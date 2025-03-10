  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Residential complex $1000 DOWNPAYMENT 4-YEAR INSTALMENT PLAN

Batumi, Georgia
from
$33,374
BTC
0.3969771
ETH
20.8072663
USDT
32 996.3566976
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
ID: 32868
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A new project in Batumi, the complex is being built according to the English concept — with a rich infrastructure and the highest quality standards.

It is a complex of two 17-storey buildings + a 10-storey wing 300 meters from the sea. The complex has its own infrastructure:

  • Reception hall
  • Green veranda with relaxation areas on the roof - with free access
  • Swimming pool
  • Relaxation room
  • Fitness Center
  • Squash Room
  • Aesthetics Center
  • Children's playroom - with a babysitter
  • Cafe
  • Mini sports complex (with bike path)
  • Green courtyard with sports and entertainment facilities, barbecue area
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Shared laundry
  • Car wash
  • Security - 24/7 video surveillance
  • High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially operating in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the acquired property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Re

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
All news
