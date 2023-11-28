Villas for sale in Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tsavkisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tsavkisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 361 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive offer! Villa for sale in Tsavkisi, a cozy place near Tbilisi. The total area is 36…
€866,928
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer! A house for sale in a prestigious diplomatic area, with modern high-quality…
€1,00M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zahesi, Georgia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zahesi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive offer! In one of the most prestigious diplomatic settlements of Tbilisi, a high-te…
€1,27M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
❗❗❗❗❗❗only 3 villas left ❗ ❗❗❗❗❗ For sale a modern, 2-storey Townhouse Near to Sea.  in…
€158,785
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€237,265
Villa 3 room villa in Murmaneti, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Murmaneti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Number of floors 3
€172,473
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€319,395
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€172,473
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€208,063
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with sea view, with mountain view
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Kobuleti Village complex from Homex is a stylish project with villas located in Kobuleti, ne…
€173,386
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.   Urban comf…
€173,386
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€350,422
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 318 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€348,231
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Vista Mare Villas - the privacy of each villa is at the core of its plan. Residents of the…
€268,510
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
€301,143
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with parking, with Online tour
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Paradise Chakvi - villas in a luxury complex.   Private beach. 150 meters from the sea. …
€292,652
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€339,836
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€341,113
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€333,448
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€396,049
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
€391,322
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
A residential complex on the seashore with premium villas consisting of 14 exclusive villas …
€363,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Guria, Georgia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Guria, Georgia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
A small apart hotel for sale in the resort town of Ureka, where there is magnetic sands. 4 c…
€175,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€217,712
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€268,879
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€334,547
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
€337,792
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonio, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonio, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Wyndham Grand Residences BATUMI GONIO VILLAS is a new exclusive development from the Europea…
€361,296
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€127,758
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Adlia, Georgia
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Adlia, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
Our new Parkside Villas project combines 10 separate villas on 2 and 3 floors with its own c…
€193,462
