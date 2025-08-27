  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Green Side Gonio

Batumi, Georgia
from
$81,360
VAT
from
$2,400/m²
;
12
ID: 32687
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    19

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Green Side Gonio is a premium residential complex located just 50 meters from the Black Sea coast in the picturesque village of Gonio, Batumi. This modern development combines the comfort of a five-star hotel with the freedom of unrestricted living for apartment owners. The complex consists of two 12-storey buildings constructed using modern eco-friendly materials and advanced technologies. Offering studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments, and exclusive duplex units, all delivered with high-quality finishes and ready for immediate occupancy. Key Features: - Prime seafront location - only 50m from the beach - 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance - Underground and outdoor parking - Indoor heated swimming pool (year-round) - Large outdoor swimming pool - Modern fitness center with latest equipment - Spa and wellness center with sauna and steam room - On-site restaurant serving European and Georgian cuisine - Professionally landscaped gardens - Children's playground - Professional management company services - Rental management program available Location Advantages: - 50 meters from the pristine Gonio beach - 15-20 minutes to Batumi city center - 12 minutes to Batumi International Airport - Walking distance to cafes, restaurants, and shops - Near the historic Gonio-Apsaros fortress (1.5 km) - Access to public transport (bus route #16) Green Side Gonio offers an exceptional investment opportunity with high rental potential due to its prime location and comprehensive amenities. The combination of seaside living, mountain views, and modern luxury creates an unparalleled living experience in one of Georgia's most sought-after coastal locations.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 56.1
Price per m², USD 2,800 – 3,822
Apartment price, USD 157,080 – 214,395
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 70.6
Price per m², USD 2,500 – 3,313
Apartment price, USD 176,500 – 233,900
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 109.5 – 110.4
Price per m², USD 3,818 – 3,828
Apartment price, USD 418,050 – 422,660
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 32.1 – 34.0
Price per m², USD 2,400 – 3,350
Apartment price, USD 81,360 – 110,500

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Leisure

