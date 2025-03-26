Residential complex of club type built of brick and located in the center of Batumi, within walking distance from the beach, parks and shopping centers. The project consists of 2 blocks: in one block there is a 5-star hotel from the Best Western Group international chain, and in the second block there are residences for long-term stay. Management is carried out by an international management company - it provides professionalism and guaranteed profitability for investors. The complex consists of two 8-storey buildings, has high-class residences with private terraces and fireplaces, as well as a secluded area, providing services for both quiet and energetic family vacation.



Amenities include a Georgian restaurant, fitness & wellness, wine therapy centers, and other modern amenities. Residents will have access to RCI's global vacation exchange program, offering hotel and apartment accommodations worldwide, as well as access to the luxurious infrastructure of the ultra-all-inclusive resort in Batumi, located on an area of 27,000 m² under the Wyndham Grand brand. The developer also offers an option to buy back the property, with fixation in the contract and the Ministry of Justice.



Residences

Studio - from 30.5 m² / Price from $142,000.

With 1 bedroom - from 65.91 m² / Price from $283,500.

With 2 bedrooms - from 112.4 m² / Price from $475,000.

Hotel rooms

Studio - from 32.4 m² / Price from $149,500.

With 1 bedroom - from 62.35 m² / Price from $269,000.

With 2 bedrooms - from 116.8 m² / Price from $490,500.

Infrastructure

Outdoor swimming pool.

Fitness center.

Wellness center.

Children's center.

Restaurant & Sommelier.

Children's playground

Coworking.

Winter garden.

Special privileges

Personal assistant 24/7.

VIP tours by car & helicopter.

Chef to organize personalized dinners.

Premium car rentals & shuttle service.

Building technologies