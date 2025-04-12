  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Telavi Municipality

Apartment building Pala Varketili
Telavi Municipality, Georgia
from
$33,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
About the project The Pala Group construction company presents a new residential complex, Your House, in Varketili, on Tsnorisskali Street. The residential complex includes 9 residential and commercial floors as well as a parking lot, a green yard, children's playgrounds, a square and well-…
Agency
sisnogroup
Residential complex
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$385,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 209 m²
1 real estate object 1
A premium wine and tourism project founded in 2008 by a German entrepreneur in the heart of Georgia’s winemaking region – Kakheti. Schuchmann Wines Chateau, Villas & SPA offers a unique opportunity to invest in luxury villas with private vineyards. Each 208 m² villa includes two bedrooms and…
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
from
$265,000
Number of floors 3
Area 286 m²
1 real estate object 1
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profitable investment opportunity. The project features three-story townhouses with mountain views, private gardens (300 m²), swimming pools, parking, and spacious basements that can be transformed into wi…
Agency
Geo Estate
