Apart hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$78,000
21 1
ID: 27037
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms in Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua.

Buyback guarantee!
Guaranteed income of 10% for the first 5 years!

EU citizenship - Romanian passport - as a GIFT!

It is possible to purchase 1/2, 1/4 of a room - check the price and conditions with our managers.

Price:

  • 1/4 of a room from 78,724 USD
  • Entire room from 163,862 USD

We accrue income from the first day after the purchase, and not after the completion of construction and launch of the hotel.
That is, you start earning the next day after full payment.

Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio. Aqua is a unique twenty-story hotel with sanatorium functions, an aqua zone and a panoramic restaurant on the roof.

The hotel is part of the Wyndham Grand Residences Batumi Gonio complex, the first complex in Georgia with All Inclusive services and the largest infrastructure - 90 objects on 27,000 m2, which makes it attractive for tourists all year round, regardless of the season.

3 room categories:

Standard

  • Room 31.2 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
  • Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe

  • Room 50.9 m2 - 51.1 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.
  • Each room has a view of the sea and mountains.

Luxe

  • Room 44.8 m2 - 58.2 m2 with a separate bedroom and kitchen-living room.
  • Spacious balcony, Each room has a panoramic view of the sea.

In the rooms

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Work chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (deLuxe and Luxe layouts)
  • Terrace furniture
  • Mirrors
  • Telephones
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Hob
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Dishes, Cutlery
  • Bed linen, Bathrobes, Slippers

Complex infrastructure:

  • 12 restaurants, cafes, bars
  • 7 swimming pools
  • SPA
  • Fitness center
  • 2 sports grounds
  • Children's playgrounds, playrooms, cafes and clubs
  • Children's park
  • Rope town with trampoline and climbing wall
  • Conference hall
  • 4 meeting-room
  • Coworking
  • Mini golf
  • Bowling
  • Cinema
  • Billiards
  • Library
  • Chess tables
  • Bike and electric scooter rental
  • Board games
  • Wine house
  • Tasting room
  • Chacha-house
  • Banquet hall
  • Bath complex
  • Wine therapy and herbal medicine center
  • Charcot shower
  • Salt rooms
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage rooms
  • Artesian spring
  • Branded photo zone
  • Souvenir shop
  • Markets and eco-shop
  • Parking
  • Helipad

Location:

  • Gonio resort village
  • To the sea - 400 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

Video Review of apart-hotel Guaranteed income of 10% per annum. Wyndham Grand Residences hotel rooms.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
%
Interest rate
Loan amount
USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
USD
Monthly payment
