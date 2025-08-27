  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt

Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt

Batumi, Georgia
from
$59,040
9
ID: 32980
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    31

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months

🔥 Prepay is below the market

🔥 Increase in cost to delivery to +48%
🔥 Return on investments up to 12% per annum

For sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.
To the sea - 100 m, panoramic windows, direct view of the sea.


🌴 Location - one of the best areas of the city

  • 100m to the beach
  • Near cafes, restaurants, promenade, park
  • High Liquidity Resort Zone
  • Rental demand year-round
  • Comfortable, modern infrastructure


🏙 About the complex

  • Premium multifunctional complex
  • Modern architecture, panoramic glazing
  • Ventilated facade, glass railings
  • Elevators OTIS / CONE / Mitsubishi
  • VRF heating and air conditioning system
  • Seismic resistance 9 points
  • Reception, security and service 24/7
  • Management company with rental service


🏡 Apartments.

  • Sea views
  • Delivery format - premium frame
  • The possibility of repair from the developer at the start of sales of $ 250 / m2


💰 Price and payment plan

Cost: From $59040

🔹 1. First installment 25%

🔹 2. Installment for 52 months (without interest)


📈 Investment attractiveness

  • Yields up to 12%
  • Increase in cost - up to 48% to delivery
  • Lease management

🤝 Accompanyment

  • official work with the builder
  • selection and testing
  • online viewing
  • bailout
  • furniture and rental assistance

🚩The number of lots for presale is limited - time to book a bargain price.

📞Write, and I will select the optimal configuration and calculate an individual payment plan.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.0
Price per m², USD 2,000
Apartment price, USD 122,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 29.1
Price per m², USD 2,050
Apartment price, USD 59,665

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

