 – 490,500
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 32.4
Price per m², USD 5,540
Apartment price, USD 179,500
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 30.5
Price per m², USD 4,656
Apartment price, USD 142,000

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
