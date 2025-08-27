Residential complex SeaVision Residence panorama kotoruu nevozmozno zabyt

💎 New complex overlooking the sea | New construction near the sea | postponement 52 months
For sale studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the premium complex on New Boulevard.
To the sea - 100 m, panoramic windows, direct view of the sea.
🌴 Location - one of the best areas of the city
🏙 About the complex
🏡 Apartments.
💰 Price and payment plan
Cost: From $59040
🔹 1. First installment 25%
🔹 2. Installment for 52 months (without interest)
📈 Investment attractiveness
🤝 Accompanyment
