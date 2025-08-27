Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt

💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months

🔥 Prepay is below the market

🔥 Increase in cost to delivery to +48%

🔥 Return on investments up to 12% per annum

For sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.

To the sea - 100 m, panoramic windows, direct view of the sea.



🌴 Location - one of the best areas of the city

100m to the beach

Near cafes, restaurants, promenade, park

High Liquidity Resort Zone

Rental demand year-round

Comfortable, modern infrastructure



🏙 About the complex

Premium multifunctional complex

Modern architecture, panoramic glazing

Ventilated facade, glass railings

Elevators OTIS / CONE / Mitsubishi

VRF heating and air conditioning system

Seismic resistance 9 points

Reception, security and service 24/7

Management company with rental service



🏡 Apartments.

Sea views

Delivery format - premium frame

The possibility of repair from the developer at the start of sales of $ 250 / m2



💰 Price and payment plan

Cost: From $59040

🔹 1. First installment 25%

🔹 2. Installment for 52 months (without interest)



📈 Investment attractiveness

Yields up to 12%

Increase in cost - up to 48% to delivery

Lease management

🤝 Accompanyment

official work with the builder

selection and testing

online viewing

bailout

furniture and rental assistance

🚩The number of lots for presale is limited - time to book a bargain price.

📞Write, and I will select the optimal configuration and calculate an individual payment plan.