Residential complex Oval in Batumi
VIP
Residential complex Oval in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€55,969
Area 31–67 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
A brand new complex OVAL, developed by Metropol in Batumi, is where your dreams of owning an apartment near the sea with beautiful mountain views become a reality! The OVAL residential complex is designed by one of the country’s most experienced architectural firms, to meet modern requirements for a harmonious combination of urban space and a human-oriented living environment. Situated in a prime location of Batumi, at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, being exactly in the heart of the city’s most prestigious neighborhood, the Alley of Heroes. The OVAL is just steps away from the Black Sea, the stadium, the Black Sea mall, and dancing fountains. Living in this complex means experiencing new emotions, impressions, and a whole new level of lifestyle every day due to its developer infrastructure, which will include restaurants, cafes, an open pool, a fitness center, cinema, and an entertainment center, providing endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Adlia, Georgia
from
€38,842
Completion date: 2025
Developer: LTD homex
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. Our complex has been designed with a focus on creating an environment that fosters a high-quality lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a comfortable home to settle down in, a space to work from home, or just somewhere to relax and unwind, we have got you covered. We understand the importance of attention to detail, which is why we have paid great attention to the landscaping of our complex. We have created a beautiful outdoor space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the overall experience of living in our complex. Our team is committed to providing our residents with the highest level of service possible. We strive to exceed expectations in everything we do, from the design of our facilities to the level of care and attention we provide to our residents. At our unique residential complex, we believe that luxury living should be accessible to all, which is why we have created a space that is both affordable and high-quality. We invite you to join us and experience the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment.
Club house Sfero Garden
Club house Sfero Garden
Gonio, Georgia
from
€25,986
Area 23–46 m²
19 properties 19
Completion date: 2024
Start of sales from the developer! The 6-storey Club House is located 3 minutes from the main embankment in Gonio. The guarded territory of the residential complex with Parking for cars, an outdoor swimming pool with a terrace and sun loungers, a green area, a bar-restaurant with panoramic sea views on the top floor. Apartments from 23 to 46 m2 in a green frame. Gonio is a comfortable place that is chosen for a family holiday, surrounded by nature.High-quality construction according to European standards from a reliable developer. The house is already 65% built, getting the keys in 7 months! The apartments can be used for personal use all year round, or rented out with a guaranteed income! Possible installments from the developer 0% without overpayments, credit. 
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Residential complex Cube in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from
€65,237
Area 36–44 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other. The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views. The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.
Apart-hotel Boulevard Point
Apart-hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from
€19,298
Area 49–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
15-story apart-hotel on the new boulevard 300 meters from the sea. The complex includes: Isolated area, Apartments of different sizes, Underground and aboveground parking for 106 places, Infrastructure, Terrace with a fitness center and an outdoor pool, Spa, Cafe, Garden, Multifunctional reception Apartments are delivered turnkey with furniture and appliances Project Infrastructure The goal of the Gumbati Group is to create a modern infrastructure system and provide hotel-type services that will provide maximum comfort to both apartment owners and their guests. Apartment management All apartment owners will be involved in the electronic control system, according to which the owner receives detailed information about visitors, their rental period, price and income. The management company also supports and oversees the infrastructure of the complex. Entry into the rental system The management company and the owner of the apartment conclude « management agreement », according to which the management company undertakes to lease the apartments and fulfill all conditions. Price policy Cost of apartment management services: The company's tariff for apartment management services is 35% of the income received, and the owner’s income is 65%. Construction stages 90% of monolithic work completed. At the next stage, the roof and external facade will be equipped
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€59,058
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per year. This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business! We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex of Hotel City Created on the principle of « resort city » All Inclusive. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 10,000 m ², consisting of 42 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad. The only offer, including projected income - 13% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Gonio, Georgia
from
€313,585
Area 320 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: European Village
Batumi-unique project The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence. The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional: The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters. Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden from each house. Design high-quality repairs. Open view roof terrace with a face-to-face for relaxation. Warranty for all types of work in the house. An individual plot with landscape design, fruit, coniferous and decorative stands. Environment materials - ceramic block, natural stone, marble in the interior and exterior of houses. Construction is carried out carefully to nature - we have retained the maximum number of trees on the built-up site. Wall thickness 40 cm from a ceramic block with hydro and thermal insulation. The plot is more than 400 m2. Individual pools for each villa. Planning and arrangement of the house according to the individual wishes of the buyer (with early booking). Persian marble design fireplace. Real Finnish sauna. Full service of the villa - cleaning of the house and courtyard, security, plant care (at the request of the owner). Each owner of the villa is a European Village concierge service - a personal assistant who will help pay bills, book tickets, book a hotel, apply for a residence permit, and help resolve any other issues related to issues of everyday life or your business in Georgia. Serving the villa at the request of the owner - gardening, cleaning the territory, cleaning, rental management, All inclusive service. Spacious fireplace room over 50 m2 and 4 bedrooms + separate kitchen (16 m2) or an additional fifth bedroom. https://youtu.be/WlK_HY5TXr8
Residential complex HOLIDAY INN
Residential complex HOLIDAY INN
Batumi, Georgia
from
€37,252
Area 34–42 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The HOLIDAY INN complex is conveniently located in the prestigious area of Batumi, next to the French hypermarket « Carrefour », the new stadium built according to UEFA standards, 5 minutes from the sea, House of Justice, central boulevard and singing fountains! Infrastructure: The richest, most developed infrastructure, which includes: - New shopping center with an area of 1500m2 - Casino - SPA center - Fitness center - Conference rooms - Outdoor and indoor pools - Georgian, European and Kosher restaurants - Cafe - parking - Children's entertainment venues and more What condition the apartments in block B are for rent: Building: - The facade of the building is completed in accordance with the project; - Rises and stairs will be finished; the walls will be finished; - Vertical communications will be installed in the apartments; - An input refractory door will be installed; - Doors and windows with double-glazed windows will be installed along the outer perimeter; - Counters for electricity, gas and water will be installed for each apartment; Apartment: - Stretch, plaster; - Internal partitions according to your preferences; - Decoration of pipes of hot, cold water supply, heating; - Dilution of sewerage pipes. Write to us and our campaign will help you choose real estate that suits you. We really appreciate our customers!!!
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€69,970
Area 45–57 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2027
KUB complex alley of Heroes, 5min to the sea international brand UK Royal Tulip hotel 5 stars Completion of construction in 2027 - including infrastructure. Installment until the end of 2027 42 Floors up to 5 floors infrastructure 82 Hotel rooms (5-10th floor).  332 Investment apartments 100 Machines 5 Lifts INVESTMENT APARTMENTS — HIGHEST PROFITABILITY INVESTMENTS IN THE CITY FROM 10% Business class complex. studios, 1+1, 2+1   they are given in two variants: or with repair, with kitchen and equipped bathroom. or turnkey - a surcharge of 200 dollars\meter   reception underground parking pool lounge terrace fitness restaurant conference hall   Monolithic construction Panoramic two-chamber windows Noise-insulation Ceilings 3m to finish Seismic stability 9 points Gas boiler for central heating   PC 40%, owner 60% 40% includes a communal area. Service 2 dollars\m2 - not included in the cost of management.   Personal account for accrual of income from the UK. Contract with PC for 10 years. After 3 years you can get out of the contract.    Restriction of residence for owners when signing a contract with the UK - 2 months a year.   Transfer is possible after payment of 50% for the apartment.   Parking is not for sale.    Payment scheme: reservation 1000 dollars for 2 weeks PV 20-30% Installment until the end of 2027    It is possible to pay 20% pv,  20% upon completion of construction,  60% installments for 51mes.  
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
from
€32,164
Completion date: 2023
Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment layouts located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure. The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. The LCD presents apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. Also in the apartment there are open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea. The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panorama and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping. The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence.
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€57,832
Completion date: 2023
The elite residential complex Residence from the Gumbati developer, located on the seafront, 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. With its own modern infrastructure. Residence consists of a twelve-story building with two entrances. The building attracts with its modern architectural solution. The apartment can be purchased by a studio or one- or two-room layout. The price includes the repair and installation of the necessary furniture and equipment. The complex has video surveillance. The reception is open around the clock for a comfortable stay and relaxation. On the territory of the LCD there are entertainment areas and two-story underground parking. The territory is landscaped. Infrastructure: - Spa; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Outdoor pool; - Lounge bar; - Open air cinema; - Fitness center; - Shops.
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€71,840
Area 36–83 m²
5 properties 5
Agency: Geo Estate
The residential complex Panorama Batumi is located at a distance of 50 meters from the sea. Complex infrastructure: private beach, infinity pool, restaurant, fitness, sauna, lounge, bar, wine tasting room, laundry, and reception. The complex has a professional management company.
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Gonio, Georgia
from
€74,277
Area 30–58 m²
13 properties 13
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5* hotel complex with an international management company. The complex is located on the first line of the coast, and the infrastructure includes a rooftop lounge bar, fitness, restaurant, conference rooms, an outdoor pool, a casino, and a private beach.
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€1,227
Area 66 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
The investment apartments on the first coastline "Gumbati Residence" are a series of completed "turnkey" apartments of different sizes, fully ready for living. You do not need to make repairs, everything has already been taken care of for you - the apartments have all the necessary furniture and household appliances. The territory of the complex includes a furnished beach with a comfortable seating area, on which are located: - a restaurant, - a volleyball court - an open pool. Also on site are: - an open-air theater, - a casino, - a 2000 sq.m. green garden, - a gym & spa complex, - bungalows and an outdoor pool.
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Mnatobi, Georgia
from
€263,490
Area 230–1 247 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style, located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi. The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and greened nature. A 20-minute drive from the center of Batumi and a diverse infrastructure. The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea. Infrastructure: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities.
Residential complex Wyndham Panorama
Residential complex Wyndham Panorama
Gonio, Georgia
from
€340,314
Area 130–151 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Morskoy klub
Residential complex Morskoy klub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€57,639
Area 39–72 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2025
The complex "Sea Club" is an investment-profitable object!!! Located on 1 line, sea across the road (50-70 m) In front of the complex is guaranteed nothing to build!!! Projected rental yield-13 % per annum!!! Three blocks – A, B, C. On the first and second floors of the complex there will be a lobby of the hotel, cafes, restaurants, swimming pool,9D cinema and a small shopping center. There will be an outdoor swimming pool on the roof of the Sea Club. As well as in the hotel block B there will be an indoor swimming pool, which can be used with a 50% discount. Pierce and bridge will be commissioned in early 2025. The hotel will be managed by River Rock, an international management company with a high reputation. A branded hotel will be placed in block B. But it is possible and own accommodation.In block C it is possible to own accommodation. There are various options with different layouts , different views and area... We are waiting for your applications! We will help you to invest profitably!!
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€104,215
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex Club House
Residential complex Club House
Gonio, Georgia
from
€73,596
Area 32–151 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Gonio, Georgia
from
€96,442
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities.
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Gonio, Georgia
from
€254,404
Area 319–600 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Kvariarti is a complex of apartments from private villas in the suburb of Batumi, next to the cleanest beaches of Gonio. The road to the center will take 15 minutes. The villas are located in an environmentally friendly area of Gonio with green areas, the smell of the sea and mountains. The height of the villas is 2 floors and an open terrace. The villas are represented by an area of 180 sq.m. in the black finish. Each villa provides an open balcony. Infrastructure: - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches. Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Gonio, Georgia
from
€267,125
Completion date: 2024
Developer: universal23
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turkey Mountain spring and bamboo grove nearby Six villas of three types Land in ownership Pool and individual indoor parking Perfect location and cozy atmosphere, located in untouched nature sea breeze and mountain air Unlimited sea and mountain views Modern aluminum facade / aluminum double-glazed windows / solarium terraces Water supply / electricity / gas / central sewage Possible sale of individual apartments COMPLETE WILL SERVE THE MANAGING COMPANY
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
from
€87,406
Completion date: 2025
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, being developed in the ecologically cleanest part of Batumi — a village called Gonio. This is the first-of-its-kind club-style complex in Georgia, being a part of a huge Wyndham Hotel & Resorts network. This luxurious family-friendly complex will offer 90 premium amenities for residents, tourists, and their children, making it an attractive investment opportunity with high guaranteed returns written in the contract and with a unique buyback option by the increased price after 3 years. By being a part of the Wyndham network the investors can also count on guaranteed ROI written strictly in the contract. By being a part of a branded hotel, it has an advantage over any other hotel complexes by having higher occupancy rates, which makes the investment in this kind of complex very competitive in the region. Investors can also count on a buyback option after 3 years. Contact us for more information!
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€201,132
Completion date: 2025
Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities.
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€72,854
Area 31–101 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia! This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center. Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!
Residential complex Garden Residence
Residential complex Garden Residence
Gonio, Georgia
from
€106,583
Area 38–148 m²
28 properties 28
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from
€321,945
Completion date: 2024
The Wyndham Grand Riviera residential complex provides the only premium townhouses located on the first line of Gonio Beach. This is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. The complex has a unique location. 15 minutes to the center of Batumi. Townhouses with an area of 130 and 151 m2. On three floors there are three spacious bedrooms, a terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Each townhouse has a modern finish, exclusive internal infrastructure. The reception area has a recreation area and a parking space. Infrastructure: - 12 restaurants, cafes, bars; - Massage rooms, mud clinic; - 2 fitness centers; - Shuttles to the sea and to the city; - Children's park; - 7 pools; - Layouts and eco-lap; - Conference room; - Dry cleaning; - Delivery of medicines and products.
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€62,382
Completion date: 2024
Wyndham Grand Aqua is a new residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the tourist area of Batumi, Gogno. All apartments are created to the highest standards of the Wyndham Grand brand. Wyndham Grand is the most prestigious brand in the Wyndham collection. There are only 65 such hotels in the world. Apartments of this level guarantee unsurpassed comfort and service. Complex infrastructure: - SPA; - Cafe; - A restaurant; - Water aquazone; - Wine cellar; - Massage room; - Playground; - Children's animation center; - Finnish sauna; - Gym; - Japanese bath; - Russian bath; - Hammam; - Excursion center; - Conference room; - Market.
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Adlia, Georgia
from
€34,805
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Gulfstream
Royal Residence - on the Black Sea coast, located in the area of ​​the new boulevard in Batumi, Georgia on the street. Nizharadze. The complex will be built in an environmentally friendly and noiseless place, a 2-minute walk to the sea. 100m. Prices depend on the view from the apartment, floor and payment system. This project is under construction and will enter into operation in 2024. At this stage, construction is underway on the 19th out of 20 floors.   Residential complex “Royal Residence” will include: Swimming pool on the top floor with panoramic views Reception 24 hours Cafes/bars Fitness center on the 2nd floor Entertainment area Security/video surveillance 24 hours Exit of minors from the site of the facility - with parental permission Supermarket and shops Large area 3000 sq.m. with children's playground And underground parking   For all this excellent infrastructure, ltfts, etc., after purchasing the property, you will pay only from $0.05 to $1 per month per sq.m. (Maintenance Fee).   We offer apartments in the so-called white frame condition, which includes: an iron entrance door (fireproof, soundproof), metal-plastic windows and doors with a European opening option and a mosquito net, internal partitions, treated (white) walls and floors, electrical wiring, wiring " wet points, a general heating system, access to a natural gas network, fire protection. The parties agree that the net metering system (meters for gas, water and electricity) will be carried out at the expense of the buyer.   Interest-free installments for 20 months are possible (only 20% down payment!). The developer’s legal obligations to deliver the facility are the end of 2025, but the developer is ahead of the curve and plans to deliver the facility at the end of 2024. At the moment, 19 of the 20 floors have already been built. At the same time, starting from the bottom up to the 16th floor, partitions, glazing are already being built, and even apartments in a white frame are being formed. An example of the developer's high quality materials is the use of ceramic bricks for better sound insulation.   Up to the 11th floor, all apartments have already been sold, starting from the 11th there are apartments in the following layouts: studio (35 sq.m.), 1 bedroom + 1 living room (48 sq.m. on the 18th and 19th floors), 2 bedrooms + 1 living room (69 ,7 sq.m.).   Apartments from 35 m2 to 69.70 m2 Price per m2 from $1140 to $1750 (white frame)   We, the GulfStream real estate agency, cooperate with this developer and when purchasing this property through us, you will pay the same amount as you would pay to the developer, but you will receive additional service. For example, we will tell you about the disadvantages of the property (if any), and we can also try to provide you with a discount on the developer’s price! We provide free consultation.
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
Price on request
Area 33–42 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: LTD EVROMSHENI
Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed! Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination. Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning. ✔ Completed building facade ✔ Surfaced entrance ✔ Flat’s entrance doors ✔ 4 Elevator ✔ Free Swimming pool ✔ Free underground parking ✔ Hot and cold water systems ✔ Tightened floor ✔ Internal wiring ✔ European quality plastic windows ✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles Free swimming Pool for residents
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Gonio, Georgia
from
€120,792
Completion date: 2024
Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The road to the cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex. The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and various other pollution. Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony. The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors. Infrastructure in the complex: - Spa - zone; - A restaurant; - Wine cellar; - Billiard room; - The bathhouse; - Fitness - center; - Pool; - Berbeku zone; - Mini golf; - Underground parking. The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church. Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise.
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Apart-hotel Gruziya Batumi Kompleks Kub
Batumi, Georgia
from
€69,970
Area 45–57 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2027
KUB complex   alley of Heroes, 5min to the sea   international brand UK Royal Tulip hotel 5 stars   Completion of construction in 2027 - including infrastructure. Installment until the end of 2027   42 Floors up to 5 floors infrastructure 82 Hotel rooms (5-10th floor).  332 Investment apartments 100 Machines 5 Lifts   INVESTMENT APARTMENTS — HIGHEST PROFITABILITY INVESTMENTS IN THE CITY FROM 10%   Business class complex.   studios, 1+1, 2+1   they are given in two variants: or with repair, with kitchen and equipped bathroom. or turnkey - a surcharge of 200 dollars\meter   reception underground parking pool lounge terrace fitness restaurant conference hall   Monolithic construction Panoramic two-chamber windows Noise-insulation Ceilings 3m to finish Seismic stability 9 points Gas boiler for central heating   PC 40%, owner 60% 40% includes a communal area. Service 2 dollars\m2 - not included in the cost of management.   Personal account for accrual of income from the UK. Contract with PC for 10 years. After 3 years you can get out of the contract.    Restriction of residence for owners when signing a contract with the UK - 2 months a year.   Transfer is possible after payment of 50% for the apartment.   Parking is not for sale.    Payment scheme: reservation 1000 dollars for 2 weeks PV 20-30% Installment until the end of 2027    It is possible to pay 20% pv,  20% upon completion of construction,  60% installments for 51mes.  
Residential complex Wyndham Laguna
Residential complex Wyndham Laguna
Gonio, Georgia
from
€108,036
Area 31–58 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Residences
Apart-hotel Wyndham Grand Residences
Gonio, Georgia
from
€87,406
Area 37–50 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Family club Location — Gonio!!! Wyndham hotel with full infrastructure for families, Two cases are divided into three blocks: 1武 ⁇ block exclusively for living and relaxing/ 2म ⁇ block mixed, which will allow the owner to transfer his real estate to the management for the period for which he himself wishes 3 म ⁇ block hotel Apartments are sold turnkey. Down payment 30% Installment for 30 months. Payment by month / quarterly. Delivery of the first quarter of 2025 Closed private territory. Two small buildings in the architectural style of luxury modernity with landscaped area and outdoor pool All-Inclusive service. In addition to food and drinks, guests and owners will have access to 42 infrastructure facilities that meet any needs for recreation and entertainment. The only hotel residence in Georgia, which has an isolated block for permanent residence. You are buying a residence in the largest hotel complex in Western Georgia under the elite international brand — Wyndham Grand Residences. Batumi's first hotel with full infrastructure for families. Full infrastructure at 10,000 m2 Built according to the highest standards of international luxury brand and luxury housing Served by the largest manager company in the world — Aimbridge Hospitality WRITE TO ME - I RESPONSE TO ALL ISSUES AND SELECTING THE REAL ESTATE TO BE UNDERSTANDED TO YOU!
