Apart hotel Green Side Gonio

Green Side Gonio is a premium residential complex located just 50 meters from the Black Sea coast in the picturesque village of Gonio, Batumi. This modern development combines the comfort of a five-star hotel with the freedom of unrestricted living for apartment owners. The complex consists of two 12-storey buildings constructed using modern eco-friendly materials and advanced technologies. Offering studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments, and exclusive duplex units, all delivered with high-quality finishes and ready for immediate occupancy. Key Features: - Prime seafront location - only 50m from the beach - 24/7 security and CCTV surveillance - Underground and outdoor parking - Indoor heated swimming pool (year-round) - Large outdoor swimming pool - Modern fitness center with latest equipment - Spa and wellness center with sauna and steam room - On-site restaurant serving European and Georgian cuisine - Professionally landscaped gardens - Children's playground - Professional management company services - Rental management program available Location Advantages: - 50 meters from the pristine Gonio beach - 15-20 minutes to Batumi city center - 12 minutes to Batumi International Airport - Walking distance to cafes, restaurants, and shops - Near the historic Gonio-Apsaros fortress (1.5 km) - Access to public transport (bus route #16) Green Side Gonio offers an exceptional investment opportunity with high rental potential due to its prime location and comprehensive amenities. The combination of seaside living, mountain views, and modern luxury creates an unparalleled living experience in one of Georgia's most sought-after coastal locations.