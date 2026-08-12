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Villas for sale in Georgia

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Tbilisi
18
Batumi
7
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
85
Chakvi
6
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117 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
$397,287
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
$385,000
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 1
Schuchmann Wines Château Villas & SPA is a wine resort with 120 ha vineyards, winery, hotel,…
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/2
We will help you to safely and profitably buy property near the sea in Batumi.We will help w…
$156,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Two-Story Townhouse in Batumi, Polo Signature Complex, 148 sq.m. On the ground …
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Cozy cottage village Sunney Cottage.A great place for those who appreciate comfort and tranq…
$219,784
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
The Batumi Belvedere Villas project is conceived as something completely new.Urban comfort a…
$180,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
The Riverside Home townhouse complex is located in Kapreshumi, a picturesque corner of Georg…
$125,000
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Agency
RECOM
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$398,200
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in the cottage village of Kobuleti Village, just 100 meters from the sea and …
$180,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of t…
$737,700
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
Price on request
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest profitably: Your freedom is our reality: 0% tax and visa-free comfort! Modern complex…
$267,490
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the…
$400,000
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Villa 4 rooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Polo Villa Premium-class 4 room villas by trusted developer in the airport area of Batumi. …
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
Lisi Panorama is a modern residential complex located in a tranquil location near Lake Lisi.…
$278,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas – Elegance in every detailA complex of two-storey villas. Close to the coastline. Max…
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a complex of two-story villas, which are a premium version of t…
$119,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Wyndham Grand villasWyndham Grand 5* Resortgonio400m to seaOnly 16 villas.The Villas complex…
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New trend of Agritourism. A smart & sustainable investment that brings pleasure to you an…
$345,000
VAT
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Developer
Vine Estate
Languages
English
Villa in Batumi, Georgia
Villa
Batumi, Georgia
Comfort Houses by Batumi Villas is a modern 2 and 3 level townhouses complex under construct…
$201,600
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Now in Tbilisi there are detached villas in the city for the SELECTED! You are buying not on…
$560,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
The residence includes 16 exclusive villas that combine coziness, elegance and breathtaking …
$731,567
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 4
Villa Park Fantastic 4 bed villas for sale in Chakvi village 30 min away from Batumi. By mo…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
Number of floors 3
00995557100075 for sale VILLA IN ORTACHALA STR. 108 560 m² house 300 m² yard 3 bedrooms…
$800,000
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Properties features in Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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