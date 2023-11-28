UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Residential
Villas
Villas for sale in Georgia
Villa
342 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tsavkisi, Georgia
8
4
361 m²
1
Exclusive offer! Villa for sale in Tsavkisi, a cozy place near Tbilisi. The total area is 36…
€866,928
€866,928
2
1
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
10
5
350 m²
2
Exclusive offer! A house for sale in a prestigious diplomatic area, with modern high-quality…
€1,00M
€1,00M
3
1
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zahesi, Georgia
8
4
500 m²
2
Exclusive offer! In one of the most prestigious diplomatic settlements of Tbilisi, a high-te…
€1,27M
€1,27M
2
1
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
3
2
107 m²
2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea. in…
€158,785
€158,785
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
2
€237,265
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
7
2
201 m²
3
€172,473
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
5
3
220 m²
€319,395
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
201 m²
€172,473
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
191 m²
€208,063
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
3
1
140 m²
1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€173,386
Agency: Flatiko Real Estate
€173,386
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new. Urban comf…
€173,386
Agency: RECOM
€173,386
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
320 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€350,422
Agency: RECOM
€350,422
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
318 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€348,231
Agency: RECOM
€348,231
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
2
245 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€268,510
Agency: RECOM
€268,510
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
3
2
228 m²
€301,143
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
4
3
207 m²
Paradise Chakvi - villas in a luxury complex. Private beach. 150 meters from the sea. …
€292,652
Agency: RECOM
€292,652
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
266 m²
3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€339,836
€339,836
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
4
2
267 m²
3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€341,113
€341,113
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
2
261 m²
3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€333,448
€333,448
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
3
310 m²
3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€396,049
€396,049
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
6
2
306 m²
3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€391,322
€391,322
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
3
165 m²
A residential complex on the seashore with premium villas consisting of 14 exclusive villas …
€363,000
€363,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Guria, Georgia
3
75 m²
A small apart hotel for sale in the resort town of Ureka, where there is magnetic sands. 4 c…
€175,000
€175,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
3
200 m²
3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€217,712
€217,712
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
5
4
210 m²
3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€268,879
€268,879
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
6
4
262 m²
3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€334,547
€334,547
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
7
4
600 m²
3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€337,792
€337,792
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
4
3
196 m²
3
Wyndham Grand Residences BATUMI GONIO VILLAS is a new exclusive development from the Europea…
€361,296
Agency: Flatiko Real Estate
€361,296
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
4
3
140 m²
2
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€127,758
Agency: Atlas property
€127,758
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
5
4
212 m²
3
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€193,462
Agency: Atlas property
€193,462
